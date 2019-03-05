Euromonitor International : Reveals the Top 100 Megabrands Ranking

Global market research company Euromonitor International unveiled today the top 100 megabrands white paper, revealing the world’s leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands ranked by retail sales value in 2017.

Euromonitor’s report shows that global FMCG sales reached USD 4.2 trillion in 2018 with Asia Pacific accounting for the biggest share at 29.5 percent, followed by North America at 21.2 percent and Western Europe at 21.1 percent.

According to Euromonitor International’s report, the top five megabrands are:

1. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest FMCG brand with Latin America accounting for 40 percent of the company’s global sales and Mexico being the single most important country for the brand.

2. Pepsi is the world’s second-largest soft drinks brand behind Coca-Cola. The US drove Pepsi’s success at USD3.5 billion sales in 2017.

3. Nescafé is the leading hot drinks brand worldwide. Asia Pacific accounted for a third of Nescafé’s total retail sales in 2017, with Japan ranking as the top country for hot drink sales.

4. Lay’s is the world’s leading packaged food brand. The US led with sales of over USD6 billion in 2017, counting for more than in Lay’s 20 next most successful countries combined.

5. L’Oréal Paris is the world’s leading beauty and personal care brand by sales, with China, its second-highest country for sales behind the US. The country is forecast to increase beauty and personal care sales by over 40 percent by 2022.

“While several major brands have maintained their ranking for some time, the balance across the list is shifting. People’s attitudes to health and premiumisation are evolving and brands that cannot meet new realities have lost out. Changes in how people research and shop online are having a profound impact. Also, the importance of different regions of the world has changed for many of these megabrands, raising the question of where companies should focus their resources most effectively,” comments Tom Rees, industry manager at Euromonitor International.

Register now to receive a free copy of the report: http://bit.ly/2IDOwBR

ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL

Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider for global business intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years of experience publishing international market reports, business reference books and online databases on consumer markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005747/en/