Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone jobless rate hits 12-year low on eve of virus measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 05:19am EDT

Unemployment in the euro zone fell to a 12-year low in February, the month before coronavirus containment measures began to be introduced widely across Europe.

The jobless rate was 7.3% in the 19 countries sharing the euro zone, the lowest level since March 2008, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the rate to be unchanged from the 7.4% of January.

In the 27-member European Union unemployment was 6.5% of the workforce, unchanged from January and so holding at the lowest rate recorded since the start of monthly data in February 2000.

Eurostat estimated that 12.047 million people in the euro area and 13.984 million people in the wider EU were unemployed in February, declines of respectively 88,000 and 62,000 respectively.

Unemployment ranged from 2.0% in the Czech Republic and 2.9% in the Netherlands and Poland to 13.6% in Spain and 16.3% in Greece.

For Eurostat release, click on:

http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aMONEX EUROPE : A mixed beginning to an uncertain second quarter for FX and macro markets
PU
05:20aChinese buyers snap up U.S. oil purchases at widest discounts ever
RE
05:19aEuro zone jobless rate hits 12-year low on eve of virus measures
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aWorkers Return to China's Factories, but Coronavirus Hurts Global Demand -- Update
DJ
05:11aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:07aWorld markets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:06aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:05aGhana slashes GDP forecast over coronavirus shock
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group