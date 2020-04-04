Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eurogroup chief calls for adequate discussion on 'coronabonds' - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 10:06am EDT
Centeno, Portugal's Finance Minister and newly elected President of the Eurogroup, holds a news conference at the European Council in Brussels

Euro zone finance ministers must have an open discussion on so- called 'coronabonds' as a tool to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak that is pitching Europe into its toughest recession in 70 years, their chairman Mario Centeno said.

Centeno told Italian daily La Repubblica that finance ministers must not be prejudiced against the concept of a common EU bond without an adequate discussion.

"I want an open and up-to-the-issue discussion," he said in an interview published on Saturday, before a meeting of euro zone finance minister scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the European response to the economic crisis triggered by the virus.

Centeno is finance minister of Portugal, one of the nine euro zone countries which signed a letter calling for coronabonds. But his role as Eurogroup chief also gives him the power to shape the agenda of the group's meetings.

Other EU countries like Germany oppose mutualising euro zone debt through the issuance of a joint coronabond and see the ESM rescue fund as a more appropriate tool.

"As Eurogroup's chairman I aim to forge a consensus, but I am not a passive voice: I'll always push for more integration," he said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Editing by Christina Fincher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aTrump says will ask Congress for more small business funds if money runs out
RE
11:11aIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : Meet CGIAR-IITA's women fighting plant pests and diseases
PU
11:01aOPEC+ meeting delayed as Saudi Arabia and Russia row over oil price collapse - sources
RE
10:31aAMY KLOBUCHAR : Klobuchar, Hoeven, Smith, and Colleagues Urge Administration to Ensure Continuity of Food Supply by Supporting Farmers During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
10:27aSpain to ease economic restrictions, won't give up on 'coronabonds' - PM
RE
10:26aCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : The Central Bank Continues Operations During the Extended Curfew
PU
10:16aEU approves coronavirus state support for Portugal, Poland, Greece
RE
10:06aEurogroup chief calls for adequate discussion on 'coronabonds' - paper
RE
09:37aBritish retailer Cath Kidston set to appoint administrators - Sky
RE
09:06aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : Communique of the AU Bureau of Heads of State and Government teleconference meeting, 3 April 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
2ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Diamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Fed Is Unlikely to Halt Bank Dividends -- WSJ
4WALMART INC. : WALMART : Stockpiling Boosts Sales for Walmart
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group