Euroeyes International Eye Clinic : JOINT VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE IN OPHTHALMOLOGY BUSINESS

Union Medical Healthcare Limited
EuroEyes International
Eye Clinic Limited
香港醫思醫療集團有限公司*
德視佳國際眼科有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2138)
(Stock Code: 1846)
JOINT VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE IN OPHTHALMOLOGY BUSINESS
This voluntary announcement is made jointly by EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (the "EuroEyes", together with its subsidiaries, the "EuroEyes Group") and Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "UMH", together with its subsidiaries, the "UMH Group").
On 30 October 2019, certain members of EuroEyes Group and UMH Group respectively entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") expressing common intention to establish a joint venture company in Hong Kong (the "Proposed Joint Venture") for the purpose of developing ophthalmological services and related business.
Pursuant the MOU, (i) the EuroEyes Group and UMH Group shall explore co-operation in the expansion of ophthalmological industry in the PRC and to commence in Guangzhou and Shenzhen where the existing establishments are located; (ii) the Proposed Joint Venture shall held as to 50% and 50% by EuroEyes Group and UMH Group respectively; (iii) registered practitioners of EuroEyes Group shall be the consultant to the Hong Kong locally hired registered practitioners and will perform lectures in Hong Kong; (iv) all medical treatments delivered in the clinic/service centres with German features in Hong Kong under the Proposed Joint Venture shall be performed by specialist in ophthalmology registered in the Specialist Register of the Hong Kong Medical Council; and (v) personnel who works for and/or employees of the Proposed Joint Venture shall have the opportunity to be trained in Germany.
Responsibility of EuroEyes Group shall primarily including but not limited to medical aspect of the Proposed Joint Venture, and responsibility of UMH Group shall primarily including but not limited to marketing and recruitment of Proposed Joint Venture in Hong Kong.
The terms of Proposed Joint Venture are yet to be negotiated, and the proposed co-operation or definitive agreement which is expected to be signed by no later than 31 December 2019 may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of EuroEyes or UMH.
By order of the board of directors of
By order of the board of directors of
Union Medical Healthcare Limited
EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited
Raymond Siu
Dr Jørn Slot Jørgensen
Company Secretary
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 31 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of UMH comprises two executive directors, namely Mr Tang Chi Fai and Mr. Lee Gabriel, two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Luk Kun Shing and Dr. Wang David Guowei, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Ma Ching Lam, Mr. Look Andrew and Mr. Lam Chi Hang Josekin.
As at the date of this announcement, the board of EuroEyes comprises Dr. Jørn Slot Jørgensen, Dr. Markus Braun, Dr. Ralf-Christian Lerche, Prof. Dr. Thomas Friedrich Wilhelm Neuhann and Mr. Jannik Jonas Slot Jørgensen as executive directors; Mr. Marcus Huascar Bracklo as non- executive director; Mr. Hans Helmuth Hennig, Mr. Zhengzheng Hu and Mr. Philip Duncan Wright as independent non-executive directors.
