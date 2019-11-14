Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone economy continues steady growth in third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:31am EST
The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank (C), is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt

The euro zone economy continued to grow at a modest pace in the July-September period as expected, data from the EU statistics office showed on Thursday, as Germany narrowly escaped a technical recession and other big economies expanded.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro increased 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter for a 1.2% year-on-year gain.

The quarterly expansion was in line with a Eurostat preliminary flash estimate earlier this month and market expectations, although the previous year-on-year figure was 1.1%.

Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, grew 0.1% in the third quarter after a -0.2% contraction in the previous three months, so avoiding a technical recession.

France, the second biggest economy grew by 0.3% in the third quarter against the previous three months and the third biggest Italy expanded 0.1%. Spain and the Netherlands, the fourth and fifth biggest economies of the bloc, each grew by 0.4%.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aStocks fall as Hong Kong protests go on; Turkish lira weakens
RE
06:00aBeijing's Latest Effort to Get Its Numbers Taken Seriously
DJ
06:00aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Economic Accounts for Agriculture, 2018
PU
05:56aBig, fast cull in South Korea over swine fever raises safety concerns
RE
05:55a'Suffering' German economy narrowly escapes recession in third quarter
RE
05:54aRisk of European recession 'very low' - ECB's De Guindos
RE
05:53aDaimler CEO says robotaxis business is not realistic
RE
05:52aUK shoppers buy less, adding to slowdown signs for economy
RE
05:51aChina lifts restrictions on U.S. poultry meat imports - customs
RE
05:51aChina's Venture Capital Boom Is Over, Leaving Investors High and Dry
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group