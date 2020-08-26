Euro zone bond focus turns to supply after sharp sell-off

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
AMSTERDAM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond markets turned
their focus onto a pick-up in supply on Wednesday, with yields
continuing to inch up after a hefty sell-off a day earlier saw
key assets suffer their worst session since May.
Market levels stabilized after both safe-haven German
government bond yields and those of their riskier Italian peers
saw their biggest daily jumps in nearly four months on Tuesday,
with a boost to risk appetite from German data and news on
U.S.-China relations denting appetite for fixed income.
Germany's 10-year bond yield rose another 2 basis points to
-0.40% in early Wednesday trade, a 1-1/2 week high, although a
subdued move after a 7 bps rise on Tuesday. Italy's
10-year yield was up 1 basis point to 1.10%, near three-week
highs.
"With (Bund) yields back closer to the upper end of their
recent ranges, however, the selling pressure looks set to
subside and we turn less defensive again," Commerzbank's head of
rates and credit research Christoph Rieger told clients.
Focus was turning to issuance on Wednesday as the summer
period ends. Finland started the sale of a new 10-year bond that
will raise 3 billion euros via a syndicate of banks, according
to a lead manager message seen by Reuters. This is the first
syndication from a government in the single currency bloc since
late July, according to Refinitiv IFR data.
In syndications, borrowers hire banks to sell the debt
directly to end investors, allowing them to sell larger volumes
and tap a wider investor base. Governments are using them to
sell debt much more frequently than in the past, as they ramp up
borrowing to fund coronavirus stimulus programmes.
Germany and Portugal will also sell bonds on Wednesday, via
auction. Europe's leading economy will sell 3.5 billion euros of
five-year debt, while the Southern European country will sell
up to 1.25 billion euros of seven and 30-year bonds.
