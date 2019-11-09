Eurobodalla Shire Council : Tech Savvy Seniors Roadshow | Narooma

When: Monday 11 November 2019, 10:30am - 12:30pm

Where: Narooma Library, Field Street, Narooma

Cost: Free

Session topic: Introduction to smartphones

Tech Savvy Seniors is a series of free workshops held at the libraries for seniors to build skills and gain confidence in using technology to connect with family and friends.

Each session will focus on a different topic. Participants can learn how to operate tablets and smartphones and how to access and navigate their way through the NSW Seniors Card website.

Light refreshments will be provided. Participants will need to bring along their own device.

Roadshow itinerary

Introduction to smartphones: Batemans Bay Library, 11 November 2019, 2pm to 4pm

Introduction to tablets: Batemans Bay Library, 12 November 2019, 10.30am to 12.20pm

Introduction to NSW Seniors Card Website: Moruya Library, 12 November 2019, 2pm to 4pm

