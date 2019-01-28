Log in
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 January 2019

0
01/28/2019 | 03:01am EST

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 January 2019



Guernsey, 28 January 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 21 January 2019 and 25 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 6,122 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.56 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
21/01/2019 BATE 184 6.70 1,233
  XLON 1,215 6.71 8,147
  CHIX 126 6.70 844
  TRQX 230 6.70 1,541
  Total 1,755 6.70 11,765
         
22/01/2019 BATE 0 - -
  XLON 0 - -
  CHIX 1 6.58 7
  TRQX 51 6.62 338
  Total 52 6.62 344
         
23/01/2019 BATE 187 6.60 1,234
  XLON 1,227 6.55 8,039
  CHIX 111 6.60 733
  TRQX 231 6.60 1,525
  Total 1,756 6.57 11,531
         
24/01/2019 BATE 189 6.40 1,210
  XLON 1,153 6.47 7,460
  CHIX 108 6.42 693
  TRQX 421 6.42 2,703
  Total 1,682 6.45 10,852
         
25/01/2019 BATE 0 - -
  XLON 641 6.48 4,152
  CHIX 122 6.48 791
  TRQX 114 6.52 744
  Total 877 6.48 5,686



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,683,652 (equal to 29.3% of the Company’s share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,129,710, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 21 January 2019 and 25 January 2019:



  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
21/01/2019 XLON 113 6.74 761.62
  XLON 109 6.72 732.48
  TRQX 131 6.70 877.70
  BATE 14 6.70 93.80
  BATE 170 6.70 1,139.00
  CHIX 126 6.70 844.20
  TRQX 55 6.70 368.50
  TRQX 44 6.70 294.80
  XLON 106 6.70 710.20
  XLON 224 6.70 1,500.80
  XLON 96 6.70 643.20
  XLON 95 6.70 636.50
  XLON 148 6.70 991.60
  XLON 106 6.70 710.20
  XLON 106 6.70 710.20
  XLON 112 6.70 750.40
  Total 1,755 6.70 11,765.20
         
22/01/2019 TRQX 51 6.62 337.62
  CHIX 1 6.58 6.58
  Total 52 6.62 344.20
         
23/01/2019 XLON 85 6.70 569.50
  XLON 90 6.62 595.80
  CHIX 111 6.60 732.60
  TRQX 231 6.60 1,524.60
  BATE 187 6.60 1,234.20
  XLON 50 6.56 328.00
  XLON 40 6.56 262.40
  XLON 104 6.56 682.24
  XLON 103 6.56 675.68
  XLON 86 6.56 564.16
  XLON 86 6.56 564.16
  XLON 99 6.52 645.48
  XLON 100 6.52 652.00
  XLON 103 6.52 671.56
  XLON 76 6.52 495.52
  XLON 27 6.52 176.04
  XLON 86 6.52 560.72
  XLON 9 6.48 58.32
  XLON 83 6.48 537.84
  Total 1,756 6.57 11,530.82
         
24/01/2019 XLON 20 6.70 134.00
  XLON 100 6.60 660.00
  XLON 11 6.60 72.60
  XLON 96 6.50 624.00
  XLON 83 6.48 537.84
  XLON 53 6.46 342.38
  XLON 67 6.46 432.82
  XLON 200 6.46 1,292.00
  XLON 89 6.44 573.16
  XLON 87 6.44 560.28
  XLON 102 6.44 656.88
  XLON 49 6.44 315.56
  XLON 7 6.44 45.08
  XLON 89 6.42 571.38
  TRQX 232 6.42 1,489.44
  CHIX 108 6.42 693.36
  TRQX 189 6.42 1,213.38
  XLON 100 6.42 642.00
  BATE 189 6.40 1,209.60
  Total 1,682 6.45 10,852.38
         
25/01/2019 XLON 139 6.60 917.40
  TRQX 56 6.54 366.24
  XLON 75 6.54 490.50
  TRQX 23 6.54 150.42
  TRQX 23 6.54 150.42
  XLON 27 6.52 176.04
  XLON 22 6.48 142.56
  XLON 84 6.48 544.32
  CHIX 46 6.48 298.08
  CHIX 22 6.48 142.56
  CHIX 54 6.48 349.92
  XLON 90 6.40 576.00
  XLON 98 6.40 627.20
  XLON 23 6.40 147.20
  XLON 45 6.40 288.00
  XLON 23 6.40 147.20
  TRQX 12 6.38 76.56
  XLON 15 6.38 95.70
  Total 877 6.48 5,686.32



© GlobeNewswire 2019
