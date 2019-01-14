Log in
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 11 January 2019

01/14/2019 | 03:01am EST

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 11 January 2019
  

Guernsey, 14 January 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 7 January 2019 and 11 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 7,574 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.65 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
07/01/2019 BATE 126 6.44 811
  XLON 1,322 6.47 8,554
  CHIX 53 6.44 341
  TRQX 78 6.40 499
  Total 1,579 6.46 10,206
         
08/01/2019 BATE 0 - -
  XLON 650 6.44 4,187
  CHIX 64 6.42 411
  TRQX 42 6.40 269
  Total 756 6.44 4,866
         
09/01/2019 BATE 140 6.56 918
  XLON 1,230 6.57 8,079
  CHIX 132 6.56 866
  TRQX 190 6.56 1,246
  Total 1,692 6.57 11,110
         
10/01/2019 BATE 163 6.76 1,102
  XLON 1,267 6.70 8,493
  CHIX 139 6.76 940
  TRQX 199 6.76 1,345
  Total 1,768 6.72 11,880
         
11/01/2019 BATE 166 6.94 1,152
  XLON 1,278 6.93 8,851
  CHIX 134 6.94 930
  TRQX 201 6.94 1,395
  Total 1,779 6.93 12,328


Following the above transactions:
  

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362
      
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,670,596 (equal to 29.3% of the Company’s share capital)
     
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,142,766, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
      

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
  

Set out below are all trades completed between 7 January 2019 and 11 January 2019:
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
07/01/2019 XLON 100 6.50 650.00
  XLON 154 6.50 1,001.00
  XLON 229 6.50 1,488.50
  XLON 352 6.46 2,273.92
  XLON 50 6.46 323.00
  XLON 100 6.46 646.00
  XLON 80 6.46 516.80
  CHIX 26 6.44 167.44
  CHIX 26 6.44 167.44
  BATE 126 6.44 811.44
  XLON 257 6.44 1,655.08
  CHIX 1 6.44 6.44
  TRQX 78 6.40 499.20
  Total 1,579 6.46 10,206.26
         
08/01/2019 XLON 252 6.48 1,632.96
  XLON 145 6.48 939.60
  CHIX 32 6.44 206.08
  CHIX 32 6.40 204.80
  TRQX 42 6.40 268.80
  XLON 253 6.38 1,614.14
  Total 756 6.44 4,866.38
         
09/01/2019 BATE 10 6.56 65.60
  XLON 81 6.56 531.36
  TRQX 90 6.56 590.40
  TRQX 100 6.56 656.00
  XLON 123 6.54 804.42
  BATE 130 6.56 852.80
  CHIX 132 6.56 865.92
  XLON 218 6.62 1,443.16
  XLON 256 6.56 1,679.36
  XLON 552 6.56 3,621.12
  Total 1,692 6.57 11,110.14
         
10/01/2019 XLON 7 6.76 47.32
  XLON 93 6.74 626.82
  XLON 110 6.76 743.60
  CHIX 139 6.76 939.64
  XLON 147 6.78 996.66
  BATE 163 6.76 1,101.88
  TRQX 199 6.76 1,345.24
  XLON 239 6.68 1,596.52
  XLON 247 6.68 1,649.96
  XLON 424 6.68 2,832.32
  Total 1,768 6.72 11,879.96
         
11/01/2019 XLON 25 6.98 174.50
  XLON 81 6.90 558.90
  XLON 83 6.86 569.38
  CHIX 134 6.94 929.96
  BATE 166 6.94 1,152.04
  XLON 200 6.98 1,396.00
  TRQX 201 6.94 1,394.94
  XLON 208 6.94 1,443.52
  XLON 214 6.90 1,476.60
  XLON 228 6.90 1,573.20
  XLON 239 6.94 1,658.66
  Total 1,779 6.93 12,327.70



© GlobeNewswire 2019
