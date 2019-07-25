Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone inflation gauge ticks up on ECB, euro reverses earlier fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:26am EDT

(Reuters) - Money markets' gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone ticked higher on Thursday after the ECB flagged a sweeping stimulus package, though the euro, stocks and bonds reversed earlier knee-jerk gains.

The five-year/five-year forward inflation swap <EUIL5YF5Y=R> traded as high as 1.3582, the highest since May.

But the euro as well as bond yields reversed their early fall as European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the economy than expected. That pushed the single currency up to $1.1151 after falling earlier to $1.110 <EUR=EBS>, up 0.1% on the day.

It also firmed 0.3% versus the Swiss franc.

German 10-year yields also inched off record lows to -0.354%, and were flat on the day while Italian 10-year yields reversed earlier sharp falls to rise as much as five basis points to 1.55%, up from a low of 1.38% <IT10YT=RR>.

"Draghi wasn't sufficiently gloomy enough to warrant more easing than what markets are expecting in September. On the contrary, he is pointing at more pockets of strength in the economy such as labour and services and that is causing this rebound in euro and bond yields," said Esther Maria Reichelt, a strategist at Commezbank in Frankfurt.

Markets slightly trimmed their bets on a 10 bps cut in September to 84% from 94% immediately after the ECB policy statement.

Germany's blue-chip stocks index fell into negative territory <.GDAXI> and was down 0.2% at 1300 GMT.

(Reporting by the London markets team; writing by Sujata Rao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50aThe Big Picture
09:44aOil rises on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline
RE
09:44aEnbridge says open to re-route Line 5 after legal action by Wisconsin tribe
RE
09:42aWall Street dips at open as coporate earnings point to slowing growth
RE
09:42aECB Signals Rate Cut, Possible Stimulus Relaunch -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:37aOil rises on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline
RE
09:35aPG&E expects $4.8 billion of initial contribution to California wildfire fund
RE
09:35aRaven Introduces the Next Era of Dash Cam Technology
GL
09:34aU.S. business investment picking up; goods trade deficit narrows
RE
09:31aECB puts inflation target in focus, opens door to easing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion in asset sales as second-quarter profit falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group