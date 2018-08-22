Eurobodalla Shire Council : Free household problem waste drop-off for recycling | Surf Beach

When: Tuesday 21 August 2018 - Every day, until further notice

Time: -

Did you know that you can drop-off your household problem waste for recycling at your Community Recycling Centre for free all year-round?

You can *drop-off:

gas bottles and fire extinguishers

paint

fluoro globes and tubes

car batteries

household batteries

motor oils

other oils

smoke detectors.

Your Community Recycling Centre is located at:

Surf Beach Waste Management Facility - 311 George Bass Drive, Surf Beach.

You can drop-off your waste during the following hours:

Monday to Friday - 7am to 4.45pm

- 7am to 4.45pm Saturday and Sunday and public holidays - 8am to 3.45pm - closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

This facility is a NSW EPA Waste Less, Recycle More initiative funded from the waste levy. Visit www.epa.nsw.gov.au.

*Only household quantities accepted - 20kg or 20L maximum container size. Please ensure you transport your materials carefully. Dangerous goods and items other than those listed above will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Waste Services on: