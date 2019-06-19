Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eurofighter, NATO launch studies on long-term evolution of fighter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 07:07am EDT
A Eurofighter Typhoon jet is pictured during tests organised by Armasuisse to replace the fighter jets of the Swiss Air Force during a media visit in Payerne

PARIS (Reuters) - The countries and companies behind Europe's Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet have agreed to spend 53.7 million euros (£47.8 million) to study the long-term evolution of the advanced fighter jet and its engine, they said on Wednesday.

The study contracts will span 19 months for the aircraft, and nine months for the engine, identifying potential technology enhancements for the jet's mission systems, engine, human machine interface and electronic warfare equipment.

The work is aimed at keeping the Eurofighter Typhoon fleet operationally effective for combat for decades to come, even as Europe begins work on two rival next-generation aircraft that are slated to enter service in 2040, officials said.

The Eurofighter consortium includes Airbus, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo.

Airbus and France's Dassault Aviation have begun work on a new combat air system to be funded by Germany, France and Spain.

BAE Systems and Leonardo are working on a rival project known as Tempest.

Italian General Gabriele Salvestroni, general manager of the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA), said the study contracts marked a new chapter in the jet's history.

"The LTE study contracts will set out a clear road map for the future of the platform that will make it relevant and resilient for decades to come," he said.

The Eurofighter Typhoon has racked up more than 530,000 flying hours, with 623 aircraft ordered and 558 delivered.

Peter Maute, Eurofighter director of marketing, said 150 to 200 more aircraft could be sold to international customers in coming years, on top of already approved orders expected from partner countries such as Germany.

The Eurofighter is competing for orders against the U.S. F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin and Boeing Co's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in Switzerland and Finland.

Maute said the company was also still engaged in a competition in Canada, and had not yet decided whether to proceed.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.83% 124.42 Real-time Quote.49.43%
BAE SYSTEMS 0.53% 494.3 Delayed Quote.7.14%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 5.37% 373.96 Delayed Quote.10.05%
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.23% 1231 Real-time Quote.0.50%
LEONARDO 0.83% 10.89 End-of-day quote.41.83%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.39% 353.52 Delayed Quote.33.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:14aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Summary of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting (2019-25)
PU
07:07aEurofighter, NATO launch studies on long-term evolution of fighter
RE
07:05aLove Jones the Musical’ Playwright Timothy Allen Smith takes on Choice,’ with new stage drama
SE
07:01aOil inches down as inventory data counters trade deal hopes
RE
06:59aDEVON COUNTY COUNCIL : Streetlight energy plan to slash council emissions by 36%
PU
06:57aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Look Set To Drift Up Near Records As Investors Await Crucial Fed Decision
DJ
06:54aPetronas starts naphtha cracker at new Pengerang refinery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas three-stripe trademark ruled invalid by EU court
2Oil inches down as inventory data counters trade deal hopes
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : U.S. Bankers Set to Leave Deutsche -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About