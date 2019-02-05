Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone business growth almost stalled in Jan - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 04:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: The stand of German car manufacturer Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA)

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone businesses started the year by expanding at their weakest rate since mid-2013 as a manufacturing slowdown spread to services, with demand declining for the first in over four years, a survey showed.

Forward-looking indicators in the downbeat survey suggest there will not be any turnaround soon, and will make disappointing reading for policymakers at the European Central Bank, who recently ended their more than 2.6 trillion euro asset purchase programme.

IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), considered a good measure of overall economic health, dipped to 51.0 from December's 51.1, its lowest reading since July 2013.

While that was higher than an earlier flash reading of 50.7 it was barely above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

"The euro zone has started 2019 on flat note, with growth close to stagnation amid falling demand for goods and services," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"What started as a manufacturing and export-led slowdown has shown increasing signs of infecting the service sector."

Also of concern, earlier figures showed that while German activity accelerated, it looked tenuous, and that France's composite PMI sank to 48.2, its lowest in over four years.

A PMI for the bloc's dominant services industry held steady at December's 51.2, which was its lowest reading since November 2014. Growth in factory activity was minimal in January, a sister survey showed on Friday. [EUR/PMIM]

Williamson said the composite PMI pointed to first quarter economic growth of just 0.1 percent, much slower than the 0.4 percent predicted in a Reuters poll last month. [ECILT/EU]

Worryingly, some of that scant growth came from firms running down backlogs for a second month as demand fell. An overall new business index sank to 49.5 from 50.7, its first time sub-50 since November 2014.

In further signs of a slowdown, services firms increased headcount at the slowest rate since late 2016. The employment index dropped to 52.3 from 53.6 in December.

"Employment growth is now also being affected by a growing reticence to expand capacity," Williamson said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Jonathan Cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aUK economy flat-lines as Brexit nears, firms cut jobs - PMI
RE
04:34aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of Government Stocks
PU
04:34aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Issuance of modified Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills for the quarter ending March 2019.
PU
04:29aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : AfDB sign agreement and contracts for the $22.7 million Abidjan-Lagos highway corridor
PU
04:29aLAMAR UNIVERSITY : Four Named to 2019 Distinguished Alumni
PU
04:24aWINTERSHALL GMBH : Coal Commission strengthens role of natural gas
PU
04:24aKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : What's the Deal with #DumpDillyDilly?
PU
04:16aUK new car sales fall 1.6 percent in January
RE
04:12aStronger German services cushion weaker manufacturing in January - PMI
RE
04:09aEIB : the climate bank
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police probing report of fraud by Germany`s Wirecard
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON CLOSES DECEMBER QUARTER WITH REVENUE DOWN AS FORECAST AND EARNINGS SLIGHTLY B..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.