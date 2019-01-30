Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone sentiment drops to two-year low at start of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:02am EST
General view of the skyline of La Defense business district with its Arche behind Paris' landmark, the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment fell by more than expected to a two-year low in January as all components except consumers and the construction sector became more pessimistic about the bloc's prospects at the start of the year.

Euro zone economic sentiment slipped to 106.2 points in January from a slightly revised 107.4 in December, the European Commission said, marking the seventh consecutive monthly fall and the lowest level since November 2016.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a less sharp decline to 106.8, with a depressed mood among retailers providing an extra shove down.

The worse-than-expected sentiment numbers come a day before Eurostat's release of its first estimate for economic growth in the 19-member euro zone. It is seen holding at a modest 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of 2018. This would match the four-year low of the third quarter.

Sentiment in industry fell to 0.5 points in January from 2.3 in December, in line with market expectations.

The mood of consumers picked up to -7.9 after December's steep fall to -8.3.

However, retail trade sentiment slipped to -1.9 points in January from -0.1 in December.

Sentiment in services, a sector which produces two thirds of the euro zone GDP, went down to 11.0 points, almost matching expectations of a 11.1 reading.

A separate business climate indicator, which helps point to the phase of the business cycle, also decreased in January to 0.69 from 0.86 in December, below expectations of a drop to 0.75. This was the lowest reading since January 2017.

(Brussels newsroom)

By Philip Blenkinsop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aFrench Economy Shows Wear From 'Yellow Vest' Protests
DJ
05:50aPhilippines falls most in two weeks
RE
05:48aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
05:48aHong Kong Retail Sales Miss Estimates on Consumer Caution
DJ
05:48aHong Kong December retail sales growth slows to 18-month low
RE
05:45aLawmakers Seek to Break Immigration Impasse
DJ
05:41aSwedish employment service lays off own staff in first sign of cuts
RE
05:25aOil prices steady, torn between Venezuela sanctions and gloomy economy
RE
05:20aISRAEL, INTEL AGREE TO RECIPROCAL SPENDING DEAL : ministry
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
5QUEST PHARMATECH INC : QUEST PHARMATECH : Announces Results from AGM

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.