Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Europa Kommissionen Repræsentation i Danma : Euroområdets overskud på international varehandel var 18,7 mia. EUR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 07:30am EST

178/2019 - 15 November 2019

September 2019

Euro area international trade in goods surplus €18.7 bn

€5.0 bn deficit for EU28

Euro area

The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in September 2019 was €196.2 billion, an increase of 5.2% compared with September 2018 (€186.5 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €177.6 bn, a rise of 2.1% compared with September 2018 (€173.9 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €18.7 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2019, compared with +€12.6 bn in September 2018. Intra-euroarea trade rose to €163.4 bn in September 2019, up by 0.9% compared with September 2018.

International trade in goods of the euro area, € bn

220

ImportsExports

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

09-0912-0903-1006-1009-1012-1003-1106-1109-1112-1103-1206-1209-1212-1203-1306-1309-1312-1303-1406-1409-1412-1403-1506-1509-1512-1503-1606-1609-1612-1603-1706-1709-1712-1703-1806-1809-1812-1803-1906-1909-19

In January to September 2019, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €1 741.9 bn (an increase of 2.9% compared with January-September 2018), and imports rose to €1 586.3 bn (an increase of 2.7% compared with January-September 2018). As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of €155.5 bn, compared with +€147.3 bn in January-September 2018. Intra-euroarea trade rose to €1 470.9 bn in January-September 2019, up by 1.4% compared with January-September 2018.

EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data

bn €

Flows

Sep 18

Sep 19

Growth

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

Growth

Extra-EA19 exports

186.5

196.2

5.2%

1 692.3

1 741.9

2.9%

Extra-EA19 imports

173.9

177.6

2.1%

1 545.0

1 586.3

2.7%

Extra-EA19 trade balance

12.6

18.7

147.3

155.5

Intra-EA19 trade

161.9

163.4

0.9%

1 451.0

1 470.9

1.4%

The source dataset is available here.

European Union

The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in September 2019 was €168.3 billion, up by 4.3% compared with September 2018 (€161.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €173.3 bn, up by 6.4% compared with September 2018 (€162.8 bn). As a result, the EU28 recorded a €5.0 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2019, compared with -€1.5 bn in September 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €301.0 bn in September 2019, +2.3% compared with September 2018.

International trade in goods of the EU28, € bn

180

ImportsExports

160

140

120

100

80

60

09-0912-0903-1006-1009-1012-1003-1106-1109-1112-1103-1206-1209-1212-1203-1306-1309-1312-1303-1406-1409-1412-1403-1506-1509-1512-1503-1606-1609-1612-1603-1706-1709-1712-1703-1806-1809-1812-1803-1906-1909-19

In January to September 2019, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to €1 502.8 bn (an increase of 3.6% compared with January-September 2018), and imports rose to €1 532.8 bn (an increase of 4.9% compared with January- September 2018). As a result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of €29.9 bn, compared with -€10.3 bn in January- September 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €2 671.9 bn in January-September 2019, +1.8% compared with January-September 2018.

EU28 trade - non seasonally adjusted data

bn €

Flows

Sep 18

Sep 19

Growth

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

Growth

Extra-EU28 exports

161.3

168.3

4.3%

1 450.9

1 502.8

3.6%

Extra-EU28 imports

162.8

173.3

6.4%

1 461.2

1 532.8

4.9%

Extra-EU28 trade balance

-1.5

-5.0

-10.3

-29.9

Intra-EU28 trade

294.3

301.0

2.3%

2 625.5

2 671.9

1.8%

The source dataset is available here.

