Europa Kommissionen Repræsentation i Danma : Euroområdets overskud på international varehandel var 18,7 mia. EUR

178/2019 - 15 November 2019 September 2019 Euro area international trade in goods surplus €18.7 bn €5.0 bn deficit for EU28 Euro area The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in September 2019 was €196.2 billion, an increase of 5.2% compared with September 2018 (€186.5 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €177.6 bn, a rise of 2.1% compared with September 2018 (€173.9 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €18.7 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2019, compared with +€12.6 bn in September 2018. Intra-euroarea trade rose to €163.4 bn in September 2019, up by 0.9% compared with September 2018. International trade in goods of the euro area, € bn 220 ImportsExports 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 09-0912-0903-1006-1009-1012-1003-1106-1109-1112-1103-1206-1209-1212-1203-1306-1309-1312-1303-1406-1409-1412-1403-1506-1509-1512-1503-1606-1609-1612-1603-1706-1709-1712-1703-1806-1809-1812-1803-1906-1909-19 In January to September 2019, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €1 741.9 bn (an increase of 2.9% compared with January-September 2018), and imports rose to €1 586.3 bn (an increase of 2.7% compared with January-September 2018). As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of €155.5 bn, compared with +€147.3 bn in January-September 2018. Intra-euroarea trade rose to €1 470.9 bn in January-September 2019, up by 1.4% compared with January-September 2018. EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data bn € Flows Sep 18 Sep 19 Growth Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 Growth Extra-EA19 exports 186.5 196.2 5.2% 1 692.3 1 741.9 2.9% Extra-EA19 imports 173.9 177.6 2.1% 1 545.0 1 586.3 2.7% Extra-EA19 trade balance 12.6 18.7 147.3 155.5 Intra-EA19 trade 161.9 163.4 0.9% 1 451.0 1 470.9 1.4% The source dataset is available here.

European Union The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in September 2019 was €168.3 billion, up by 4.3% compared with September 2018 (€161.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €173.3 bn, up by 6.4% compared with September 2018 (€162.8 bn). As a result, the EU28 recorded a €5.0 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2019, compared with -€1.5 bn in September 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €301.0 bn in September 2019, +2.3% compared with September 2018. International trade in goods of the EU28, € bn 180 ImportsExports 160 140 120 100 80 60 09-0912-0903-1006-1009-1012-1003-1106-1109-1112-1103-1206-1209-1212-1203-1306-1309-1312-1303-1406-1409-1412-1403-1506-1509-1512-1503-1606-1609-1612-1603-1706-1709-1712-1703-1806-1809-1812-1803-1906-1909-19 In January to September 2019, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to €1 502.8 bn (an increase of 3.6% compared with January-September 2018), and imports rose to €1 532.8 bn (an increase of 4.9% compared with January- September 2018). As a result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of €29.9 bn, compared with -€10.3 bn in January- September 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €2 671.9 bn in January-September 2019, +1.8% compared with January-September 2018. EU28 trade - non seasonally adjusted data bn € Flows Sep 18 Sep 19 Growth Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 Growth Extra-EU28 exports 161.3 168.3 4.3% 1 450.9 1 502.8 3.6% Extra-EU28 imports 162.8 173.3 6.4% 1 461.2 1 532.8 4.9% Extra-EU28 trade balance -1.5 -5.0 -10.3 -29.9 Intra-EU28 trade 294.3 301.0 2.3% 2 625.5 2 671.9 1.8% The source dataset is available here. Main products - EU28 bn € Extra-EU28 exports Extra-EU28 imports Trade balance Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 Growth Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 Growth Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 Total 1 450.9 1 502.8 3.6% 1 461.2 1 532.8 4.9% -10.3 -29.9 Primary goods: 212.5 217.3 2.3% 447.6 435.1 -2.8% -235.2 -217.8 Food & drink 88.9 98.2 10.5% 83.4 86.4 3.6% 5.5 11.7 Raw materials 38.1 39.7 4.2% 60.9 62.4 2.5% -22.8 -22.7 Energy 85.5 79.5 -7.0% 303.4 286.3 -5.6% -217.9 -206.9 Manufactured goods: 1 186.7 1 237.8 4.3% 972.9 1 028.7 5.7% 213.7 209.1 Chemicals 265.6 290.1 9.2% 152.4 165.4 8.5% 113.2 124.7 Machinery & vehicles 596.0 607.9 2.0% 450.7 479.6 6.4% 145.3 128.2 Other manuf'd goods 325.0 339.9 4.6% 369.8 383.7 3.8% -44.8 -43.9 Other 51.8 47.7 -7.9% 40.6 68.9 69.7% 11.2 -21.2 The source dataset is available here. Main trading partners - EU28 bn € EU28 exports to EU28 imports from Trade balance Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 Growth Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 Growth Jan-Sep 18 Jan-Sep 19 United States 298.7 333.8 11.8% 197.0 218.6 11.0% 101.7 115.2 China 155.5 163.9 5.4% 286.6 309.4 8.0% -131.1 -145.5 Switzerland 118.7 118.6 -0.1% 80.2 99.6 24.2% 38.5 18.9 Russia 63.2 66.3 4.9% 125.7 116.8 -7.1% -62.5 -50.5 Turkey 61.1 53.4 -12.6% 56.0 59.7 6.6% 5.1 -6.3 Japan 47.7 51.4 7.8% 52.3 56.0 7.1% -4.6 -4.6 Norway 40.1 41.7 4.0% 60.7 53.6 -11.7% -20.6 -11.9 South Korea 38.1 35.5 -6.8% 37.3 39.1 4.8% 0.8 -3.6 India 33.5 31.7 -5.4% 35.0 36.9 5.4% -1.4 -5.2 Canada 31.1 33.2 6.8% 22.8 25.4 11.4% 8.3 7.8 The source dataset is available here.

