Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 21 December 2018

12/24/2018 | 09:01am CET

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 21 December 2018

   
Guernsey, 24 December 2018 – Following the successful settlement of the €15 million share tender on 20 December 2018, Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) commenced its previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker). Accordingly, the Company today announces that between 20 December 2018 and 21 December 2018, it bought back 1,993 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.01 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
20/12/2018 BATE 0 - -
  XLON 0 - -
  CHIX 0 - -
  TRQX 0 - -
  Total 0 - -
         
21/12/2018 BATE 5 5.96 30
  XLON 1,801 6.01 10,828
  CHIX 128 5.96 762
  TRQX 59 5.96 352
  Total 1,993 6.01 11,972



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362
  •    
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,651,014 (equal to 29.2% of the Company’s share capital) 
      
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,162,348, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended. 
      
      

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 20 December 2018 and 21 December 2018:
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
21/12/2018 XLON 183 6.04 1,105.32
  XLON 175 6.02 1,053.50
  XLON 33 6.02 198.66
  XLON 275 6.02 1,655.50
  XLON 92 6.02 553.84
  XLON 288 6.02 1,733.76
  XLON 239 6.00 1,434.00
  XLON 460 6.00 2,760.00
  BATE 5 5.96 29.80
  TRQX 59 5.96 351.64
  CHIX 104 5.96 619.84
  XLON 56 5.96 333.76
  CHIX 24 5.94 142.56
  Total 1,993 6.01 11,972.18



© GlobeNewswire 2018
