Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro, yen gain as U.S. political uncertainty weighs on dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 09:57am CET
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro and the Japanese yen gained in thin trading on Monday as concerns about a partial U.S. government shutdown weighed on investor sentiment and the dollar, although Chinese plans to cut tariffs on a range of goods helped to lift the mood.

Trading volumes were thinning out with most global markets set to shut for Christmas, while Japan was closed on Monday for a holiday.

After a bruising few weeks in which worries about spluttering global growth have knocked markets lower, investors were reluctant to take on many new risks at the end of the year.

A less dovish than expected Federal Reserve meeting also heightened fears the U.S. central bank will be raising interest rates into a weakening U.S. economy.

A partial U.S. government shutdown, which could continue to Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes and Democrats take over the House of Representatives, has also contributed to the souring of risk sentiment.

The Japanese yen, perceived as a safe place to put money in times of uncertainty, rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to 110.81, bringing its gains in the last six days to 2.5 percent.

The euro rose 0.2 percent and last fetched $1.1398.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 96.72 <.DXY>.

"The global equity market rout has been driving sentiment in the currency markets. I don't see any significant rebound in risk sentiment yet," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia trading, Oanda.

The Swiss franc, another currency viewed as a safe-haven, rose 0.2 percent versus the dollar but was down against a broadly stronger euro.

There was some improvement in the mood, however, after China unveiled plans to remove import and export tariffs in 2019 on a range of goods, soothing fears about an ongoing trade dispute between Chin and the United States.

"We are seeing some positive developments. "We are seeing the Aussie dollar doing a little bit better," said Alvin Tan, an FX strategist at Societe Generale.

China's offshore yuan rose 0.3 percent to 6.9055.

The Australian dollar rose half a percent to $0.7067. The Aussie is very sensitive to Chinese economic developments given China is the country's largest trade partner.

Sterling rose 0.3 percent versus the dollar to $1.2671, although Tan at Societe Generale noted the recent recovery in the pound was more to do with dollar weakness than more positive sentiment towards the British currency.

(Additional reporting by Vatsal Srivastava in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Tommy Wilkes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aChina fourth quarter business confidence index lowest since second quarter of 2017 - central bank survey
RE
10:35aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sends Condolences to Indonesia in Wake of Tsunami Disaster
PU
09:57aEuro, yen gain as U.S. political uncertainty weighs on dollar
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:57aThai November factory output growth seen slowing to 1.5 percent year-on-year
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:30aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Home Affairs on congestion at Beit Bridge
PU
08:00aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and GEF make “greener” toys in Belarus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : Euronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for $711 million
3European shares dip in thin holiday trade
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 'Powering Jobs' campaign launched

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.