Member States' total trade (intra-EU + extra-EU) bn € Total exports Total imports Trade balance Total Intra-EU Extra-EU Total Intra-EU Extra-EU Total Intra-EU Extra-EU Jan-Sep Growth / Jan-Sep Growth / Jan-Sep Growth / Jan-Sep Growth / Jan-Sep Growth / Jan-Sep Growth / Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 19 18 19 18 19 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 Belgium 294.8 0% 212.9 -1% 82.0 1% 282.5 -1% 180.3 -1% 102.1 0% 12.4 11.7 32.6 32.7 -20.2 -20.9 Bulgaria 21.7 5% 14.8 3% 6.9 9% 23.2 -1% 15.4 2% 7.7 -8% -1.5 -2.9 -0.6 -0.7 -0.9 -2.1 Czechia 132.1 5% 111.1 5% 21.0 7% 116.9 2% 88.6 0% 28.3 8% 15.2 11.0 22.5 17.6 -7.3 -6.6 Denmark 73.1 6% 42.9 2% 30.2 13% 65.0 0% 45.4 0% 19.6 0% 8.2 4.0 -2.5 -3.1 10.6 7.1 Germany 998.8 1% 586.1 0% 412.7 2% 826.7 2% 552.0 2% 274.6 1% 172.1 179.5 34.1 46.5 138.1 133.0 Estonia 10.8 2% 7.7 5% 3.2 -5% 12.0 1% 9.4 2% 2.6 -4% -1.2 -1.3 -1.7 -1.9 0.5 0.6 Ireland 113.5 10% 54.3 5% 59.2 16% 63.5 -2% 42.0 -2% 21.6 -3% 50.0 37.9 12.3 9.1 37.7 28.8 Greece 25.3 2% 14.1 8% 11.2 -4% 41.8 4% 21.8 4% 19.9 5% -16.5 -15.4 -7.8 -8.0 -8.8 -7.4 Spain 221.5 1% 147.3 1% 74.2 2% 248.2 1% 142.7 -1% 105.5 4% -26.7 -27.3 4.6 1.0 -31.3 -28.3 France 378.4 5% 222.3 3% 156.1 7% 434.6 3% 295.9 2% 138.6 6% -56.1 -60.2 -73.6 -75.2 17.5 15.0 Croatia 11.4 5% 7.7 5% 3.8 7% 18.9 6% 15.1 10% 3.8 -5% -7.5 -6.9 -7.4 -6.5 0.0 -0.5 Italy 352.4 2% 199.2 1% 153.3 4% 317.4 1% 185.8 1% 131.5 1% 35.1 28.7 13.4 12.0 21.7 16.7 Cyprus 2.4 -34% 1.2 29% 1.2 -55% 6.1 -7% 4.1 3% 2.1 -21% -3.8 -3.0 -2.9 -3.0 -0.9 0.0 Latvia 10.1 1% 6.9 4% 3.2 -4% 12.4 1% 9.5 4% 2.8 -8% -2.3 -2.3 -2.6 -2.5 0.3 0.2 Lithuania 21.9 6% 13.1 7% 8.9 6% 23.8 5% 16.1 3% 7.7 10% -1.9 -2.0 -3.0 -3.4 1.2 1.4 Luxembourg 11.5 12% 9.7 12% 1.8 12% 16.2 8% 13.5 2% 2.7 48% -4.7 -4.7 -3.8 -4.5 -0.9 -0.2 Hungary 83.1 5% 68.0 5% 15.1 5% 80.2 5% 58.8 2% 21.4 13% 3.0 2.8 9.2 7.4 -6.3 -4.6 Malta 2.0 6% 1.1 1% 0.8 14% 4.9 20% 3.7 25% 1.2 8% -3.0 -2.2 -2.6 -1.9 -0.4 -0.4 Netherlands 467.4 3% 345.3 3% 122.1 4% 420.1 4% 192.0 4% 228.0 5% 47.3 51.7 153.2 151.8 -105.9 -100.1 Austria 119.4 3% 85.2 2% 34.2 4% 124.6 3% 96.8 3% 27.9 2% -5.3 -5.1 -11.6 -10.7 6.3 5.6 Poland 173.4 6% 138.4 5% 35.0 9% 172.6 4% 118.6 2% 54.0 8% 0.8 -2.9 19.8 14.8 -18.9 -17.7 Portugal 44.6 2% 34.3 4% 10.3 -1% 60.2 8% 45.8 9% 14.4 4% -15.6 -12.3 -11.5 -8.8 -4.1 -3.4 Romania 51.6 2% 39.8 2% 11.9 2% 63.9 5% 47.7 5% 16.2 6% -12.3 -10.2 -7.9 -6.5 -4.3 -3.7 Slovenia 30.0 8% 22.2 5% 7.7 19% 29.0 11% 18.6 5% 10.4 23% 1.0 1.5 3.6 3.5 -2.6 -1.9 Slovakia 59.2 