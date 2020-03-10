Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone economy slowed in fourth quarter, imports jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:28am EDT
Containers and cars are loaded on freight trains at the railroad shunting yard in Maschen near Hamburg

The euro zone economy grew at a snail's pace in the fourth quarter, figures on Tuesday confirmed, as investments and consumer and government spending just offset the impact of a sharp rise in imports.

EU statistics office Eurostat said that gross domestic product (GDP) in the 19 countries sharing the single currency rose by just 0.1 percent in the Oct-Dec period, in line with its flash estimate published last month.

Eurostat did though revise its figure for year-on-year growth to 1.0 from 0.9 percent.

The weak quarterly growth follows a strong 0.5 percent expansion in the first quarter, expansion of just 0.1 percent in the second and of 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

France and Italy, the zone's second and third largest economies, as well as Finland and Greece suffered contractions in the fourth quarter.

Gross fixed capital formation contributed 0.9 percentage points to GDP and household and government spending each 0.1 points.

By contrast, net trade stripped 0.8 percentage points from GDP as imports rose by 1.8 percent while exports increased by only 0.2 percent. The change in inventories was a negative factor of 0.1 percentage points.

In the same data release, Eurostat said that employment rose by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 1.1 percent year-on-year.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aStock futures rebound as stimulus hopes calm recession worries
RE
06:35aCapitol Fence Shares Public Safety Tips Around Automatic Gates
SE
06:33aSAUDI ENERGY MINISTER : no need for OPEC+ meet if no agreement on handling oil market crisis
RE
06:31aDollar rebounds, yen drops as traders cling to stimulus hopes
RE
06:29aStock markets and oil markets bounce after brutal flooring
RE
06:28aNigeria's banking stocks slump 11.4% as global oil prices plunge
RE
06:28aEuro zone economy slowed in fourth quarter, imports jump
RE
06:28aStock markets and oil markets bounce after brutal flooring
RE
06:25aBoeing says employee tests positive for coronavirus
RE
06:21aMoney markets wary, not yet flashing red as Fed offers tonic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group