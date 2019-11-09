Eurobodalla Shire Council : Tech Savvy Seniors Roadshow | Narooma

Log in
Tech Savvy Seniors Roadshow | Narooma

0
11/09/2019 | 08:30pm EST

When: Monday 11 November 2019, 10:30am - 12:30pm

Where: Narooma Library, Field Street, Narooma

Cost: Free

Session topic: Introduction to smartphones

Tech Savvy Seniors is a series of free workshops held at the libraries for seniors to build skills and gain confidence in using technology to connect with family and friends.

Each session will focus on a different topic. Participants can learn how to operate tablets and smartphones and how to access and navigate their way through the NSW Seniors Card website.

Light refreshments will be provided. Participants will need to bring along their own device.

Roadshow itinerary

  • Introduction to smartphones (this session)
  • Introduction to smartphones: Batemans Bay Library, 11 November 2019, 2pm to 4pm
  • Introduction to tablets: Batemans Bay Library, 12 November 2019, 10.30am to 12.20pm
  • Introduction to NSW Seniors Card Website: Moruya Library, 12 November 2019, 2pm to 4pm

Contact us

Bookings are not required to attend these sessions, but are appreciated. Get in touch with Narooma Library to find out more:

Disclaimer

Eurobodalla Shire Council published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 01:29:06 UTC