2% 50.2 1% 9.0 9% 59.6 4% 48.2 5% 11.4 -1% -0.4 0.8 2.1 4.1 -2.4 -3.3 Finland 48.7 2% 28.4 1% 20.3 4% 49.2 0% 34.9 1% 14.2 -5% -0.4 -1.8 -6.5 -6.3 6.1 4.5 Sweden 107.2 4% 62.6 1% 44.6 7% 105.2 0% 73.8 -1% 31.4 0% 2.0 -2.3 -11.2 -12.5 13.2 10.2 United Kingdom 308.2 -1% 145.2 0% 163.0 -1% 457.6 9% 226.7 1% 230.9 17% -149.4 -110.2 -81.5 -78.2 -67.9 -32.0 The source dataset is available here.

Geographical information The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland. The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Methods and definitions Since the introduction of Intrastat for intra-EU trade on 1 January 1993, the value of intra-EU exports has been consistently higher than that of intra-EU imports. In theory, as exports are declared FOB and imports CIF, the value of corresponding imports should be slightly higher than that of exports. Eurostat uses intra-EU exports as the more reliable measure of total intra-EU trade as, at aggregated levels, total intra-EU exports has better coverage than total intra-EU imports. Due to this divergence in intra-EU trade, and to the difficulties of interpreting figures in absolute terms at the level of individual Member States, trade balances for individual Member States must be interpreted with caution. The same caution applies to the trade balance of the euro area, which includes some intra-EU trade. Dutch trade flows are over-estimated because of the so-called 'Rotterdam effect' (or quasi-transit trade): that is goods bound for other EU countries arrive in Dutch ports and, according to EU rules, are recorded as extra-EU imports by the Netherlands (the country where goods are released for free circulation). This in turn increases the intra-EU flows from the Netherlands to those Member States to which the goods are re-exported. Although to a lesser extent, trade figures of other Member States like Belgium or Luxembourg may also be overestimated due to quasi-transit. National concepts may differ from the harmonised methodology used by Eurostat, leading to differences between figures in this release and those published nationally, both for raw data and for seasonally adjusted series. Products are classified according to the Standard international trade classification(SITC), Revision 4. Revisions and timetable This News Release is based on data available on 13 November 2019. These are provisional figures based on information provided by Member States. They are subject to frequent revision for up to two years after the month in question.

