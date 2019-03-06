Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone yields drop on report ECB discussing new cheap bank loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors piled into euro zone government bonds and bank shares edged higher on a report by Bloomberg that the European Central Bank is holding discussions on the design of new ultra-cheap bank loans.

The European Central Bank is set to slash growth forecasts on Thursday and is likely to provide its strongest signal yet that fresh stimulus is coming in the form of more cheap loans, hoping to stop an unexpected slowdown from becoming a downturn.

The loans known more formally as Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) are expected to boost troubled euro zone lenders, and the euro zone banking index rose to a day's high, up 0.2 percent, on the news.

"(The) report suggested that not only will there be some announcement on a new round of TLTROS, but they will be kept in place to keep liquidity at current levels," said Matt Cairns, rates strategist at Rabobank.

"Given what the ECB has to hand, the latest economic projections suggest the downgrade in forecast in terms of the inflation outlook, will likely be moved lower through to 2021. On a 24-month horizon this suggests (the) outlook is quite dovish."

Talk of additional stimulus boosted euro zone government bonds across the board, but none more so than Italy.

The 10-year Italian government bond dropped eight basis points to a new one-month low of 2.626 percent, while the closely watched spread over Germany, at 253 bps, was close to its tightest level in over a month.

Other euro zone bond yields were down 3-8 bps across the board. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, was down 4 bps to 0.125 percent, a one-week low.

The euro fell to a two-week low at around $1.12855, before recovering to $1.1326.

German Bund yields had already dropped in early European trade, as some doubts about progress in Britain's talks to leave the European Union pushed British Gilt yields lower.

Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's top government lawyer and EU negotiators ended with no agreement on Tuesday. Britain wants concessions on Brexit, three weeks before it is due to leave the EU, on March 29.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Virginia Furness, Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Virginia Furness and Helen Reid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aBank of Canada Holds Key Rate At 1.75% -- Update
DJ
11:44aGlobal stocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:42aStocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:37aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 06, 2019 2017 Annual Wholesale Trade Survey According to estimates from the Annual Wholesale Trade Survey (AWTS), .U.S. wholesalers experienced a 5.9 percent increase in sales in 2017.
PU
11:37aAMENDMENTS 002-004 - REPORT ON EUROPEAN SEMESTER FOR ECONOMIC POLICY COORDINATION : Employment and Social Aspects in the Annual Growth Survey 2019 - A8-0162/2019(002-004)
PU
11:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(001-001)
PU
11:37aAAM STATEMENT : Trade Deficit Hits Record High in 2018
PU
11:36aCURRENCIES : Dollar Struggles For Direction Amid Economic Reports, Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book
DJ
11:33aCanadian dollar falls on rate-hike uncertainty; greenback steady
RE
11:32aLITECOIN : Can We See A Bounce Towards $60?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corpora..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.