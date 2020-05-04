Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone investor morale improves but current situation at record low - Sentix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:07am EDT

Investor morale in the euro zone improved marginally in May but the assessment of current conditions hit an all-time low as the bloc faces unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone edged up to -41.8 from -42.9 in April. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of -33.5.

The current situation index dropped for a fourth straight month, hitting a record low of -73.0 after -66.0 in April.

"The economy in the euro zone has experienced a breathtaking crash in recent weeks," said Sentix managing director Manfred Huebner. "This collapse goes far beyond the distortions caused by the financial crisis."

The expectations index for the bloc rose to -3.0 from -15.8, with Huebner saying this showed investors believed there was light at the end of the tunnel.

"Countries like Germany and Austria are in a position to gradually lift the often drastic measures," he said.

Germany has been in lockdown for weeks, with companies closing facilities and switching workers to shorter hours under a government scheme aimed at avoiding mass layoffs. But small shops reopened last week.

In Germany, the assessment of the current situation fell to a record low but expectations picked up.

"There is now a danger that recessionary tendencies will become entrenched if the economy is too slow to recover," Huebner said.

Sentix, which surveyed 1,213 investors between April 30 and May 2, said there were signs that the economy in China - where the coronavirus outbreak started - was picking up.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aS.Africa deputy finance minister urges central bank to print money to fund gov't -report
RE
05:30aEgypt?s Suez canal revenues rise to $1.907 billion in first four months
RE
05:29aSouth Africa's Absa PMI crashes to all-time low as economic activity freezes
RE
05:29aEDITORIAL OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL KLAUS HEEGER : Hope.
PU
05:19aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Price Index
PU
05:16aPandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
RE
05:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aPandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
RE
05:13aCoronavirus pushes Hong Kong economy into deepest contraction on record in first quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
3AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
4WTI : Global Stock and Oil Prices Fall
5KERING : KERING : China's young spenders say #ditchyourstuff as economy sputters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group