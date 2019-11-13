Euro zone industry output nudges up against expectations

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said factory output in the 19-country euro zone rose 0.1% in September on the month, after a 0.4% rise in August, and compared with the average market forecast of a 0.3% fall.

The unexpected increase offset the 0.5% output drop recorded in July, closing the third quarter on a positive note after a weak start.

The reading was broadly in line with preliminary estimates of euro zone's growth in the third quarter at 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), which was slightly above expectations. An updated GDP reading for the quarter will be released on Thursday by Eurostat.

In September production of non-durable consumer goods, such as foodstuffs, rose by 1.0% , but the output of more expensive, durable items, such as cars or fridges, went down by 0.7%.

Squeezed by global trade wars, output of Germany's export-driven manufacturing sector fell for the fourth time in six months in September. The 1.0% drop more than offset the 0.7% gain in August.

Italy, another leading manufacturer, also recorded a 0.4% drop in industry production, but the bloc overall figure was kept in positive territory by the expanding output in France, where it grew by 0.3%, and in the Netherlands, which posted a 1.2% rise.

