Eurobodalla Shire Council : Deua Rivercare's riparian restore

More than 80 percent of a 42 kilometre stretch of the Deua River has been treated for invasive weeds, thanks to the efforts of Landcare volunteers

Members of the Deua Rivercare group have partnered with landholders and government agencies to help restore riparian land between Araluen Creek and Kiora. The land is classified as having high conservation value.

Eurobodalla Council's sustainability manager Deb Lenson said weed control was one part of the Deua Rivercare's project.

'They've also been busy with erosion control, revegetation, education campaigns and trapping feral animals like pigs,' Ms Lenson said.

The project is just one of 23 Landcare projects across the shire which were re-endorsed for another five years at the 11 September Council Meeting. Ms Lenson said the projects assist Council with natural resource management, while providing benefits to Landcare volunteers and the wider community.

'The projects span the shire. Weed control predominates and other activities include dune fence maintenance, erosion control, planting native vegetation, encouraging mammal conservation through the use of nesting boxes, and protecting local native birds by eliminating Indian Mynas, delivery of community education, and maintenance of our reserves,' Ms Lenson said.

'We have 23 Landcare groups in Eurobodalla with more than 300 active volunteers. Another 2,000 residents participate in one-off events. Work by Eurobodalla Landcare amounts to 9,400 hours of volunteer labour - that's a tremendous effort that helps our environment so we all benefit.'

Ms Lenson said Landcare provided opportunities for residents of all abilities and was a social way to keep fit and give back to the community. Get involved or find out more here.