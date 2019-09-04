Log in
Euro zone banks must cut soured loans, prepare for hard Brexit: ECB

09/04/2019 | 03:15am EDT
The skyline with its banking district and the European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Reducing euro zone banks' pile of soured loans and speeding up plans for a hard Brexit are among the top priorities for supervisors, European Central Bank supervisory chief Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.

"In particular, we will follow up on our guidance on non-performing loans, as well as on the recommendations stemming from our targeted review of internal models. And we will conduct on-site missions focusing on trading risk and asset valuations," Enria told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

"Banks should now speed up the implementation of their Brexit plans so as to be fully prepared in the event of a hard Brexit at the end of October," Enria added

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.29% 0.9043 Delayed Quote.1.06%
