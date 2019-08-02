Euro zone retail trade rises in June, industrial prices slip

Retail sales in the 19-country euro zone rose far more than expected by economists polled by Reuters, who on average had forecast a 0.2% rise compared with May.

Trade was lifted by spending on vehicle fuel, food and drink and a sharp increase in sales of clothing and shoes, Eurostat data showed, more than offsetting the 0.6% drop in sales recorded in May.

In a separate release, Eurostat said prices at factory gates fell in June, compared with May, confirming weak inflation in the bloc.

Industrial producer prices fell by 0.6% in the euro zone, in the fourth consecutive monthly fall. The fall was larger than market forecasts of a 0.3% drop on the month.

