Eurofins to Expand Its US Environment Testing Offering with the Acquisition of TestAmerica

Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global scientific leader in
bioanalytical testing, announces that it has signed an agreement with
the JSTI Group (Shenzen Stock Exchange Stock Code 300284), a global
provider of Environmental Consulting and Engineering solutions, to
acquire TestAmerica Environmental Services LLC (“TestAmerica”). The
transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 subject
to the fulfilment of regulatory and customary closing conditions.
TestAmerica, which became part of JSTI through its acquisition in
September 2016, operates an integrated network of 24 full service
testing laboratories and 40 service centres throughout the USA.
TestAmerica should generate revenues of over US$230 million in 2018 and
employs over 2,000 staff.
The scope of services offered by TestAmerica includes Wet Chemistry,
Trace Organics and Specialty Testing and Metals & Inorganics Testing
across all matrices including air, water, soil and Tissue. Through its
subsidiaries, TestAmerica also provides Air Emissions and Source Testing
(Metco Environmental), Indoor Air Quality Testing (EMLab P&K) and
Environmental Testing Field Supply Services (ESS).
The agreed acquisition price is US$175 million on a cash free debt free
basis. As Eurofins and TestAmerica have a largely complementary
geographic footprint and technical offering, restructuring of either
business is expected to be minimal, the focus being on further
enhancement of consolidated service offering to the market, and scale
economies with respect to rare tests, R&D, operational costs and
operational optimization/harmonization/specialization of sites to
improve efficiencies.
Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: “We are extremely
pleased to welcome TestAmerica and its talented teams to the Eurofins
Group. Its competencies, reputation for scientific excellence and
complementary geographic footprint, client focus and service offerings
further strengthen Eurofins’ global offering in the very competitive
environmental testing market. We look forward to working together as an
integrated network of independent state-of-the-art laboratories
providing our customers access to the full range of services, high
quality standards and technological capabilities of the combined Group.”
Comment from Ms. Rachel Brydon Jannetta, TestAmerica CEO: “Today
is a milestone in the history of our business. I am personally very
excited about joining forces with Eurofins and look forward to a bright
future as we move ahead with new owners who already operate within the
environmental testing industry globally, as well as being market leaders
in several other important scientific testing arenas”.
For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com
Notes for the editor:
Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes
“Eurofins” or “the Group”) believes it is a scientific leader in food,
environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO
services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain
testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology,
forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical
studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in
specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over
38,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins
offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the
safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of
biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical
diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with
high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its
highly qualified staff.
Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by
expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach.
Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments
in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its
clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of
testing methods.
As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players
in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’
increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding
demands of regulatory authorities around the world.
The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock
Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).
Important disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates
that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and
estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins
Scientific’s management as of the date of this release. These
forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance,
and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur.
Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of
these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and
estimates are made based on the information available to the Company’s
management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made
as to their validity.