Main products - EU28

bn €

Extra-EU28 exports

Extra-EU28 imports

Trade balance

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

Growth

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

Growth

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

Total

1 450.9

1 502.8

3.6%

1 461.2

1 532.8

4.9%

-10.3

-29.9

Primary goods:

212.5

217.3

2.3%

447.6

435.1

-2.8%

-235.2

-217.8

Food & drink

88.9

98.2

10.5%

83.4

86.4

3.6%

5.5

11.7

Raw materials

38.1

39.7

4.2%

60.9

62.4

2.5%

-22.8

-22.7

Energy

85.5

79.5

-7.0%

303.4

286.3

-5.6%

-217.9

-206.9

Manufactured goods:

1 186.7

1 237.8

4.3%

972.9

1 028.7

5.7%

213.7

209.1

Chemicals

265.6

290.1

9.2%

152.4

165.4

8.5%

113.2

124.7

Machinery & vehicles

596.0

607.9

2.0%

450.7

479.6

6.4%

145.3

128.2

Other manuf'd goods

325.0

339.9

4.6%

369.8

383.7

3.8%

-44.8

-43.9

Other

51.8

47.7

-7.9%

40.6

68.9

69.7%

11.2

-21.2

The source dataset is available here.

Main trading partners - EU28

bn €

EU28 exports to

EU28 imports from

Trade balance

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

Growth

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

Growth

Jan-Sep 18

Jan-Sep 19

United States

298.7

333.8

11.8%

197.0

218.6

11.0%

101.7

115.2

China

155.5

163.9

5.4%

286.6

309.4

8.0%

-131.1

-145.5

Switzerland

118.7

118.6

-0.1%

80.2

99.6

24.2%

38.5

18.9

Russia

63.2

66.3

4.9%

125.7

116.8

-7.1%

-62.5

-50.5

Turkey

61.1

53.4

-12.6%

56.0

59.7

6.6%

5.1

-6.3

Japan

47.7

51.4

7.8%

52.3

56.0

7.1%

-4.6

-4.6

Norway

40.1

41.7

4.0%

60.7

53.6

-11.7%

-20.6

-11.9

South Korea

38.1

35.5

-6.8%

37.3

39.1

4.8%

0.8

-3.6

India

33.5

31.7

-5.4%

35.0

36.9

5.4%

-1.4

-5.2

Canada

31.1

33.2

6.8%

22.8

25.4

11.4%

8.3

7.8

The source dataset is available here.

Member States' total trade (intra-EU + extra-EU)

