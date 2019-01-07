Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019
01/07/2019 | 03:01am EST
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019
Guernsey, 7 January 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 5,911 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.31 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted Average Price
Gross Value (€)
31/12/2018
BATE
0
-
-
XLON
1,839
6.28
11,540
CHIX
73
6.38
466
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
1,912
6.28
12,006
02/01/2019
BATE
86
6.36
547
XLON
843
6.35
5,351
CHIX
150
6.36
954
TRQX
58
6.36
369
Total
1,137
6.35
7,220
03/01/2019
BATE
100
6.34
634
XLON
1,488
6.35
9,444
CHIX
140
6.36
890
TRQX
166
6.37
1,057
Total
1,894
6.35
12,025
04/01/2019
BATE
0
-
-
XLON
968
6.27
-
CHIX
0
-
-
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
968
6.27
6,071
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,663,022 (equal to 29.2% of the Company’s share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,150,340, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
Set out below are all trades completed between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019: