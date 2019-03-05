Eurofins Delivers Solid FY 2018 Results with Revenues of EUR 3,781M (+27% yoy) and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 720M (19.0% of Revenues), in Line with Its Recently Upgraded Objectives

Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF):
Organic growth10 was 4.5% in FY 2018, over 6% excluding
Clinical Diagnostics which was affected by sharp one-off price
reductions in Q4 in France and tests coverage and reimbursement cuts,
particularly at Boston Heart Diagnostics in the U.S. bringing annual
revenues to EUR 3,781m in spite of -2.9% negative FX effect vs. 2017
average rates.
2018 was another strong year of M&A activity for the Group, with ca.
50 acquisitions closed during the year, representing annual revenues
of ca. EUR 720m in FY 2018, for a total investment of about EUR 1.2bn.
Adjusted1 EBITDA3 of EUR 720m in FY 2018, in
line with the Group’s objectives (EUR 700m), resulting in a margin of
19.0% (+30bp vs. FY 2017 in spite of negative FX effects also on
EBITDA). Reported EBITDA of EUR 651m, a +27% increase vs. the previous
year, in line with total revenue growth and representing 17.2% margin.
The mature scope11 of the Group, now representing 93% of
total Group revenues (EUR 3,505m) up from 91% in 2017, posted an
adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.5%, stable yoy, despite the margin
dilution caused by 2017 and 2018 acquisitions (2017 acquisitions at
19.5%, +160bp yoy, and 2018 acquisitions at 16.5% adjusted EBITDA
margin for the part consolidated in 2018 accounts), thanks to
productivity gains and better utilisation of the laboratory
infrastructure.
Third start-up laboratory programme completed in FY 2018 with 15 new
openings during the year, bringing the total number of start-ups
opened since the beginning of the third programme in 2014 to 102 and
to 145 since the year 2000. Start-ups launched during the third
programme remain dilutive to Group’s margin.
Basic adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 15% to EUR 20.11 in
FY 2018 in spite of higher tax rate and finance costs for M&A and not
yet benefitting from integrating recent acquisitions.
Strong operating cash flow8 generation up 34% to EUR 544m
in FY2018, with net working capital below 5% of revenues. Free cash
flow to the firm9 slightly decreased from EUR 192m in 2017
to EUR 183m in 2018, impacted by significant investments in
laboratories and systems in order to build a leading global testing
platform (capex of EUR 361m in 2018), the ramping up of costs in the
Group’s third start-up programme and the necessary reorganisations
linked to the many acquisitions made in 2017 and 2018 (SDIs2
of EUR 68m at EBITDA level in 2018, 9.5% of adjusted EBITDA).
Net debt to adjusted pro-forma EBITDA leverage stood at 3.38x as at 31st
December 2018, below the Group’s self-imposed limit of 3.5x. Over the
coming years, as its five years infrastructure development programme
should be completed by the end of 2020, Eurofins intends to deleverage
as a result of improved cash flow generation from a reduction in
capex, profitability improvement and lower M&A activity and revert
back to its historical average leverage level.
Proposal to distribute a dividend of EUR 2.88 per share, a 20%
increase vs. 2017 corresponding to 29% of basic reported EPS7
attributable to equity holders.
In FY 2018, the Group made significant improvements to its corporate
governance and is expanding its annual report and disclosures on audit
coverage, Board Committees’ work, organic growth calculation and
segment information. The Group’s Board of Directors also mandated an
independent third party audit on the authorization process of related
parties transactions by its existing Governance Committee made up of
independent directors only who approve these transactions, and created
a Nomination & Remuneration Committee, whose work has been supported
by an independent third party benchmark report on Board and CEO
compensation.
Outlook: following two years of intense M&A activity and heavy
investments into its leading global platform (mostly in
state-of-the-art laboratories, start-ups and proprietary IT
solutions), the Group will now increasingly focus on operational
performance optimisation, which it expects should also improve its
margins and cash flow generation. On the M&A side, after an
exceptional level of ca. EUR 700m in revenues added in each of 2017
and 2018, Eurofins intends to be very selective and focus on
deleveraging. As such for now, it intends to keep M&A investments
under EUR 300m per annum on average in 2019 and 2020 and may not even
reach that level in the absence of compelling assets.
At 2018 average exchange rates, Eurofins management has set the
following objectives14 for the year 2019: EUR 4.5bn
revenues, including 5% from organic growth and EUR 100m consolidated
from acquisitions, EUR 850m adjusted EBITDA, and EUR 350m Free Cash
Flow to the Firm9. These objectives reflect the beginning
of a stronger focus on margins and cash flow generation and are
accompanied by significantly reduced cash outflow resulting from self
imposed limits of EUR 300m each for capex spend and M&A spend in 2019
and 2020. Eurofins will be completing its five years infrastructure
global development programme in 2019 and 2020 and thus capex in
laboratories and IT solutions, which remain relatively high until
2020, should reduce thereafter. The opening of new start-up
laboratories should be minimal in 2019 and 2020.
Eurofins’ objectives are to achieve EUR 5bn of revenues and EUR 1bn
Adjusted EBITDA (at 2018 average exchange rates and on a pro-forma
basis), translating into an Adjusted EBITDA margin objective of 20%
for 2020 as the benefit of its laboratory network modernisation and
streamlining and of IT investments should start to kick in. This is
based on the assumption of Eurofins achieving its 5% organic growth
objective and acquiring laboratories generating ca. EUR 200m revenues
per annum in each of 2019 and 2020 (consolidated at mid-year). 2020
revenues and profit objectives will be fine-tuned when presenting 2019
results as current focus is on deleveraging rather than on M&A.
expect Clinical Diagnostics to fare better in 2019 than in 2018. In
Europe, we expect strong developments in the non-invasive pre-natal
tests market where Eurofins has the broadest service offering as well
as a more benign reimbursement environment in France with market
expected to return to modest growth. In the U.S., significant measures
to restructure Boston Heart Diagnostics which has now unfortunately
become smaller and less significant with respect to the Group’s
overall size and develop sales toward prevention oriented markets are
being taken. Eurofins’ clinical diagnostics laboratories also have
several promising tests in their pipeline, which may receive
reimbursement in 2019 or 2020 in some geographies. Trends remain very
positive across the rest of the Group’s activities. Eurofins expects
continued strong organic growth outside of Clinical Diagnostics.
2020, Eurofins will focus on making optimal use of its existing
best-in-class network of laboratories - to be completed by then -
which should have a positive impact on margins and cash flow
generation and potentially on organic growth as new tests receive
adoption. With regards to liquidity and leverage, based on achieving
the objectives mentioned above, Eurofins is already financed to repay
its Hybrid instrument callable in January 2020 (EUR 300m) and does not
plan to issue equity in the short term. Beyond 2020, Eurofins should
expand mostly via organic growth and modest M&A activities until its
leverage ratio15 is back to its historic secular level.
Comments from the CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin:
“2018 was a pivotal year for Eurofins as the Group made very significant
progress towards the objectives of its five year 2015-2020 plan to build
a unique global network of state-of-the-art laboratories, market
leadership positions, scale and scientific excellence to offer even
better, faster, more cost effective and more differentiated services to
its clients and as a result significantly improve its competitive
advantage, profitability and cash flow generation to benefit its
long-term oriented shareholders for years to come. From a financial
perspective, the exceptional M&A activity of the last two years and
subsequent integration efforts as well as the heavy investments into
building an unmatched state-of-the-art laboratory platform (laboratory
buildings, start-ups and IT) with significant scale advantages are still
weighing on the margins and cash flow generation. In 2019 and 2020, the
focus for the Group will be less on M&A, as most strategic acquisitions
have been completed, and much more on finalising those internal
investments and making progress towards operational excellence, and thus
on beginning to improve profitability, cash flow and return on
investment. Based on the noncyclical nature of the markets it serves,
the very high recurrence of its revenues, the discretionary nature of
the largest part of its investments and the market value of its various
independent businesses, Eurofins’ leadership is very comfortable with
its current balance sheet structure but over the next few years it will
nonetheless aim at deleveraging back to the historical level it has
consistently operated at until 2017.”
Business Review
The following figures are extracts from the Consolidated Financial
Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated
Financial Statements and the Notes.
Table 1: Full Year 2018 Results Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
+/- %
Adjusted
Results
|
|
+/- %
Reported
Results
|
|
In EUR m except
otherwise stated
|
|
Adjusted1
Results
|
|
Separately
disclosed
items2
|
|
Reported
Results
|
|
+/- %
Adjusted
Results
|
|
Separately
disclosed
items
|
|
Reported
Results
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
3,781.1
|
|
-
|
|
3,781.1
|
|
2,971.4
|
|
-
|
|
2,971.4
|
|
27.2%
|
|
27.2%
|
|
EBITDA3
|
|
719.8
|
|
-68.4
|
|
651.4
|
|
556.7
|
|
-43.5
|
|
513.2
|
|
29.3%
|
|
26.9%
|
|
EBITDA Margin (%)
|
|
19.0%
|
|
|
|
17.2%
|
|
18.7%
|
|
|
|
17.3%
|
|
+30bp
|
|
-10bp
|
|
EBITAS4
|
|
520.8
|
|
-93.1
|
|
427.7
|
|
399.6
|
|
-62.0
|
|
337.5
|
|
30.3%
|
|
26.7%
|
|
EBITAS Margin (%)
|
|
13.8%
|
|
|
|
11.3%
|
|
13.4%
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
+30bp
|
|
-10bp
|
|
Net Profit6
|
|
355.8
|
|
-131.9
|
|
223.9
|
|
299.1
|
|
-82.4
|
|
216.8
|
|
19.0%
|
|
3.3%
|
|
Basic EPS7 (EUR)
|
|
20.11
|
|
-7.45
|
|
12.65
|
|
17.49
|
|
-4.82
|
|
12.68
|
|
15.0%
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Cash Flow8
|
|
|
|
|
|
543.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
405.1
|
|
|
|
34.3%
|
|
Free Cash Flow to the Firm9
|
|
|
|
|
|
182.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
192.5
|
|
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
Net Capex
|
|
|
|
|
|
361.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
212.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage Ratio (net debt/last 12 months adjusted EBITDA)
|
|
3.68x
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.51x
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage Ratio (net debt/pro-forma adjusted EBITDA)
|
|
3.38x
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.14x
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Definitions of the terms used can be found at the end of this
press release. 2018 numbers are based on FX2018 average rates and 2017
numbers are based on FX2017 average rates, as used in the consolidated
financial statements for each year.
Revenues
Revenues grew 28.4% to EUR 1,083.3m in the fourth quarter, bringing
revenues for the full year 2018 to EUR 3,781.1m, representing a
year-on-year increase of 27.3% (EUR 3,876m at 2017 exchange rates).
Organic growth was 4.5% in FY 2018, exceptionally impacted by Clinical
Diagnostics, in particular in the fourth quarter (Clinical Diagnostics
organic growth was -1.8% in FY 2018 and -3.7% in Q4 2018, negatively
impacted by price reductions including a one-off 7.2% reimbursement cut
from the French healthcare authorities in the fourth quarter as well as
test coverage and reimbursement cuts particularly affecting Boston Heart
Diagnostics in the U.S.). Excluding Clinical Diagnostics, organic growth
was strong at over 6%, driven by significant market share gains in most
geographies, increased customer penetration, as well as continued growth
of the markets where Eurofins operates.
Table 2: Organic Growth Calculation and Revenue Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURm (unless
otherwise stated)
|
2017 reported revenues
|
|
|
2,971
|
+ 2017 acquisitions - revenue part not consolidated in 2017 at 2017
FX*
|
|
|
477
|
- 2017 revenues of discontinued activities / disposals13
|
|
|
-21
|
= 2017 pro-forma revenues (at 2017 FX rates)
|
|
|
3,427
|
- 2018 FX impact on 2017 pro-forma revenues
|
|
|
-81
|
= 2017 pro-forma revenues (at 2018 FX rates) (a)
|
|
|
3,346
|
2018 organic scope** revenues (at 2018 FX rates) (b)
|
|
|
3,497
|
2018 organic growth rate (b/a-1)
|
|
|
4.5%
|
2018 acquisitions - revenue part consolidated in 2018 at 2018 FX
|
|
|
284
|
2018 reported revenues
|
|
|
3,781
* including EUR 9m reclassification on pre-acquisition revenue
recognition to align to Eurofins ’ rules
** Organic scope consists of all companies that were part of the
group as at 01/01/2018. This corresponds to 2017 pro-forma scope.
