"We don’t think that we have enough elements to conclude that we’re facing a lasting and serious slowdown of the euro zone economy," Coeure told Barron’s in an interview. "What we’re seeing now is that the slowdown may be broader and longer-lasting than originally forecast."

Coeure added that the ECB still had instruments to fight a slowdown and policymakers could also invent new tools to combat an unexpected situation.

