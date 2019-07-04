Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Euro zone shadow banks need more regulation to mitigate risk - ECB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 05:46am EDT
Governing Council of the ECB monetary policy meeting in Vilnius

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shadow banks in the euro zone need to be better regulated as their rapid growth poses a broader risk that could even spread to traditional lenders, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said in Lisbon on Thursday.

"Through increased risk-taking and leverage, non-banks may currently be contributing to the cyclical under-pricing of risks and the amplification of asset prices," de Guindos said about the sector, which includes funds, special purpose vehicles and security and derivative dealers, among others.

"If these risks were to unwind in a disorderly manner, this could lead to funding flows drying up and affect the funding conditions of the real economy more broadly," de Guindos added.

As a result, euro zone authorities need to "urgently" develop and if necessary, deploy macroprudential instruments for non-banks as well, de Guindos added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 Delayed Quote.22.21%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.18.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:46aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Euro zone shadow banks need more regulation to mitigate risk - ECB
RE
05:22aForeigners were net sellers of Japan stocks for a eighth straight week June 24-28
RE
05:14aCollapsing bond yields drive world stocks to new highs
RE
05:07aCollapsing bond yields drive world stocks to new highs
RE
04:56aEUROPE : European shares hover at 12-month high on Italy relief, trade optimism
RE
04:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Muted in Europe, Asia as Crude Slips
DJ
04:12aUK shares flat in thin deals, stocks trading ex-dividend tumble
RE
02:54aJapan stocks end higher, supported by U.S. rate cut hopes
RE
02:07aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Wall Street's Record Highs
DJ
07/03Southeast Asian stocks rise as weak U.S. data boosts hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
4Oil prices fall on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shake-up could cost up to £5bn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About