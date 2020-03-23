Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -11.6 in March

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -11.6 this month from -6.6 in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -14.2.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 4.5 points to -10.4.

The European Commission said that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the data collection period had stopped earlier than usual in the large majority of countries. Only approximately 15% of consumers' responses were collected after strict confinement measures were taken in the individual countries.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by André Vitor Tavares)