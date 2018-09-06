Euromonitor International : Expands Research to 100 Countries

Global market research company Euromonitor International announces a
significant enhancement in its research capability, expanding its
country coverage to 100 markets.
This represents an increase of 20 countries to Euromonitor
international’s previous geographical coverage, enabling the market
research company to track 98 percent of the global Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) and 91 percent of the global population.
Euromonitor International’s market research database Passport now
includes new data and analysis for some of the fastest developing
countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, including:
-
Angola
-
Bangladesh
-
Cambodia
-
Côte d'Ivoire
-
Cuba
-
El Salvador
-
Ethiopia
-
Ghana
-
Honduras
-
Jordan
-
Kuwait
-
Iraq
-
Laos
-
Lebanon
-
Myanmar
-
Oman
-
Panama
-
Paraguay
-
Sri Lanka
-
Tanzania
Anthony Irwin, Vice President (VP) of research at Euromonitor
International, comments, “Our market research reports empower
organisations and brands of all sizes with strategic data, analysis and
consumer trends. We know our clients look to us for cross-country
comparable market size forecasts and shares; our new ability to do that
on 100 markets further underlines the value of how Euromonitor
International’s data and analysis can be used to inform strategic
objectives.”
To find out more about Euromonitor International’s research, request a
demo: http://go.euromonitor.com/passport-request-demo.html
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market
research, download Euromonitor International’s free white paper at https://bit.ly/2o1N4fG
ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL
Euromonitor
International is the world’s leading provider for global business
intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years
of experience publishing international market reports, business
reference books and online databases on consumer markets.