Table 3: Geographical Revenue Breakdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(EUR m)
|
|
2018
|
|
As % of total
|
|
2017
|
|
As % of total
|
|
Growth %
|
|
France
|
|
766.1
|
|
20.3%
|
|
677.8
|
|
22.8%
|
|
13.0%
|
|
Germany
|
|
426.3
|
|
11.3%
|
|
342.5
|
|
11.5%
|
|
24.5%
|
|
Benelux
|
|
251.4
|
|
6.6%
|
|
214.8
|
|
7.2%
|
|
17.0%
|
|
Nordic Countries
|
|
242.1
|
|
6.4%
|
|
212.4
|
|
7.1%
|
|
14.0%
|
|
UK & Ireland
|
|
239.7
|
|
6.3%
|
|
161.6
|
|
5.4%
|
|
48.3%
|
|
Total Western Europe
|
|
1,925.6
|
|
50.9%
|
|
1,609.1
|
|
54.2%
|
|
19.7%
|
|
North America
|
|
1,256.7
|
|
33.2%
|
|
902.8
|
|
30.4%
|
|
39.2%
|
|
Rest of the World
|
|
598.8
|
|
15.8%
|
|
459.5
|
|
15.6%
|
|
30.3%
|
|
Total
|
|
3,781.1
|
|
100 %
|
|
2,971.4
|
|
100 %
|
|
27.3%
|
In North America, revenues increased 39.2% to EUR 1,257m in FY 2018,
with the region now amounting to ca. 33% of total Group revenues.
Organic growth was above Group average in FY 2018, with the
BioPharmaceutical, Food, and Environmental testing business lines
continuing to be the main drivers of this growth. The region saw
exceptional M&A activity during the year, in particular with the
acquisitions of Covance Food Solutions and TestAmerica in 2018, which
enabled Eurofins to reach new leadership positions in both Food and
Environment testing services in the U.S., the largest testing market in
the world. EAG, Covance Food Solutions and TestAmerica integration
processes are progressing in line with plan, should be finalised in 2019
for EAG and for the later two is expected to be completed by the end of
2020. By line of activities, BioPharma testing services, the largest
vertical, representing one third of North American revenues, delivered
high single-digit organic growth during the year, thanks to tailwinds in
the industry mainly linked to continued high levels of R&D spending by
large BioPharma companies and the biotech industry and the increased
importance these companies place on outsourcing to reduce fixed costs,
speed up drug development cycles and maintain strategic flexibility to
meet changing project requirements. The Food and Feed Testing business
delivered double-digit organic growth in North America in 2018,
supported by strong fundamentals in the U.S. food testing market and as
the Group started reaping the benefits of its multi-year programme to
build a network of food microbiology testing laboratories throughout the
country. In the fourth quarter in particular, the Group won a number of
customers at newly opened sites. Eurofins continued to strongly focus on
innovation, in order to reinforce its scientific leadership and
long-term growth potential. As an example, the chemistry testing units
produced new supplement testing assays of ginger and industrial hemp
cannabinoids, all recognised by the AOAC. The North American Environment
Testing business delivered above group average organic growth in FY
2018. The significant turnaround vs. the previous year was underpinned
by the strengthening economy, regulatory drivers - specifically in the
air, groundwater and drinking water sectors, the results of ongoing
restructuring and consolidation of less effective laboratories as well
as an increased operational focus, leading to market share gains. The
planning for integrations of TestAmerica, and EnvironeX acquisitions,
both closed on the 31st of October 2018, is tracking to plan.
Progress to date includes planning and initial execution of site
rationalisations and consolidations to optimise Eurofins’ laboratory
network, workload balancing and insourcing, technical collaboration,
back office & support service rationalisation and resource/programme
sharing, and rebranding. The rollout of the industry “gold standard”
TestAmerica Laboratory Information Management System across the existing
network of North American environment testing laboratories has commenced
and is scheduled for completion over a two year programme. The Clinical
Diagnostics business delivered negative organic growth in North America
in FY 2018, impacted by difficulties at Boston Heart Diagnostics where
revenues declined by EUR 22m (resulting in ca. -70bp drag to Group
organic growth), driven by pressure on reimbursement for many tests and
coverage decisions for innovative tests as well as regulatory and
insurance policy changes.
In France, Eurofins’ second largest market with c.20% of total Group
sales, revenues increased 13.0% to EUR 766m. Organic growth was below
Group average at ca. 2% in FY 2018, due to negative organic growth in
Clinical Diagnostics services (over 40% of France revenues) and despite
a strong performance in a number of businesses, notably in
Environmental, Food and Agroscience testing services. The French
Clinical Diagnostics business was impacted by price compression. The
French health insurance authority reduced its reimbursement fees by
-3.8% in 2018, including a sharp one-off decrease in the fourth quarter
(-7.2%) to remain within the nationally negotiated envelope of clinical
tests spend taking into account expected volume growth which later
turned out to be lower than planned. As a result, overall, the total
reimbursement by the French state insurance (CPAM) to all private
clinical testing laboratories unexpectedly decreased by 1% in 2018
compared to an increase of 1% in 2017 and a planned increase of 1.4% in
2019. Excluding Clinical Diagnostics, organic growth was strong in
France at over 7% in FY 2018. The Food testing business performed well
in France in 2018, with organic growth slightly above group average, as
the business leveraged its nationwide footprint of food microbiology
testing laboratories, a testimony of the network effect in the industry
given Eurofins is a long-established leader in Food testing in France.
The network provides food manufacturing plants with close access to
Eurofins testing capabilities, allowing for short turnaround times and
unparalleled service in case of microbiology outbreaks. The network was
further extended with two new acquisitions in 2018. In 2018, the French
Food testing business also enjoyed robust growth in Food Chemistry
testing, reaping the benefits of the Nantes campus extension, which
became fully operational in 2018 and of the investments made over the
last two years to consistently reduce turnaround times. In Environmental
testing, Eurofins won new contracts, notably in water testing and
polluted soils testing. In particular, Eurofins has been selected as the
laboratory of choice for all the construction companies active in the
Grand Paris project. In Agroscience, the Group expanded its offering
into seed testing services.
Revenue contribution from Germany, which makes up 11% of Group revenues,
was EUR 426m in 2018, representing 24.5% increase vs. the previous year.
