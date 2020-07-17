Euro zone inflation confirmed at 0.3% year-on-year in June

Eurostat said annual inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose by 0.3% in June after a rise of just 0.1% in May, in line with the agency's earlier estimates released on June 30.

Despite the uptick, inflation is still far below the European Central Bank's target of below but close to 2% over the medium term.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices went up in annual terms by 3.2%, while prices in the services sector, the largest in the bloc's economy, rose by 1.2% in June. These increases offset a 9.3% fall in energy prices.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food prices - a measure the ECB calls core inflation and watches closely in policy decisions - prices grew 1.1% in annual terms, easing from 1.2% in May, Eurostat figures showed.

An even narrower core inflation measure, stripping out also alcohol and tobacco prices that many market economists look at, dipped to 0.8% year-on-year from 0.9% in May.

Both measures of core inflation confirmed Eurostat's earlier estimates.

Month-on-month, euro zone inflation also rose 0.3% in June.

