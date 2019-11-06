Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone economy at risk of contracting in fourth quarter - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:14am EST
The city's skyline is pictured with the TV tower and radio tower during the early evening in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity expanded slightly faster than expected last month but remained close to stagnation, according to a survey whose forward-looking indicators suggest what little growth there is could dissipate.

Wednesday's downbeat survey of private sector businesses comes soon after the European Central Bank reignited its 2.6 trillion euro bond-buying programme to try and stimulate inflation and growth.

IHS Markit's final euro zone composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, rose to 50.6 from September's more than six-year low of 50.1 and above a preliminary estimate of 50.2.

However, the index remained near the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

"The euro area remained close to stagnation in October, with falling order books suggesting that risks are currently tilted towards contraction in the fourth quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

An index measuring new business was 49.6, above September's 48.7 but the second consecutive month it has been below 50. Some of the meagre activity was generated by firms eating into previously-placed work -- as they have done for almost all of this year.

Williamson said the headline PMI was currently consistent with quarterly GDP rising 0.1%. A Reuters poll last month had pegged growth this quarter at 0.2%.

Activity in the bloc's dominant services industry also accelerated but remained lacklustre. Its PMI nudged up to 52.2 from 51.6 in September.

Demonstrating the gloomy mood among purchasing managers, the services business expectations index fell to 57.4 from 58.6. It has been lower only once in five years, in August.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD -1.79% 68.49 Delayed Quote.42.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aGerman industrial orders rise, offering hope for struggling sector
RE
04:39aHow the SEC is making life easier for corporate America
RE
04:39aInvestors left exposed as Trump's SEC gives America Inc helping hand
RE
04:35aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Indices
PU
04:33aThai baht dips after central bank rate cut, others lower
RE
04:29aBank of Thailand Lays Out Plan to Rein in Baht Strength
DJ
04:28aRisk rally hits pause button as markets await trade signals
RE
04:26aRisk rally hits pause button as markets await trade signals
RE
04:23aU.S. commerce sec says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon
RE
04:14aEuro zone economy at risk of contracting in fourth quarter - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Key information related to the Subsequent Offe..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : forecasts further rapid growth in 2020
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 3Q Profit Fell on Year
4Oil falls after three-day rally on larger-than-expected U.S. crude build
5MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group