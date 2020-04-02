Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone producer prices fall much more than expected in Feb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Euro zone producer prices fell by much more than expected in February, dragged down mainly by a sharp fall in energy prices as a result of the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war, data showed on Thursday.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.6% month-on-month in February for a 1.3% year-on-year decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected only a 0.2% monthly and a 0.7% year-on-year fall.

Energy prices plunged 2.3% on the month and 6.5% year-on-year, Eurostat said. Without that volatile component, producer prices were flat against January and 0.5% higher than a year earlier.

Producer prices indicate inflationary pressures early in the pipeline because, unless their change is absorbed by retailers and intermediaries, they are transmitted to consumers.

The European Central Bank has been struggling for years to bring inflation closer to its target of price growth of 2% year-on-year over the medium term.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
05:35aChina's Daqing to boost oil refining and petrochemical production
RE
05:35aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
05:34aWorld stocks drift as wary investors expect grim U.S. jobs data
RE
05:32aPigs fly in as China replenishes world's biggest hog herd
RE
05:29aIndonesia central bank has room for further rate cut - governor
RE
05:28aBritain's food banks prepare for surge in demand as millions lose their jobs
RE
05:27aJapan to relax rules on firms hit by stock holding losses from pandemic - Nikkei
RE
05:25aWorld stocks drift as wary investors expect grim U.S. jobs data
RE
05:24aDollar maintains gains after weeks of rallying
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
5CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group