bn €

Total exports

Total imports

Trade balance

Total

Intra-EU

Extra-EU

Total

Intra-EU

Extra-EU

Total

Intra-EU

Extra-EU

Jan-Sep

Growth /

Jan-Sep

Growth /

Jan-Sep

Growth /

Jan-Sep

Growth /

Jan-Sep

Growth /

Jan-Sep

Growth /

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

19

Jan-Sep

19

Jan-Sep

19

Jan-Sep

19

Jan-Sep

19

Jan-Sep

19

Jan-Sep

19

18

19

18

19

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

Belgium

294.8

0%

212.9

-1%

82.0

1%

282.5

-1%

180.3

-1%

102.1

0%

12.4

11.7

32.6

32.7

-20.2

-20.9

Bulgaria

21.7

5%

14.8

3%

6.9

9%

23.2

-1%

15.4

2%

7.7

-8%

-1.5

-2.9

-0.6

-0.7

-0.9

-2.1

Czechia

132.1

5%

111.1

5%

21.0

7%

116.9

2%

88.6

0%

28.3

8%

15.2

11.0

22.5

17.6

-7.3

-6.6

Denmark

73.1

6%

42.9

2%

30.2

13%

65.0

0%

45.4

0%

19.6

0%

8.2

4.0

-2.5

-3.1

10.6

7.1

Germany

998.8

1%

586.1

0%

412.7

2%

826.7

2%

552.0

2%

274.6

1%

172.1

179.5

34.1

46.5

138.1

133.0

Estonia

10.8

2%

7.7

5%

3.2

-5%

12.0

1%

9.4

2%

2.6

-4%

-1.2

-1.3

-1.7

-1.9

0.5

0.6

Ireland

113.5

10%

54.3

5%

59.2

16%

63.5

-2%

42.0

-2%

21.6

-3%

50.0

37.9

12.3

9.1

37.7

28.8

Greece

25.3

2%

14.1

8%

11.2

-4%

41.8

4%

21.8

4%

19.9

5%

-16.5

-15.4

-7.8

-8.0

-8.8

-7.4

Spain

221.5

1%

147.3

1%

74.2

2%

248.2

1%

142.7

-1%

105.5

4%

-26.7

-27.3

4.6

1.0

-31.3

-28.3

France

378.4

5%

222.3

3%

156.1

7%

434.6

3%

295.9

2%

138.6

6%

-56.1

-60.2

-73.6

-75.2

17.5

15.0

Croatia

11.4

5%

7.7

5%

3.8

7%

18.9

6%

15.1

10%

3.8

-5%

-7.5

-6.9

-7.4

-6.5

0.0

-0.5

Italy

352.4

2%

199.2

1%

153.3

4%

317.4

1%

185.8

1%

131.5

1%

35.1

28.7

13.4

12.0

21.7

16.7

Cyprus

2.4

-34%

1.2

29%

1.2

-55%

6.1

-7%

4.1

3%

2.1

-21%

-3.8

-3.0

-2.9

-3.0

-0.9

0.0

Latvia

10.1

1%

6.9

4%

3.2

-4%

12.4

1%

9.5

4%

2.8

-8%

-2.3

-2.3

-2.6

-2.5

0.3

0.2

Lithuania

21.9

6%

13.1

7%

8.9

6%

23.8

5%

16.1

3%

7.7

10%

-1.9

-2.0

-3.0

-3.4

1.2

1.4

Luxembourg

11.5

12%

9.7

12%

1.8

12%

16.2

8%

13.5

2%

2.7

48%

-4.7

-4.7

-3.8

-4.5

-0.9

-0.2

Hungary

83.1

5%

68.0

5%

15.1

5%

80.2

5%

58.8

2%

21.4

13%

3.0

2.8

9.2

7.4

-6.3

-4.6

Malta

2.0

6%

1.1

1%

0.8

14%

4.9

20%

3.7

25%

1.2

8%

-3.0

-2.2

-2.6

-1.9

-0.4

-0.4

Netherlands

467.4

3%

345.3

3%

122.1

4%

420.1

4%

192.0

4%

228.0

5%

47.3

51.7

153.2

151.8

-105.9

-100.1

Austria

119.4

3%

85.2

2%

34.2

4%

124.6

3%

96.8

3%

27.9

2%

-5.3

-5.1

-11.6

-10.7

6.3

5.6

Poland

173.4

6%

138.4

5%

35.0

9%

172.6

4%

118.6

2%

54.0

8%

0.8

-2.9

19.8

14.8

-18.9

-17.7

Portugal

44.6

2%

34.3

4%

10.3

-1%

60.2

8%

45.8

9%

14.4

4%

-15.6

-12.3

-11.5

-8.8

-4.1

-3.4

Romania

51.6

2%

39.8

2%

11.9

2%

63.9

5%

47.7

5%

16.2

6%

-12.3

-10.2

-7.9

-6.5

-4.3

-3.7

Slovenia

30.0

8%

22.2

5%

7.7

19%

29.0

11%

18.6

5%

10.4

23%

1.0

1.5

3.6

3.5

-2.6

-1.9

Slovakia

59.2

2%

50.2

1%

9.0

9%

59.6

4%

48.2

5%

11.4

-1%

-0.4

0.8

2.1

4.1

-2.4

-3.3

Finland

48.7

2%

28.4

1%

20.3

4%

49.2

0%

34.9

1%

14.2

-5%

-0.4

-1.8

-6.5

-6.3

6.1

4.5

Sweden

107.2

4%

62.6

1%

44.6

7%

105.2

0%

73.8

-1%

31.4

0%

2.0

-2.3

-11.2

-12.5

13.2

10.2

United Kingdom

308.2

-1%

145.2

0%

163.0

-1%

457.6

9%

226.7

1%

230.9

17%

-149.4

-110.2

-81.5

-78.2

-67.9

-32.0

The source dataset is available here.

Geographical information

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Methods and definitions

Since the introduction of Intrastat for intra-EU trade on 1 January 1993, the value of intra-EU exports has been consistently higher than that of intra-EU imports. In theory, as exports are declared FOB and imports CIF, the value of corresponding imports should be slightly higher than that of exports. Eurostat uses intra-EU exports as the more reliable measure of total intra-EU trade as, at aggregated levels, total intra-EU exports has better coverage than total intra-EU imports. Due to this divergence in intra-EU trade, and to the difficulties of interpreting figures in absolute terms at the level of individual Member States, trade balances for individual Member States must be interpreted with caution. The same caution applies to the trade balance of the euro area, which includes some intra-EU trade.

