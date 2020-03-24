Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone business activity collapses in March as coronavirus spreads - PMIs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square, which is usually full of tourists, after Italy's government adopted a decree with emergency new measures to contain the coronavirus, in Venice

Euro zone business activity has crumbled in March as the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across Europe and the world wreaks havoc and shops, restaurants and offices pull down the shutters, a survey showed on Tuesday.

IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, plummeted to a record low of 31.4 this month from February's 51.6, by far its biggest one-month fall since the survey began in mid-1998.

That reading was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll which had a median prediction of 38.8.

"Business activity across the euro zone collapsed in March to an extent far exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"Steep downturns were seen in France, Germany and across the rest of the euro area as governments took increasingly tough measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus."

All subindexes in the survey came in under the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, with new business hit particularly hard - that index sank to a record low of 29.5 from 51.2.

"The March PMI is indicative of GDP slumping at a quarterly rate of around 2%, and clearly there's scope for the downturn to intensify further," Williamson said.

Activity in the bloc's dominant services industry contracted at the steepest rate in the survey's more than two-decade history. Its PMI nose-dived to 28.4 from 52.6, below all forecasts in the Reuters poll.

Firms turned to cutting prices for the first time in over three years and optimism tumbled to a survey low. The business expectations index stood at 34.8 compared with last month's 61.3.

Factories were less badly impacted, with the manufacturing PMI dropping to 44.8 from 49.2 - its lowest since July 2012 but above expectations in the Reuters poll for 39.0.

An index measuring output which feeds in to the composite PMI dropped to 39.5 from 48.7, a level not seen since April 2009.

Factories across the single-currency bloc cut staff, reduced raw material stocks and completed backlogs of work as demand tanked. The new orders index was 38.2 compared with 49.4 last month, a near 11-year low.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email mailto:economics@ihsmarkit.com

By Jonathan Cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aSouth Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to $80 billion
RE
05:24aIndonesia considering raising fiscal deficit above 3% to fight virus
RE
05:23aFrance has list of companies that could get state support - Le Maire
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aCoronavirus hammers German service sector in March - PMI
RE
05:08aEuro zone business activity collapses in March as coronavirus spreads - PMIs
RE
05:08aFrench business activity plunges to record low in March over coronavirus - PMIs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5DIAGEO PLC : DIAGEO : Drinks group Pernod sees 20% hit to operating profit due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group