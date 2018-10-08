Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EuroBLECH2018(Germany) : AIDA Exhibition at the 25th International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:13am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

October 8, 2018

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

Kimikazu Aida Representative Director,

Chairman & President

EuroBLECH2018 (Germany):

AIDA Exhibition at the 25th International Sheet Metal

Working Technology Exhibition

In October, AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD., and its Italian subsidiary AIDA S.r.l. will be presenting a joint exhibit at the EuroBLECH2018 International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibition in Hanover, Germany.

Over 1500 companies from over 40 countries will again be exhibiting their advanced technologies.

As before, AIDA is planning to exhibit in a large 400 (25m x 14m) booth in order to strengthen AIDA brand recognition in Europe.

---

Exhibition: The 25th International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibitionhttps://www.euroblech.com/2018/english/

Location: Exhibition Grounds in Hanover

Dates: October 23~26, 2018 (Tue.~Fri.)

Booth Number: Hall 27, E-52

Exhibition Details: Multimedia presentations and press-formed product samples for our UL Series precision forming presses, high-speed precision automatic presses, and large servo presses, etc.

---

Artist's Rendition of the AIDA Booth

< Inquiries Relating to This Subject >

Marketing Dept., Sales Division, AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(Coordinator: Ms. Makita) Tel.: 042-772-5271

E-mail:ae-sales@aida.co.jp

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28aDATATEC : Logicalis Australia acquires CNI
PU
08:28aIP : Portfolio company Diurnal announces headline data for Chronocort® European Phase III clinical trial
PU
08:28aFUNCOM N : Major shareholding notifications
AQ
08:27aAirbus Set to Name Guillaume Faury as New CEO -Le Figaro
DJ
08:26aSchroders Says in Talks With Lloyds on Wealth-Management Cooperation
DJ
08:24aSBANKEN : Major Shareholding Disclosure
AQ
08:23aNORMA : sets itself ambitious environmental targets »
PU
08:23aPLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Funds Under Management
PU
08:23aPEET : 8 October 2018 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHB
PU
08:23aWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Signed USD $150 Million EPC Contract with SABIC for Leading-Edge Technology Project in Jubail
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
3TELIASONERA : TELIASONERA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 40 2018
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and University of Technology Sydney launch 5G skills accelerator
5INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.