Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019

Guernsey, 7 January 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 5,911 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.31 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.



The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 31/12/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,839 6.28 11,540 CHIX 73 6.38 466 TRQX 0 - - Total 1,912 6.28 12,006 02/01/2019 BATE 86 6.36 547 XLON 843 6.35 5,351 CHIX 150 6.36 954 TRQX 58 6.36 369 Total 1,137 6.35 7,220 03/01/2019 BATE 100 6.34 634 XLON 1,488 6.35 9,444 CHIX 140 6.36 890 TRQX 166 6.37 1,057 Total 1,894 6.35 12,025 04/01/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 968 6.27 - CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 968 6.27 6,071





Following the above transactions:



The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362



The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,663,022 (equal to 29.2% of the Company’s share capital)



The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,150,340, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.





ABOUT EUROCASTLE



Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019:



Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 31/12/2018 CHIX 30 6.38 191.42 CHIX 20 6.38 127.61 XLON 186 6.28 1,167.20 XLON 169 6.28 1,060.52 XLON 174 6.28 1,091.89 XLON 173 6.28 1,085.62 XLON 172 6.28 1,079.34 XLON 180 6.28 1,129.55 XLON 49 6.28 307.49 XLON 163 6.28 1,022.87 XLON 173 6.28 1,085.62 CHIX 15 6.38 95.71 CHIX 8 6.38 51.04 XLON 188 6.28 1,179.75 XLON 83 6.28 520.85 XLON 83 6.28 520.85 XLON 46 6.28 288.66 Total 1,912 6.28 12,005.98 02/01/2019 CHIX 38 6.36 241.68 BATE 43 6.36 273.48 XLON 570 6.36 3,625.20 CHIX 64 6.36 407.04 BATE 43 6.36 273.48 TRQX 58 6.36 368.88 CHIX 45 6.36 286.20 CHIX 3 6.36 19.08 XLON 179 6.32 1,131.28 XLON 94 6.32 594.08 Total 1,137 6.35 7,220.40 03/01/2019 CHIX 32 6.42 205.44 TRQX 62 6.42 398.04 XLON 212 6.38 1,352.56 XLON 36 6.38 229.68 XLON 239 6.38 1,524.82 XLON 259 6.38 1,652.42 XLON 11 6.36 69.96 BATE 100 6.34 634.00 TRQX 104 6.34 659.36 CHIX 108 6.34 684.72 XLON 224 6.32 1,415.68 XLON 227 6.32 1,434.64 XLON 280 6.30 1,764.00 Total 1,894 6.35 12,025.32 04/01/2019 XLON 516 6.30 3,250.80 XLON 112 6.24 698.88 XLON 99 6.24 617.76 XLON 241 6.24 1,503.84 Total 968 6.27 6,071.28



