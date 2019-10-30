Euroeyes International Eye Clinic : JOINT VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE IN OPHTHALMOLOGY BUSINESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Union Medical Healthcare Limited EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited 香港醫思醫療集團有限公司* 德視佳國際眼科有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2138) (Stock Code: 1846)

JOINT VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE IN OPHTHALMOLOGY BUSINESS

This voluntary announcement is made jointly by EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (the "EuroEyes", together with its subsidiaries, the "EuroEyes Group") and Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "UMH", together with its subsidiaries, the "UMH Group").

On 30 October 2019, certain members of EuroEyes Group and UMH Group respectively entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") expressing common intention to establish a joint venture company in Hong Kong (the "Proposed Joint Venture") for the purpose of developing ophthalmological services and related business.

Pursuant the MOU, (i) the EuroEyes Group and UMH Group shall explore co-operation in the expansion of ophthalmological industry in the PRC and to commence in Guangzhou and Shenzhen where the existing establishments are located; (ii) the Proposed Joint Venture shall held as to 50% and 50% by EuroEyes Group and UMH Group respectively; (iii) registered practitioners of EuroEyes Group shall be the consultant to the Hong Kong locally hired registered practitioners and will perform lectures in Hong Kong; (iv) all medical treatments delivered in the clinic/service centres with German features in Hong Kong under the Proposed Joint Venture shall be performed by specialist in ophthalmology registered in the Specialist Register of the Hong Kong Medical Council; and (v) personnel who works for and/or employees of the Proposed Joint Venture shall have the opportunity to be trained in Germany.

Responsibility of EuroEyes Group shall primarily including but not limited to medical aspect of the Proposed Joint Venture, and responsibility of UMH Group shall primarily including but not limited to marketing and recruitment of Proposed Joint Venture in Hong Kong.