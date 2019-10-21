Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Euro zone bond yields climb on hopes for Brexit deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as investors sold safer assets on the receding risk of a British no-deal exit from the European Union and in the belief that the UK parliament could soon approve a Brexit agreement.

Optimism over Brexit negotiations - last week the EU and Britain agreed a new deal - has fuelled a selloff across euro zone bond markets. Investors think that some sort of resolution to Brexit would help both the euro zone and the British economy.

The deferral of a vote on the withdrawal agreement in the UK parliament on Saturday has done little to reverse that optimism, as lawmakers forced the government to seek a delay to the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain's leaving the EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will again try to put his deal to a vote in parliament on Monday, although it was not certain the speaker of the House of Commons would allow the vote.

Natixis rates strategist Cyril Regnat said media reports that suggested Johnson could get his deal passed was encouraging investors to buy riskier assets and hurting euro zone bonds in early trading.

However, he said the market should be more nervous, because the threat of a no-deal Brexit remained as long as Brussels did not signal it would delay the Brexit departure date.

"As long as the EU is not ready to send a clear sign of its willingness to extend, I don't see why we should have optimism around risky assets," he said.

Benchmark 10-year German government bond yields extended their rise, gaining as much as 4 basis points to -0.334% <DE10YT=RR>, close to three-month highs.

Other core euro zone yields were also higher <FR10YT=RR> <BE10YT=RR> by 4 to 5 bps.

Regnat at Natixis said should a deal be approved by the British parliament, then the 10-year German bond yield could rise to -0.30%, marking a significant reverse from September's record low of -0.743%.

British government bond yields soared on Monday too, gaining between 4 and 8 bps <GB2YT=RR> <GB10YT=RR>.

Graphic: British 10-year government bond yield - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/7636/7567/gilt%20oct%2021.png

Peripheral bonds in Italy, Portugal and Spain were higher <IR10YT=RR> <PT10YT=RR> <ES10YT=RR> by 3 to 6 bps.

Analysts said Brexit would remain the dominant driver for euro zone bond markets until economic data released later in the week, including flash purchasing managers' index surveys.

The Brexit optimism and hopes that a downturn in the euro zone economy is bottoming out has also lifted inflation expectations. A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to a one-month high of 1.249% <EUIL5YF5Y=R>.

"The (economic) data are expected to show very mild improvement, confirming that a bottom-building period is on its way," UniCredit strategists said, adding that an improvement in line with expectations was already priced into bond markets.

Investors are also preparing for European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's last policy meeting on Thursday.

While no significant policy shifts are expected, markets will be watching closely for a sense of how deep is a rift among policymakers over renewed asset purchases.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.54% 0.86027 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
NATIXIS 2.25% 4.053 Real-time Quote.-3.76%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.56% 11.5 End-of-day quote.16.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
07:06aEuro zone bond yields climb on hopes for Brexit deal
RE
04:32aUK government bond yields rise as risk of no-deal Brexit recedes
RE
10/20China unexpectedly keeps LPR lending benchmark unchanged, but outlook for rates down
RE
10/20Thai central bank head warns of financial system risk from ultra-low rates
RE
10/19EXCLUSIVE : Kuroda says BOJ can 'certainly' cut short-term rates if it were to ease
RE
10/19Negative rates forever? Central bankers look for an exit
RE
10/19Brexit deal 'good news' but global growth key for BoE rates too - Carney
RE
10/18IMF says deepening negative interest rates an option for Bank of Japan
RE
10/18Going Dutch? Low interest rates rattle 'world's best' pension system
RE
10/18BoE's Ramsden sees scope for higher rates after Brexit deal - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Nicholas Candy's firm mulls possible offer for..
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group