Euro zone economy not yet out of danger from coronavirus - ECB's Panetta

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - The danger for the euro zone
from the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over, European Central
Bank board member Fabio Panetta told La Repubblica, adding that
he saw no need to make any tweaks to the bank's bond-buying
programme.
"It's too soon to declare victory," Panetta said in the
interview circulated by the ECB, adding that the euro zone
economy was likely to contract further in the second quarter
than the first.
He pointed to recent data that has shown an improvement in
industrial production and retail sales but added: "They don't
give us sufficient grounds for satisfaction."
On the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP),
he said: "The programme is working well, and I don't see any
economic reasons to change our decisions or actions."