Organic growth was above Group average, with particularly strong
developments in Environmental and BioPharma testing services. In
Environmental testing, the business delivered high single digit organic
growth driven by the successful deployment of its customer facing online
platform Eurofins OnLine, the strengthening of its regional footprint
and a strong German economy. The BioPharma testing business saw double
digit organic growth as the BioPharma market remained well funded while
strategic outsourcing continued to increase. In order to respond to the
increasing demand for its services, Eurofins has significantly expanded
its BioPharma laboratories in Planegg (Munich) adding over 6,000m2
of state-of-the-art surface area including ample spare capacity to
accommodate customers’ growing demand in the future. In addition, the
site in Planegg has expanded its service offering for biologics by
adding protein analytics to its portfolio, making it a uniquely
positioned one-stop shop for biologics stability and release testing in
the region. The Genomics services business achieved some key milestones
during the year. Following the acquisition of GATC, Eurofins Genomics
Services is now by far the largest provider of sequencing services in
Europe, in both the traditional Sanger sequencing field, as well as in
the Next Generation Sequencing field. Additionally, by combining
powerful sequencing and oligonucleotides synthesis platforms, the Group
has been able to significantly strengthen and speed-up its offering in
the synthetic biology field with GeneStrands delivered all over Europe
within 48 hours and full synthetic genes within 4 days.
The Group’s laboratories in the Benelux achieved revenues of EUR 251m,
representing 7% of total Group revenues, and an increase of 17.0%
compared to 2017. During the year, Eurofins Forensics won a 4-year
contract with the Ministry of Justice and Security in the Netherlands to
perform blood samples analyses for alcohol and drugs testing in traffic
cases. In Q4 2018, Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing in the Netherlands
signed an agreement with two major innovative pharmaceutical companies
for method transfer and subsequent EU release testing of a significant
number of products. Eurofins’ laboratories in the Nordic Region grew
14.0% to EUR 242m of revenues in 2018, making up 6% of total sales.
During the year, the Norwegian team developed and launched a new method
for the detection of micro-plastics in food and the environment, a
critical issue for the food & beverage industry. This test is now being
made available across the entire Eurofins network. The Group has already
won a worldwide contract with a top ten global food manufacturer and
sees a strong pipeline for this new test. Revenues from the UK & Ireland
grew 48.3% to EUR 240m and represent 6% of Group revenues. Organic
growth was negative, particularly affected by poor performance in the
Pharma and Agroscience testing services verticals as the Group continues
to consolidate its operations in the region and uncertainties over
Brexit led clients to move European market access work elsewhere.
Eurofins continues to expand its operations and footprint in emerging
markets and Asia Pacific, which contributed revenues of EUR 352m, an
increase of 29.4% versus 2017 with double digit organic growth. During
the year, Eurofins expanded its market presence into three new countries
as the Group continued to gradually expand its footprint in Emerging
Markets.
Overall, except for Clinical Diagnostics in France and Boston Heart
Diagnostics in the U.S. and its UK business affected by Brexit and
reorganisations, the Group delivered strong revenue growth across almost
all geographic areas and businesses, supported by its investments to
build the best laboratory network infrastructure in its markets through
acquisitions, laboratory expansion, start-up laboratories and IT
investments.
The strong results achieved in 2018 reflect Eurofins’ historic
investments towards securing leadership and strengthening its
competitive advantage in each of its areas of competence.
Profitability
Group adjusted EBITDA increased 29.3% to EUR 720m, now representing
19.0% of revenues, a 30bp year-on-year improvement, in spite of negative
FX effects on the consolidation of its U.S. results.
Start-up losses and restructuring costs as disclosed in the separately
disclosed items (SDIs) amounted to EUR 68m, +EUR 25m vs. 2017 largely
driven by the high volume of companies acquired in 2017 and 2018. This
included EUR 31m losses on start-ups and acquisitions in significant
restructuring (+EUR 7m vs. last year, mostly due to Boston Heart
Diagnostics difficulties, as the rest of the scope reduced its losses by
8% vs. last year in spite of 15 new start-ups coming on line in 2018),
EUR 30m of one-off expenses, mostly linked to restructuring and site
reorganisation / consolidation costs across various geographies and
business lines (including Dundee in Scotland, California in the U.S.,
Eeronkatu in Finland, and Shardlow in the UK) corresponding to 3% of the
revenues acquired in 2016 and 2017 and EUR 8m of network expansion costs
related to acquisitions (0.7% of EUR 1.2bn acquisitions spend).
As a result, reported EBITDA amounted to EUR 651m, a +27% increase vs.
the previous year, in line with total revenue growth.
Table 4: Breakdown of Reported EBITDA by Operating Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(EUR m)
|
|
2018
|
|
% of revenues
|
|
2017
|
|
% of revenues
|
|
Growth %
|
|
Western Europe
|
|
327.8
|
|
17.0%
|
|
307.1
|
|
19.1%
|
|
6.7%
|
|
North America
|
|
274.3
|
|
21.8%
|
|
161.0
|
|
17.8%
|
|
70.4%
|
|
Rest of the World
|
|
92.5
|
|
15.5%
|
|
83.1
|
|
18.1%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
Other1
|
|
-43.1
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
-37.9
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
13.8%
|
|
Total
|
|
651.4
|
|
17.2%
|
|
513.2
|
|
17.3%
|
|
26.9%
|
|
(1) Other corresponds to Group Services Centres costs.
|
The reported EBITDA margin in Western Europe decreased by 210bps vs last
year, mostly impacted by one-off price reductions in Clinical Diagnostic
services in France, one-time costs linked to the preparation for the
deployment of our NG LIMS platform in our Food and Environment testing
laboratories, and the dilutive impact of LGC in Forensics.
The reported EBITDA margin in North America increased by 400bps vs last
year, mostly due to the accretive impact of EAG and Covance Food
Solutions, as well as from strong improvement of our operations in
Environmental testing activities.
The reported EBITDA margin in the rest of the world decreased by 260bps
vs last year, mostly due to the one-time gain recorded in 2017 on the
sale of an unused building in Taiwan.
The mature business (93% of total Group revenues vs. 91% in 2017)
generated stable adjusted EBITDA margin at 20.5% of revenues despite the
overall dilutive impact from the acquisitions made in the last two
years. The Group saw a continued improvement in the profitability of the
mature business created or acquired before 2017, which posted an
adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.2% (+50bp vs. 2017), whilst acquisitions
made during the year 2018 were dilutive to Group margin, generating
16.5% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2018. Acquisitions made in 2017 remained
slightly dilutive, despite a strong +160bp improvement in their adjusted
EBITDA margin from 17.9% in 2017 to 19.5% in 2018.
