NEWS RELEASE

October 8, 2018

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

Kimikazu Aida Representative Director,

Chairman & President

EuroBLECH2018 (Germany):

AIDA Exhibition at the 25th International Sheet Metal

Working Technology Exhibition

In October, AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD., and its Italian subsidiary AIDA S.r.l. will be presenting a joint exhibit at the EuroBLECH2018 International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibition in Hanover, Germany.

Over 1500 companies from over 40 countries will again be exhibiting their advanced technologies.

As before, AIDA is planning to exhibit in a large 400 ㎡ (25m x 14m) booth in order to strengthen AIDA brand recognition in Europe.

---

Exhibition: The 25th International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibitionhttps://www.euroblech.com/2018/english/

Location: Exhibition Grounds in Hanover

Dates: October 23~26, 2018 (Tue.~Fri.)

Booth Number: Hall 27, E-52

Exhibition Details: Multimedia presentations and press-formed product samples for our UL Series precision forming presses, high-speed precision automatic presses, and large servo presses, etc.

---

Artist's Rendition of the AIDA Booth