Dutch trade flows are over-estimated because of the so-called 'Rotterdam effect' (or quasi-transit trade): that is goods bound for other EU countries arrive in Dutch ports and, according to EU rules, are recorded as extra-EU imports by the Netherlands (the country where goods are released for free circulation). This in turn increases the intra-EU flows from the Netherlands to those Member States to which the goods are re-exported. Although to a lesser extent, trade figures of other Member States like Belgium or Luxembourg may also be overestimated due to quasi-transit.

National concepts may differ from the harmonised methodology used by Eurostat, leading to differences between figures in this release and those published nationally, both for raw data and for seasonally adjusted series.

Products are classified according to the Standard international trade classification(SITC), Revision 4.

Revisions and timetable

This News Release is based on data available on 13 November 2019. These are provisional figures based on information provided by Member States. They are subject to frequent revision for up to two years after the month in question.

For more information

Eurostat website sectionon international trade in goods

Eurostat database sectionon international trade in goods

Eurostat Statistics Explained articleon international trade in goods statistics

Eurostat €-indicatorsrelease calendar

Issued by: Eurostat Press Office

For further information on data:

Veronika LANG

Michele MAROTTA

Tel: +352-4301-33 444

Tel: +352-4301-32 493

eurostat-pressoffice@ec.europa.eu

estat-etfree@ec.europa.eu

EurostatStatistics

ec.europa.eu/eurostat/

@EU_Eurostat

Media requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu

Annex - Seasonally adjusted data

In September 2019 compared with August 2019, euro area seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.6%, while imports increased by 1.5%. The seasonally adjusted balance was +€18.3 bn, a fall compared with August (+€19.7 bn).

EA19 trade - seasonally adjusted data

bn €

Flows

Oct 18

Nov 18

Dec 18

Jan 19

Feb 19

Mar 19

Apr 19

May 19

Jun 19

Jul 19

Aug 19

Sep 19

Extra-EA19 exports

193.7

192.4

193.4

195.5

194.5

196.2

193.1

195.4

193.8

193.7

194.3

195.6

Extra-EA19 imports

181.7

178.0

178.4

178.7

175.2

179.2

177.5

176.8

176.2

176.6

174.6

177.2

Extra-EA19 trade balance

12.0

14.4

15.1

16.8

19.3

17.0

15.6

18.6

17.7

17.1

19.7

18.3

Intra-EA19 trade

165.2

163.3

163.2

166.0

164.8

163.8

163.9

165.5

162.9

162.7

161.9

161.2

The source dataset is available here.

In September 2019 compared with August 2019, EU28 seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.0%, while imports increased by 0.5%. The seasonally adjusted balance was -€5.1 bn, an increase compared to the previous month (-€5.9 bn).

EU28 trade - seasonally adjusted data

bn €

Flows

Oct 18

Nov 18

Dec 18

Jan 19

Feb 19

Mar 19

Apr 19

May 19

Jun 19

Jul 19

Aug 19

Sep 19

Extra-EU28 exports

166.6

164.3

163.0

166.8

166.0

167.0

170.6

171.2

169.1

167.8

167.4

169.1

Extra-EU28 imports

174.3

170.5

170.3

172.7

168.2

169.1

170.3

168.6

166.6

175.0

173.4

174.2

Extra-EU28 trade balance

-7.6

-6.3

-7.3

-5.9

-2.3

-2.1

0.3

2.6

2.5

-7.2

-5.9

-5.1

Intra-EU28 trade

299.2

297.1

296.7

301.8

301.7

304.1

294.1

298.1

294.2

294.4

294.9

294.3

The source dataset is available here.