Depreciation and amortisation remained stable at 5.9% of revenues,
whilst acquisition-related expenses (75% non cash) significantly
increased to 1.9% of revenues (+80bp vs. last year) due to the high
volume of acquisitions made in 2017 and 2018. As a result, Eurofins
generated EUR 344m of reported EBIT, +16% vs. previous year,
representing 9.1% of revenues.
Net financial result improved by 20bp yoy to -1.4% of revenues or EUR
55m thanks mostly to a sharp decrease of the average interest paid (2.2%
of average debt vs 2.7% in 2017).
The income tax expense for the full year 2018 is EUR 66m, representing
23% of the profit before tax. This represents a significant increase vs.
last year mostly due to the unfavourable comparable created by the tax
reforms in the U.S. and France in 2017. Income tax paid (in cash flow
statement) stood at EUR 68m in 2018, representing 23% of the profit
before tax and a year-on-year decrease of 15%, thanks to last year’s
reduction in corporate tax rates in the U.S. and France which should
continue to benefit Eurofins in the future.
Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders increased by 19% to
EUR 356m in the full year 2018. Reported net profit increased by 2% to
EUR 224m in the full year 2018. The basic reported earnings per share
(EPS) was stable at EUR 12.65 and the basic reported EPS attributable to
equity holders slightly decreased to EUR 9.91. The basic adjusted
earnings per share (EPS) increased 15% to EUR 20.11 in spite of finance
costs for M&A, higher tax and not yet benefitting from integrating
recent acquisitions.
Cash Flow & Financing
Operating cash flow in the year 2018 grew by 34% to EUR 544m. Net
working capital remained below 5% of revenues (4.8% vs 4.4% in 2017),
despite some dilution from companies acquired in 2017 and 2018.
Capex spend increased significantly to EUR 361m or 9.6% of 2018 revenues
as the Group continued with a high level of investments in its
laboratory footprint as part of its 2015-2020 global infrastructure
development plan. Buildings and laboratory equipment represented three
quarters of the total capex spend of the Group in FY 2018. Capex spent
on laboratory equipment amounted to ca. EUR 150m, up +EUR 50m vs. last
year, with large investments particularly at Lancaster in the U.S.,
Nantes in France, Hamburg and Konstanz in Germany, Shanghai in China and
Mississauga in Canada. Expenditures on buildings and leasehold
improvements totalled ca. EUR 125m, up EUR 50m vs. 2017, with
particularly large investments in Eurofins’ large campuses at Lancaster
in the U.S., Mississauga in Canada, Hamburg and Konstanz in Germany,
Melbourne in Australia, Nantes in France, Dungarvan in Ireland, and
Vienna in Austria. The Group also continued its investment efforts into
IT infrastructure and bespoke IT solutions with ca. EUR 60m in capex in
FY 2018, and has made strong progress on the deployment of its next
generation electronic laboratory information management systems and
online customer facing platform Eurofins OnLine.
As a result of those exceptionally high investments and last group of
start-ups in Eurofins’ 2015 – 2020 five years expansion plan, free cash
flow to the firm (before interest paid) slightly decreased from EUR 192m
in 2017 to EUR 183m in 2018, and free cash flow to equity (after
interest paid) also decreased from EUR 147m in 2017 to EUR 129m in 2018.
During 2018, the Group continued to reduce its average cost of funding
whilst extending the maturity of its debt instruments at low fixed
interest rates, limiting the potential negative impact of a rising
interest rate environment and giving the Group visibility on its
financing structure and costs. In July 2018, the group issued a
Schuldschein loan raising EUR 550m, with a blended interest rate of
1.38% and 5 years average maturity. In November 2018, the Group redeemed
its 3.125% EUR 300m Eurobond issued in November 2013, resulting in an
average cost on senior debt below 2% thereafter.
At the end of December 2018, net debt amounted to EUR 2,651m (+EUR
1,255m vs. last year) mainly driven by another strong year in terms of
M&A activity in 2018 and heavy investments in expanding our laboratories
footprint. The Group’s leverage ratio stood at 3.38x net debt/pro-forma
adjusted EBITDA, within our 3.5x self-imposed limit.
The Group closed the year with a strong liquidity position, with EUR
506m of cash on its balance sheet, and significant undrawn credit
facilities. This confirms that Eurofins is well funded to pursue its
growth objectives.
Acquisitions
In 2018, Eurofins completed ca. 50 acquisitions to strengthen its
leadership in existing markets, to further develop the Group’s footprint
in new geographies, and to enter new market segments within the Group’s
areas of competency. A number of these acquisitions also provided
Eurofins access to new large customer accounts, which may demand further
analytical testing services from the Group’s portfolio. Some of
Eurofins’ acquisitions during the year are discussed below (additional
information is available in Note 3.19 “Business combinations” to
Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2018 Annual Report).
In June 2018, Eurofins acquired VTT Expert Services Ltd. (“VTT ES”) and
Labtium Ltd. (“Labtium”), two wholly owned subsidiaries of VTT Technical
Research Centre of Finland Ltd. (“VTT”). These subsidiaries cover all of
VTT’s testing, inspection and certification (TIC) operations. VTT ES
offers its clients versatile expert services including calibration
services, certification services, structural safety testing, building
material testing, electronics testing, fire safety testing and product
failure and safety testing. Labtium offers advanced analytical services
including environment testing, geochemistry, fuel and combustion
chemistry, pulp mill chemistry, mineral processing services and material
and products testing. The two companies operate 16 facilities in
Finland. In 2017, they generated annual revenues in excess of EUR 27m.
In June 2018, Eurofins acquired PHAST Gesellschaft für Pharmazeutische
Qualitätsstandards mbH, one of Europe’s leading service providers in the
field of pharmaceutical products quality. PHAST, with more than 10 years
of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) compliance, significantly reinforced Eurofins’ global scientific
leadership in the growing biopharmaceutical product testing market.
Headquartered in Homburg, Germany, and with additional sites in
Constance, Germany, as well as in Switzerland, PHAST generated revenues
of around EUR 24m in 2017 with 300 staff.
