Euromonitor Reveals the Top Three Megatrends Driving Disruption in India

Global market research company Euromonitor International revealed today
the key megatrends influencing the Indian consumer market at its seminar
held in Mumbai.
Megatrends are long term shifts in consumer behaviour. They shape demand
and determine consumers' priorities. In the Indian consumer market,
disruptive companies are already tapping into one or more megatrends to
activate disruption.
Euromonitor International identified three key megatrends re-shaping the
Indian market:
-
Connected Consumer - Connectivity is at the forefront of
changing the consumer goods industries. It has redefined accessibility
and consumer awareness, changing the way they live, work, shop and
play. In 2018, India had 560 million internet users and we expect 99
percent of mobile subscribers will have access to internet on their
mobiles by 2030.
-
Premiumisation – Indian consumers have the power to spend on
what matters to them. With growing incomes, consumer expenditure grew
13 percent in 2017-2018, while discretionary spending is expected to
increase by 45 percent by 2025.
-
Shopping re-invented - Internet retailing is expected to double
by 2030 in India. Retail distribution will continue to blur and an
omnichannel strategy will become mainstream as consumers develop an
everything, everywhere mindset.
Amulya Pandit, senior research analyst at Euromonitor International
explains, “As a new shopper’s journey disrupts the Indian market, the
way forward for companies is to elevate engagement by changing the way
they analyse their retail formats.”
Rahul Jawale, consultant at Euromonitor International adds, “New
opportunities stemming from changing consumer behaviour are often met by
new, fast-growing brands or local brands with a closer connection to
their consumers. To efficiently deal with the disruptions, successful
multi-nationals should keep a constant focus on key drivers to find
growth opportunities, even in areas where growth appears impossible.”
Download a free copy of the presentations here: http://bit.ly/2SRSY40.
ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL
Euromonitor
International is the world’s leading provider for global business
intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years
of experience publishing international market reports, business
reference books and online databases on consumer markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005341/en/