Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone April inflation revised down to nearly four-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:05am EDT
Gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris

Euro zone annual inflation in April was 0.3%, the lowest level in nearly four years, according to final data released on Wednesday by Eurostat, which revised down its earlier estimate as energy prices fell more than initially expected.

The European Union statistics agency had previously estimated that consumer prices in the 19-nation currency bloc rose 0.4% on the year in April, but on Wednesday lowered the figure to 0.3%, the lowest since August 2016.

Headline inflation confirmed its slowing trend since the start of the year, dropping from 0.7% in March, 1.2% in February and 1.4% in January, farther away from the European Central Bank target of a rate below but close to 2% over the medium term.

The revision was caused by a larger-than-expected fall in energy prices, amid the coronavirus crisis and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, two major producers of petroleum.

Eurostat said energy prices in the bloc fell 9.7% in April year-on-year, revising down its earlier estimate of a 9.6% drop.

Excluding energy prices, inflation in the bloc rose to 1.4% in April from 1.3% in March, Eurostat data showed, mostly driven by higher prices in supermarkets.

On the year, food, alcohol and tobacco prices went up by 3.6% in April from 2.4% in March, as consumers stocked up on goods during the pandemic.

In the services sector, the largest in the bloc's economy, inflation was 1.2% in April year-on-year, down from 1.3% in March.

Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components - what the ECB calls core inflation - prices grew 1.1% on the year, down from 1.2% in March, confirming earlier estimates.

An even narrower measure of inflation that excludes also alcohol and tobacco prices and is followed by many market economists, showed prices going up 0.9% year-on-year, against a 1.0% annual increase in March, in line with previous estimates.

Month-on-month, Eurostat confirmed inflation in the euro zone rose 0.3%.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.86% 35.14 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.65% 72.07601 Delayed Quote.17.19%
WTI 1.32% 32.154 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aPUBLIC NOTICE : Bank of Mauritius introduces additional measures to provide enhanced support to economic operators, SMEs, households and individuals impacted by COVID-19
PU
05:38aFujairah oil inventories soar to record on weak demand, storage play
RE
05:33aJapan on path to coronavirus containment - Economy Minister Nishimura
RE
05:20aJapan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender
RE
05:20aDUTCH GOVERNMENT'S 2019 PURCHASE OF AIR FRANCE-KLM SHARES 'IRREGULAR' : audit office
RE
05:19a2019 : a substantial surplus, investment and lower taxes
PU
05:19aNon-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
05:19aTurnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020
PU
05:19aLJUBLJANA STOCK EXCHANGE : joins EBRD Research Coverage Programme
PU
05:17aSouth Korea's state pension fund to raise risk asset, overseas investments by 2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
5DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED : DP AIRCRAFT I : Norwegian Air gets $271 million state-backed loan after debt restructu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group