In August 2018, Eurofins acquired Laboratorios Ecosur S.A., one of the
leaders of the Food testing market in Spain. As a result, Eurofins
became the leader in this market and significantly strengthened its
service offering in South East Spain, a key agricultural area in Europe
for fruits and vegetables. In 2009, Ecosur expanded into Turkey opening
a new laboratory in the Izmir Region. The company employs more than 150
staff and generated revenues above EUR 8m in 2017.
In August 2018, Eurofins acquired Covance Food Solutions from LabCorp
(LH: NYSE), a leading global life sciences company. Covance Food
Solutions offers an extensive portfolio of laboratory testing and
consulting services focused on ensuring product integrity, food safety,
quality and adherence to internal and external standards for food,
beverage and dietary supplement products. Covance Food Solutions was one
of the pioneers in food testing in the U.S. and has, over the years,
built strong client relationships with most of the top North American
food and beverage multinational corporations. This acquisition provided
Eurofins with a leadership position in the U.S. food testing sector, the
largest food testing market in the world. This acquisition represented a
unique opportunity for the Group to make significant progress towards
its 2020 objectives to build an unprecedented global, one of a kind
testing platform with world class infrastructure, science and IT
solutions. Covance Food Solutions operates an integrated network of 12
facilities across the globe (9 in the United-States, 2 in the United
Kingdom and 1 in Singapore). It employs approximately 850 staff and
generated revenues of approximately USD 150m in 2017. The acquisition
price is USD 670m on a cash free debt free basis and is fully tax
deductible.
In August 2018, Eurofins acquired Nanolab Technologies Inc. in Silicon
Valley, a provider of advanced materials and analytical solutions such
as microscopy and advanced imaging to a USD 3bn high technology market
comprised of equipment suppliers, original design manufacturers (ODMs)
and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Nanolab Technologies and
its materials scientists, engineers and analysts complement the
world-class capabilities acquired last year through EAG Laboratories.
The company employs over 100 highly skilled staff and generated revenues
in excess of USD 35m in 2017.
In August 2018, Eurofins acquired Clinical Research Laboratories, one of
the leaders in the Cosmetic Testing market in North America. As a result
of this acquisition, Eurofins now has a global cosmetic and personal
care testing footprint and is becoming the leading company serving the
cosmetics and personal care industries worldwide. Eurofins can now offer
its clients the most comprehensive cosmetics testing portfolio from its
global network of 40 state-of-the-art personal care products and
cosmetics testing laboratories in Europe, Asia, Australia and now the
U.S. Founded in 1992, the company is focused in clinical safety and
efficacy testing for the cosmetic, beauty products, personal care and
pharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in central New Jersey and with
subsidiaries in North Carolina and Texas, the company employs over 100
highly skilled staff and generated revenues of around USD 12m in 2017.
In October 2018, Eurofins acquired TestAmerica Environmental Services
LLC from the JTSI Group. TestAmerica is the leading environmental
testing laboratory group in the U.S., delivering innovative technical
expertise and analytical testing services to its clients for many years.
TestAmerica significantly expanded the range of services Eurofins offers
to its clients with over 45,000 accredited methods managed over a
combined listing of 449 State or Federal accreditation programs/licenses
(e.g., U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. Fish & Wildlife).
Furthermore, TestAmerica’s industry leading proprietary laboratory
information management system (LIMS) will be leveraged across Eurofins’
North American environment testing laboratory network. TestAmerica
generated revenues of over USD 230m in 2018 and employs over 2,000
staff. The acquisition price was USD 175m on a cash free debt free basis.
In October 2018, Eurofins closed the acquisition of EnvironeX Group
Inc., a leading provider of testing services to the Environment,
AgriFood and Health and Pharmaceuticals sectors in Quebec, Canada.
EnvironeX has grown steadily over the last decade, servicing a broad
customer base, including industrial clients, municipalities, engineering
firms and environmental consultants in sectors such as Agrifood,
Agriculture, Health and Pharmaceuticals. EnvironeX operates three
laboratories and one service point, employs 275 staff and generated
revenues of over CAD 25m in 2017.
With the acquisitions of Covance Food Solutions and TestAmerica,
Eurofins was able to rebalance its activity between the U.S. and Europe.
Furthermore, Eurofins achieved the leadership position in the U.S. food
testing market and in the U.S. environment testing market, the largest
food and environment testing markets in the world.
Total acquisition spend in 2018 was about EUR 1.2bn for combined total
annualised revenues of ca. EUR 720m.
Acquisitions completed in 2018, taken as a whole, were dilutive to the
Group’s EBITDA margin with an average EBITDA margin of ca. 14.8% in FY
2018. However, they represent long term strategic investments linked to
Eurofins’ 2020 objectives to build an unprecedented global, one of a
kind laboratory testing platform with world class infrastructure,
science and IT solutions to provide an unmatched depth and quality of
service to its clients.
Infrastructure Programme
As of the end of 2018, Eurofins occupies ca. 1,300 sites throughout the
world (laboratories, offices, storage/warehouses, etc.). The total net
floor area of these sites amounts to about 1.25 million m2,
of which more than 1.0 million m² for our laboratories.
Between 2005 and 2018, Eurofins has added or brought to the most modern
standards close to 750,000 m2 of laboratory space. This is a
clear demonstration of Eurofins’ commitment to continue to invest
significantly in new buildings, extensions and renovations to build the
largest and most efficient state-of-the-art laboratory network in its
industry. In 2019 and 2020, Eurofins has planned an additional ca.
135,000 m2 of expansion and modernisation of its laboratory
network, of which ca. 60,000 m2 are planned to be completed
in 2019. These investments represent the final part of Eurofins’
2015-2020 exceptional infrastructure and IT solutions investment
programme.
In 2018, more than 50 real estate projects were delivered to build,
expand, renovate, relocate or acquire new state-of-the-art laboratories
and offices, totalling 64,000 m². In addition, 180,000 m² of mostly
rented laboratories and offices were acquired through M&A activities, in
particular as part of the acquisitions of TestAmerica and Covance Food
Solutions.
Among the new and extended sites delivered in 2018, Eurofins opened a
new Food Testing laboratory in Suzhou, China, with a surface area of
2,300 m2. The new laboratory is nearly twice the size of the
previous laboratory. The Group also opened a Service Delivery Centre
(SDC) for IT Infrastructure and Operations in Costa Rica. Costa Rica
represents the third SDC and strategic IT infrastructure location for
Eurofins, next to Bangalore (India, open 24/7) and Penang (Malaysia). A
new site houses Eurofins Australia’s Food testing laboratory start-up,
in addition to the relocated Melbourne Environmental testing laboratory.
