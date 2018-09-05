Eurobodalla Shire Council : Mayor's Message - Come raindance with us

Log in
Mayor's Message - Come raindance with us

09/05/2018 | 05:42am CEST

As the heartbreaking drought continues to dominate discussion around the country, here at Council we've been working behind the scenes with fantastic group of community representatives to think about how we can help the drought effort.

Our answer is Eurobodalla raindances, three fundraising events held simultaneously on the night of Friday 23 November at the golf clubs in Narooma, Moruya and Batemans Bay. There'll be live music, food to share, auctions and raffles. All money raised will be distributed to those affected by drought.

Our local farmers will be a priority, and we've adopted a 'sister-shire', Cobar. We chose Cobar because of its relative isolation from the support of a large regional centre and because of our relationship with Cobar's Mayor Lilliane Brady OAM, who is the state's longest serving female mayor at 87 years of age.

We know that many of Eurobodalla's service clubs and community organisations are already hard at work raising funds for drought assistance in their own way and we certainly want to see that continue.

The second part of our plan is to ask Eurobodalla's local service organisations, such as Rotary and Quota, to contact their counterparts in Cobar as a sign of friendship and support. The idea is simply to show that others care, club to club, and to form ongoing relationships that the community of Cobar can rely on. Our working group representatives will be in touch with local clubs soon to pass on contact details.

Details of the rain dances are coming together now. Council is coordinating the events in conjunction with our local golf clubs, and our wonderful volunteers are using their networks to help organise the events and to secure items for auction on the night. Our aim is to get the whole community together for a night of great fun for a great cause.

So save the date, and come raindance with us!

Disclaimer

Eurobodalla Shire Council published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 03:41:04 UTC