Contribution of EU28 Member States to extra-EU28 trade - seasonally adjusted data

bn €

Total exports

Total imports

Trade balance

Aug 19

Sep 19

Growth

Aug 19

Sep 19

Growth

Aug 19

Sep 19

EU28

167.4

169.1

1.0%

173.4

174.2

0.5%

-5.9

-5.1

Belgium

9.5

9.2

-2.5%

10.9

11.7

7.3%

-1.5

-2.5

Bulgaria

0.8

0.8

-5.5%

0.8

0.8

3.7%

0.0

0.0

Czechia

2.4

2.4

-0.2%

3.2

3.2

0.5%

-0.8

-0.8

Denmark

3.6

3.5

-4.3%

2.1

2.2

2.3%

1.5

1.3

Germany

45.0

45.3

0.5%

29.9

30.2

0.9%

15.1

15.1

Estonia

0.4

0.3

-8.5%

0.3

0.3

14.8%

0.1

0.0

Ireland

6.8

7.0

2.9%

2.5

2.3

-8.5%

4.3

4.7

Greece

1.1

1.2

7.3%

2.2

2.1

-4.4%

-1.1

-0.9

Spain

8.2

8.3

1.3%

11.5

12.0

4.5%

-3.3

-3.7

France

17.9

17.3

-3.5%

15.9

15.4

-3.4%

2.0

1.9

Croatia

0.4

0.4

-2.3%

0.4

0.4

-8.5%

0.0

0.1

Italy

17.3

18.0

3.6%

14.3

14.9

4.2%

3.0

3.0

Cyprus

0.2

0.1

-26.2%

0.2

0.3

34.3%

0.0

-0.1

Latvia

0.4

0.4

-6.1%

0.3

0.3

6.9%

0.1

0.1

Lithuania

1.1

1.0

-4.3%

0.9

0.8

-9.0%

0.2

0.2

Luxembourg

0.2

0.2

7.2%

0.2

0.1

-27.4%

0.0

0.1

Hungary

1.8

1.8

0.1%

2.4

2.5

4.0%

-0.7

-0.8

Malta

0.2

0.1

-48.6%

0.1

0.1

-34.2%

0.0

0.0

Netherlands

13.4

14.3

6.0%

25.5

25.7

1.1%

-12.0

-11.5

Austria

3.9

3.7

-2.9%

2.9

3.1

7.8%

1.0

0.7

Poland

3.9

4.0

1.6%

6.1

5.9

-4.1%

-2.2

-1.9

Portugal

1.1

1.2

7.1%

1.3

1.6

24.6%

-0.2

-0.5

Romania

1.3

1.4

6.9%

1.7

1.8

2.0%

-0.4

-0.4

Slovenia

0.9

1.0

2.2%

1.0

1.2

17.2%

-0.1

-0.3

Slovakia

0.9

0.9

-2.9%

1.2

1.3

2.6%

-0.3

-0.4

Finland

2.3

2.2

-2.1%

1.6

1.5

-2.4%

0.7

0.7

Sweden

4.9

4.9

1.2%

3.5

3.3

-7.0%

1.3

1.7

United Kingdom

17.7

18.4

4.2%

30.4

29.3

-3.7%

-12.7

-10.9

The source dataset is available here.

40-

30-

20-

10-

0

10

20

30

09-09

12-09

03-10

06-10

09-10

12-10

03-11

International

06-11

09-11

12-11

03-12

06-12

09-12

trade

12-12

03-13

06-13

in

09-13

seasonally balance, goods

12-13

EU28 area Euro

03-14

06-14

09-14

12-14

03-15

06-15

09-15

12-15

03-16

06-16

09-16

12-16

adjusted,

03-17

06-17

09-17

12-17

03-18

bn

06-18

09-18

12-18

03-19

06-19

09-19

Disclaimer

Europa-Kommissionen - Repræsentation i Danmark published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 12:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aU.S. companies say consumer still strong even as broader outlook dims
RE
07:44aYen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise
RE
07:44aJ.C. Penney quarterly loss narrows, shares rise
RE
07:44aYen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise
RE
07:43aYen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise
RE
07:41aLebanon to hold gasoline tender amid supply concerns
RE
07:41aVolkswagen to invest 60 billion euros in e-mobility, digital tech by 2024
RE
07:39aSouth Africa's SAA workers start strike that could cripple airline
RE
07:36aTSX futures down on lower oil prices
RE
07:36aLabour plans to nationalise BT's network in free broadband plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
3U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group