The stage 1 development comprises 8,000 m2, and houses the
Environmental & Food testing laboratories, as well as management &
administration support services. The site also has a further 5,000 m2
spare space to be developed in future years in order to allow for
additional growth. The Biopharma division extended its capacity at the
Dungarvan (Ireland) campus by 4,400 m². This extension adds bioassay
services, allowing full EU release from this location. This
one-stop-shop service offering is in high demand from Biopharma clients
and represent a good opportunity to secure new business. Biopharma
Product Testing also added a new 4,900 m2 building and is
renovating a further 900 m2 in its existing building in
Planegg, near Munich (Germany). This addition was done with a modular
design that will not only provide the foundation for the future growth
of Biopharma Product Testing’s Munich operations, but also set standards
regarding flexibility by minimising future investment requirements.
Further significant projects delivered in 2018 included the new Food
Testing laboratory at our Taipei (Taiwan) campus, the consolidation of
our IT Solutions teams in Bangalore (India), the expansion of the Food
Testing footprint in Fresno (California), the renovation and extension
of the Nazareth (Belgium) Food Testing laboratory, adding a new
microbiology laboratory, the extension of the Katowice (Poland)
laboratory and a new building in Wesseling to cater for the growth of
the Environmental testing business in Germany.
The ca. 60,000 m² planned to be completed in 2019, include the expansion
of the Lancaster campus in the U.S., a new laboratory in Vienna to
consolidate the local Food and Environmental testing laboratories, the
extension of the Hamburg campus in Germany to further consolidate this
city’s food and pharmaceutical product testing laboratories on one
single site, as well as the opening or expansion and renovation of
laboratories in Bucharest, Romania, Heerenveen, the Netherlands, Nove
Zamky, Slovakia, Quindao and Guangzhou, China, Maxéville, France and
Singapore.
Start-ups Programme
Start-ups or green-field laboratories are generally undertaken in new
markets, and in particular in emerging markets, where there are often
limited viable options for acquisitions or in developed markets when
Eurofins transfers technology developed by its R&D and Competence
Centres abroad or expands geographically.
In 2018, the Group opened 15 new start-ups, bringing the total number of
start-ups created since 2000 to 145 and for the third programme only
(2014-2018) to 102.
Of the 145 start-ups, less than half are in Europe, close to 30% in
APAC, close to 20% in North America and close to 10% in Latin America.
By business line, ca. 40% are in Food & Feed testing, over 20% are in
Pharma/Biotech/Agroscience services, over 20% in Environment testing,
and less than 5% are in Clinical Diagnostics.
The revenues of these 145 start-ups amounted to EUR 209m in FY 2018, ie.
more than 5% of the Group’s consolidated revenue and contributed 60bp to
the Group’s organic growth.
During their ramp-up phase, start-up activities go through various
stages of development before reaching optimal efficiency levels. On
average, start-up periods last for 2 to 3 years in mature markets and 2
to 5 years in emerging markets in order to reach breakeven before they
become profitable. The development process includes the creation or
construction of the laboratory, hiring the appropriate staff, obtaining
relevant accreditations and clients’ approval, deployment of the Group’s
proprietary IT infrastructure and dedicated IT solutions, developing the
sales and marketing channels, and building up volumes and the revenue
base.
Consequently, start-ups remained dilutive to Group margin overall,
generating 5.5% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2018 but this is mostly due to
the losses incurred in recently launched start-ups (Programme 3). The
profitability of start-ups of the first two programmes is in line with
that of the total Group.
Misleading Market Rumours
The existence of anonymous documents and market rumours, some of which
including blatantly false or misleading assertions or insinuations, has
been reported to Eurofins. These rumours have sparked concerns among
some investors as they also saw a concurrent sharp increase of
short-selling activities on Eurofins Scientific stock in the last couple
of months. Eurofins is concerned by this situation and has therefore
approached the competent authorities, the Commission de Surveillance du
Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg and the Autorité des Marchés
Financiers (AMF) in France and will share with competent authorities the
results of its ongoing investigations about the source of such rumours.
Post-Closing Events
In January 2019, Eurofins acquired the assets of food and environmental
testing laboratories in France at insolvency proceeding.
Additionally since the beginning of 2019, Eurofins has completed the
acquisition of six companies: one in France, three in Germany, one in
the UK and one in Spain. The total annual revenues of these six
acquisitions were in excess of EUR 20m in 2018.
Share Buyback
Eurofins Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders meeting to
renew and expand the company’s mandate to buy back its own shares. The
company may use this possibility if it considers its share price to be
too disconnected from the sum of the value of its independent businesses.
Table 5: Separately Disclosed Items2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In EUR m except otherwise stated
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
One-off costs from integrations, reorganizations and discontinued
operations, and other non-recurring income and costs
|
|
-29.6
|
|
-12.4
|
|
Temporary losses and other costs related to network expansion,
Start-ups and new acquisitions in significant restructuring
|
|
-38.7
|
|
-31.1
|
|
EBITDA3 impact
|
|
-68.4
|
|
-43.5
|
|
Depreciation costs specific to start-ups and new acquisitions in
significant restructuring
|
|
-24.7
|
|
-18.6
|
|
EBITAS4 impact
|
|
-93.1
|
|
-62.0
|
|
Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net5
|
|
-83.7
|
|
-40.7
|
|
Net finance costs related to borrowing and investing excess cash and
one-off financial effects (net of finance income)
|
|
5.6
|
|
-4.0
|
|
Tax effect from the adjustment of all separately disclosed items
|
|
38.7
|
|
23.2
|
|
Non-controlling interest on separately disclosed items
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.1
|
|
Total impact on Net Profit6
|
|
-131.9
|
|
-82.4
|
|
Impact on Basic EPS7 (EUR)
|
|
-7.45
|
|
-4.82
|
|
1
|
|
Adjusted - reflect the ongoing performance of the mature and
recurring activities excluding “separately disclosed items2”.
|
2
|
|
Separately disclosed items - includes one-off costs from
integration, reorganisation, discontinued operations and other
non-recurring income and costs, temporary losses and other costs
related to network expansion, start-ups and new acquisitions
undergoing significant restructuring, share-based payment charge,
impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible assets,
negative goodwill, loss/gain on disposal and transaction costs
related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of such
costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions, net
finance costs related to borrowing and investing excess cash and
one-off financial effects (net of finance income) and the related
tax effects.