Annex - Seasonally adjusted data In September 2019 compared with August 2019, euro area seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.6%, while imports increased by 1.5%. The seasonally adjusted balance was +€18.3 bn, a fall compared with August (+€19.7 bn). EA19 trade - seasonally adjusted data bn € Flows Oct 18 Nov 18 Dec 18 Jan 19 Feb 19 Mar 19 Apr 19 May 19 Jun 19 Jul 19 Aug 19 Sep 19 Extra-EA19 exports 193.7 192.4 193.4 195.5 194.5 196.2 193.1 195.4 193.8 193.7 194.3 195.6 Extra-EA19 imports 181.7 178.0 178.4 178.7 175.2 179.2 177.5 176.8 176.2 176.6 174.6 177.2 Extra-EA19 trade balance 12.0 14.4 15.1 16.8 19.3 17.0 15.6 18.6 17.7 17.1 19.7 18.3 Intra-EA19 trade 165.2 163.3 163.2 166.0 164.8 163.8 163.9 165.5 162.9 162.7 161.9 161.2 The source dataset is available here. In September 2019 compared with August 2019, EU28 seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.0%, while imports increased by 0.5%. The seasonally adjusted balance was -€5.1 bn, an increase compared to the previous month (-€5.9 bn). EU28 trade - seasonally adjusted data bn € Flows Oct 18 Nov 18 Dec 18 Jan 19 Feb 19 Mar 19 Apr 19 May 19 Jun 19 Jul 19 Aug 19 Sep 19 Extra-EU28 exports 166.6 164.3 163.0 166.8 166.0 167.0 170.6 171.2 169.1 167.8 167.4 169.1 Extra-EU28 imports 174.3 170.5 170.3 172.7 168.2 169.1 170.3 168.6 166.6 175.0 173.4 174.2 Extra-EU28 trade balance -7.6 -6.3 -7.3 -5.9 -2.3 -2.1 0.3 2.6 2.5 -7.2 -5.9 -5.1 Intra-EU28 trade 299.2 297.1 296.7 301.8 301.7 304.1 294.1 298.1 294.2 294.4 294.9 294.3 The source dataset is available here. Contribution of EU28 Member States to extra-EU28 trade - seasonally adjusted data bn € Total exports Total imports Trade balance Aug 19 Sep 19 Growth Aug 19 Sep 19 Growth Aug 19 Sep 19 EU28 167.4 169.1 1.0% 173.4 174.2 0.5% -5.9 -5.1 Belgium 9.5 9.2 -2.5% 10.9 11.7 7.3% -1.5 -2.5 Bulgaria 0.8 0.8 -5.5% 0.8 0.8 3.7% 0.0 0.0 Czechia 2.4 2.4 -0.2% 3.2 3.2 0.5% -0.8 -0.8 Denmark 3.6 3.5 -4.3% 2.1 2.2 2.3% 1.5 1.3 Germany 45.0 45.3 0.5% 29.9 30.2 0.9% 15.1 15.1 Estonia 0.4 0.3 -8.5% 0.3 0.3 14.8% 0.1 0.0 Ireland 6.8 7.0 2.9% 2.5 2.3 -8.5% 4.3 4.7 Greece 1.1 1.2 7.3% 2.2 2.1 -4.4% -1.1 -0.9 Spain 8.2 8.3 1.3% 11.5 12.0 4.5% -3.3 -3.7 France 17.9 17.3 -3.5% 15.9 15.4 -3.4% 2.0 1.9 Croatia 0.4 0.4 -2.3% 0.4 0.4 -8.5% 0.0 0.1 Italy 17.3 18.0 3.6% 14.3 14.9 4.2% 3.0 3.0 Cyprus 0.2 0.1 -26.2% 0.2 0.3 34.3% 0.0 -0.1 Latvia 0.4 0.4 -6.1% 0.3 0.3 6.9% 0.1 0.1 Lithuania 1.1 1.0 -4.3% 0.9 0.8 -9.0% 0.2 0.2 Luxembourg 0.2 0.2 7.2% 0.2 0.1 -27.4% 0.0 0.1 Hungary 1.8 1.8 0.1% 2.4 2.5 4.0% -0.7 -0.8 Malta 0.2 0.1 -48.6% 0.1 0.1 -34.2% 0.0 0.0 Netherlands 13.4 14.3 6.0% 25.5 25.7 1.1% -12.0 -11.5 Austria 3.9 3.7 -2.9% 2.9 3.1 7.8% 1.0 0.7 Poland 3.9 4.0 1.6% 6.1 5.9 -4.1% -2.2 -1.9 Portugal 1.1 1.2 7.1% 1.3 1.6 24.6% -0.2 -0.5 Romania 1.3 1.4 6.9% 1.7 1.8 2.0% -0.4 -0.4 Slovenia 0.9 1.0 2.2% 1.0 1.2 17.2% -0.1 -0.3 Slovakia 0.9 0.9 -2.9% 1.2 1.3 2.6% -0.3 -0.4 Finland 2.3 2.2 -2.1% 1.6 1.5 -2.4% 0.7 0.7 Sweden 4.9 4.9 1.2% 3.5 3.3 -7.0% 1.3 1.7 United Kingdom 17.7 18.4 4.2% 30.4 29.3 -3.7% -12.7 -10.9 The source dataset is available here.

