The euro zone economy appears to have bottomed out in mid-April and recent indicators suggest a gradual rebound as pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

Although the speed of the recovery will depend on how quickly restrictions are lifted, the ECB expects the bloc's economy to take two years to grow back to its pre-crisis level, de Guindos said in an online Q&A.