|
3
|
|
EBITDA – Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation, share-based payment charge, impairment of goodwill,
amortisation of acquired intangible assets, negative goodwill,
loss/gain on disposal and transaction costs related to acquisitions
as well as income from reversal of such costs and from unused
amounts due for business acquisitions.
|
4
|
|
EBITAS – Earnings before interest, taxes, share-based payment
charge, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible
assets, negative goodwill, loss/gain on disposal and transaction
costs related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of
such costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions.
|
5
|
|
Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net –
Share-based payment charge, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of
acquired intangible assets, loss/gain on disposal, negative goodwill
and transaction costs related to acquisitions as well as income from
reversal of such costs and from unused amounts due for business
acquisitions.
|
6
|
|
Net Profit - Net profit for equity holders after non-controlling
interests but before payment to Hybrid capital holders.
|
7
|
|
Basic EPS – earnings per share (basic) total (to equity holders
before payment of dividends to Hybrid capital holders).
|
8
|
|
Operating Cash Flow – Net cash provided by operating activities
(after tax).
|
9
|
|
Free Cash Flow to the Firm - Operating Cash Flow, less Net capex.
|
10
|
|
Organic growth for a given period (Q1, Q2, Q3, Half Year, Nine
Months or Full Year) - non-IFRS measure calculating the growth in
revenues during that period between 2 successive years for the same
scope of businesses using the same exchange rates (of year Y) but
excluding discontinued operations.
|
|
|
For the purpose of organic growth calculation for year Y, the
relevant scope used is the scope of businesses that have been
consolidated in the Group's income statement of the previous
financial year (Y-1). Revenue contribution from companies acquired
in the course of Y-1 but not consolidated for the full year are
adjusted as if they had been consolidated as from 1st
January Y-1. All revenues from businesses acquired since 1st
January Y are excluded from the calculation.
|
|
|
For example, businesses acquired and consolidated during the full
year to 31st December 2017 are included in the organic growth
calculation for the full year to 31st December 2018 (for that
purpose, the full year to 31st December 2017 accounts were restated
as if businesses acquired during the year had been part of the group
for the full year).
|
|
|
Eurofins has applied the same consistent calculation methodology
since its annual accounts for the year 2000; which for 2018 organic
growth calculations, translates into comparing the 2018 full year
revenues of the businesses consolidated in 2017 (and not disposed
of, or discontinued since then), to their 2017 pro-forma full year
revenues at 2018 FX rates.
|
|
|
Had the company used the twelve-months rolling technique to
calculate its organic growth (i.e. include acquired businesses only
after 12 months of ownership, which for 2018 organic growth
calculation would have translated into including the revenues from
businesses acquired in 2017, only for the same exact months in 2018
than they were consolidated for in 2017), Eurofins organic growth
would have been 4.5% as well for the year ended December 31st 2018.
|
|
|
It is to be noted, that in 2018 again, as expected, the organic
growth of companies acquired in 2017 was on average lower than that
of the Group.
|
11
|
|
Mature scope: excludes start-ups and acquisitions in significant
restructuring. A business will generally be considered mature when:
i) The Group’s systems, structure and processes have been deployed;
ii) It has been audited, accredited and qualified and used by the
relevant regulatory bodies and the targeted client base; iii) It no
longer requires above-average annual capital expenditures,
exceptional restructuring or abnormally large costs with respect to
their current revenues for deploying new Group IT systems. The list
of entities classified as mature is reviewed at the beginning of
each year and is relevant for the whole year. In FY 2018, 93% of
total Group revenues were included in the mature scope up from 91%
in FY 2017.
|
12
|
|
FX impact on revenues corresponds to the difference in EUR for the
translation of the last year revenues in EUR of the foreign group
entities not in the Euro-area, using the 2018 Average FX rates
versus 2017 Average FX rates used in consolidation the previous year.
|
13
|
|
Discontinued activities / disposals: discontinued operations are a
component of the Group’s core business or product lines that has
been disposed of, or liquidated; or a specific business unit or a
branch of a business unit that has been shut down or terminated, and
is reported separately from continued operations. Disposals
correspond to the sale by Eurofins of business assets to a third
party. For more information, please refer to Note 3.19 of the
Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
14
|
|
At average 2018 FX rates.
|
15
|
|
Leverage = net debt to pro-forma adjusted last twelve-months (L12M)
EBITDA.
The Full Year Report 2018 can be found on Eurofins website at the
following location: https://www.eurofins.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
Conference Call
Eurofins will hold a conference call with analysts and investors today
at 15:30 pm CET to discuss the results and performance of Eurofins, as
well as its outlook, followed by questions and answers (Q&A).
In order to listen to the conference call by telephone dial one of the
numbers below and enter the following access code: 5895069.
UK +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA +1 323 794 2423
France +33 (0)1 76
77 22 74
Notes for the editor:
Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes
“Eurofins” or “the Group”) believes it is a scientific leader in food,
environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO
services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain
testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology,
forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical
studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in
specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With about
45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins
offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the
safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of
biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical
diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with
high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its
highly qualified staff.
Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by
expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach.
Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments
in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its
clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of
testing methods.
As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players
in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’
increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding
demands of regulatory authorities around the world.
The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock
Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).
Important disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates
that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and
estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins
Scientific’s management as of the date of this release. These
forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance,
and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur.
Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of
these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and
estimates are made based on the information available to the Company’s
management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made
as to their validity. Eurofins provides in the Income Statement certain
alternative performance measures (non-IFRS information such as “Adjusted
Results1 and Separately Disclosed Items2”) that
exclude certain items because of the nature of these items and the
impact they have on the analysis of underlying business performance and
trends.
In addition, Eurofins shows the following measures: “EBITDA3,
EBITAS4” in the Income Statement and “Organic growth10”
with the objective to be consistent with the information used in
internal Group reporting to measure the performance of Group companies
and information published by other companies in the sector.
Management believes that providing these APMs (Alternative Performance
Measures) enhances investors' understanding of the company’s core
operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management
measures and forecasts the company’s performance, especially when
comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the
performance of comparable companies. This information should be
considered in addition to, but not in lieu of, information prepared in
accordance with IFRS. These APMs are described in more detail in the
Consolidated Financial Statements 2018 in Notes 1.27 and 1.28.
