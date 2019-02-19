Euro zone current account surplus shrinks to two-year low

With global trade tensions intensifying and Chinese economic growth slowing, European exports have taken a hit in recent months and the bloc's trade surplus is declining unexpectedly quickly.

In the 12 months to December, the surplus was 3.0 percent of the bloc's gross domestic product, down from 3.2 percent in the preceding 12-month period, with the trade surplus narrowing even more.

The ECB earlier said it expected the current account surplus to drop to 2.7 percent of GDP this year and shrink further to 2.5 percent by 2021.

