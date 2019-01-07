Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:01am EST

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019

Guernsey, 7 January 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 5,911 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.31 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
  

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
  

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
31/12/2018 BATE 0 - -
  XLON 1,839 6.28 11,540
  CHIX 73 6.38 466
  TRQX 0 - -
  Total 1,912 6.28 12,006
         
02/01/2019 BATE 86 6.36 547
  XLON 843 6.35 5,351
  CHIX 150 6.36 954
  TRQX 58 6.36 369
  Total 1,137 6.35 7,220
         
03/01/2019 BATE 100 6.34 634
  XLON 1,488 6.35 9,444
  CHIX 140 6.36 890
  TRQX 166 6.37 1,057
  Total 1,894 6.35 12,025
         
04/01/2019 BATE 0 - -
  XLON 968 6.27 -
  CHIX 0 - -
  TRQX 0 - -
  Total 968 6.27 6,071


Following the above transactions:
  

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362 
      
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,663,022 (equal to 29.2% of the Company’s share capital) 
      
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,150,340, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.  


ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
  

Set out below are all trades completed between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019:
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
31/12/2018 CHIX 30 6.38 191.42
  CHIX 20 6.38 127.61
  XLON 186 6.28 1,167.20
  XLON 169 6.28 1,060.52
  XLON 174 6.28 1,091.89
  XLON 173 6.28 1,085.62
  XLON 172 6.28 1,079.34
  XLON 180 6.28 1,129.55
  XLON 49 6.28 307.49
  XLON 163 6.28 1,022.87
  XLON 173 6.28 1,085.62
  CHIX 15 6.38 95.71
  CHIX 8 6.38 51.04
  XLON 188 6.28 1,179.75
  XLON 83 6.28 520.85
  XLON 83 6.28 520.85
  XLON 46 6.28 288.66
  Total 1,912 6.28 12,005.98
         
02/01/2019 CHIX 38 6.36 241.68
  BATE 43 6.36 273.48
  XLON 570 6.36 3,625.20
  CHIX 64 6.36 407.04
  BATE 43 6.36 273.48
  TRQX 58 6.36 368.88
  CHIX 45 6.36 286.20
  CHIX 3 6.36 19.08
  XLON 179 6.32 1,131.28
  XLON 94 6.32 594.08
  Total 1,137 6.35 7,220.40
         
03/01/2019 CHIX 32 6.42 205.44
  TRQX 62 6.42 398.04
  XLON 212 6.38 1,352.56
  XLON 36 6.38 229.68
  XLON 239 6.38 1,524.82
  XLON 259 6.38 1,652.42
  XLON 11 6.36 69.96
  BATE 100 6.34 634.00
  TRQX 104 6.34 659.36
  CHIX 108 6.34 684.72
  XLON 224 6.32 1,415.68
  XLON 227 6.32 1,434.64
  XLON 280 6.30 1,764.00
  Total 1,894 6.35 12,025.32
         
04/01/2019 XLON 516 6.30 3,250.80
  XLON 112 6.24 698.88
  XLON 99 6.24 617.76
  XLON 241 6.24 1,503.84
  Total 968 6.27 6,071.28



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44aSUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : Hit the slopes with Sunrise!
PU
03:44aGARTNER : Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 13.4 Percent in 2018; Increase Driven by Memory Market
PU
03:44aMOBILE STREAMS : Shares Rise on Games Deal With India's Reliance Jio
DJ
03:41aZENITH ENERGY : Preparation for well deepening at Azerbaijan's Jafarli field completed
AQ
03:41aOIL REFINERIES : Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi refinery announces tender
AQ
03:40aCHARLES BARKER CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS GMBH : Holders of approximately 1 billion EUR of listed HSH bonds file lawsuit against HSH Nordbank AG in Germany
EQ
03:39aANA : Adopts Sustainable Aviation Fuel
PU
03:39aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...
PU
03:39aAKER : Awarded Northern Lights Contract
PU
03:39aAIRASIA BHD : announces new Clark-Seoul, Korea route
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3OPHIR ENERGY PLC : OPHIR ENERGY: Block R Licence, Equatorial Guinea
4TESLA : TESLA : urges tariff exemption for Chinese vehicle computer 'brain'
5Oil prices jump on U.S-China trade hopes, supply cuts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.