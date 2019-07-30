Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone economic sentiment declines as expected in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:15am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment continued to worsen as expected in July on less optimistic industry, services, retail trade and construction and inflation expectations among companies an consumers decreased as well, data showed on Tuesday.

The European Commission's monthly sentiment survey showed the overall index for the 19 countries sharing the euro at 102.7 points in July, down from 103.3 in June and 105.2 in May, a trend underlining the expected economic slowdown. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deterioration to 102.6.

Last week, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi all but pledged to ease policy further amid the deteriorating growth outlook and even hinted at a reinterpretation of the ECB's inflation target.

Officials told Reuters last week an interest rate cut in September appeared certain, while government bond purchases and a revamped policy message were also likely.

The fall of the sentiment index in July was caused mainly by lower optimism in industry, where the index fell to -7.4 from -5.6, an easing in services to 10.6 from 11.0 a fall in retail trade to -0.7 from 0.1 an in construction to 5.0 from 7.6.

Sentiment among consumers, however, improved to -6.6 from -7.2.

Separately, the Commission said its business climate indicator, which points to the phase of the business cycle, plunged to -0.12 points in July from 0.17 in June -- its lowest reading since September 2013 and much lower than the expected 0.08 in a Reuters poll of economists.

The Commission said inflation expectations among euro zone consumers 12 months ahead fell to 20.6 in July from 21.9 in June and 23.2 in May and selling price expectations in the manufacturing sector declined to 1.7 in July from 3.2 in June and 5.3 in May.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57aE-commerce company Mercari takes majority stake in Asian champs Kashima
RE
05:57aChina's Xi says global, domestic economic conditions undergoing profound changes
RE
05:45aMortgage Rates Were Falling Before Fed Signaled Rate Cut
DJ
05:38aSouth Africa resumes beef exports to China after foot and mouth outbreak
RE
05:35a'I live in constant fear' Bulgaria data breach victim says
RE
05:35aOil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
RE
05:30aBANK OF ENGLAND : and Prudential Regulation...
PU
05:30aWORLD NEEDS APEC MORE THAN EVER : Business Community
PU
05:27aStormy sterling sinks again, stocks wilt before Fed
RE
05:26aSouth Africa's Shoprite warns of lower annual earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group