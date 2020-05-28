Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone sentiment rebounds less than expected in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

Euro zone economic sentiment rebounded less than expected in May when governments began easing coronavirus lockdowns, data showed on Thursday, as the mood in services and construction sectors continued to deteriorate.

The European Commission's monthly survey showed on Thursday that economic sentiment in the 19 countries sharing the euro improved to 67.5 points this month from an all-time low of 64.9 in April, mainly thanks to more optimism in industry and among consumers.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase to 70.3 in May. The April number was revised down to a record low after updates to business confidence in France.

Industry sentiment went up to -27.5 in May from -32.5 in April, falling marginally short of expectations, and to -18.8 among consumers from -22.0.

But in services, many of which remain frozen under lockdown rules, sentiment deteriorated to -43.6 from -38.6 rather than improve as expected by markets. In construction, sentiment also fell - to -17.4 from -16.1. It was almost unchanged in the retail sector.

Inflation expectations among consumers edged marginally lower to 28.6 from 29.2 in April and in industry inched down to -8.6 from -7.5.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:21aPret A Manger to reopen 204 more UK stores for takeaway in June
RE
05:20aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:18aGerman economy likely to shrink 6.6% this year, Ifo says
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aBank capital rules need adjusting in face of crisis - French central banker
RE
05:11aEuro zone sentiment rebounds less than expected in May
RE
05:11aRMB confirms Total's $15 bln funding for Mozambique LNG project
RE
05:10aEurope cheers super-sized stimulus plan, U.S.-China tensions simmer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee maker JDE Peet's brings forward $2.9 billion IPO
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
5HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group