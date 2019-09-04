Euro zone banks must cut soured loans, prepare for hard Brexit: ECB

"In particular, we will follow up on our guidance on non-performing loans, as well as on the recommendations stemming from our targeted review of internal models. And we will conduct on-site missions focusing on trading risk and asset valuations," Enria told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

"Banks should now speed up the implementation of their Brexit plans so as to be fully prepared in the event of a hard Brexit at the end of October," Enria added

