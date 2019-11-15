Europa Kommissionen Repræsentation i Danma : Euroområdets overskud på international varehandel var 18,7 mia. EUR

178/2019 - 15 November 2019
September 2019
Euro area international trade in goods surplus €18.7 bn
€5.0 bn deficit for EU28
Euro area
The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in September 2019 was €196.2 billion, an increase of 5.2% compared with September 2018 (€186.5 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €177.6 bn, a rise of 2.1% compared with September 2018 (€173.9 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €18.7 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2019, compared with +€12.6 bn in September 2018. Intra-euroarea trade rose to €163.4 bn in September 2019, up by 0.9% compared with September 2018.
International trade in goods of the euro area, € bn
220
ImportsExports
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
09-0912-0903-1006-1009-1012-1003-1106-1109-1112-1103-1206-1209-1212-1203-1306-1309-1312-1303-1406-1409-1412-1403-1506-1509-1512-1503-1606-1609-1612-1603-1706-1709-1712-1703-1806-1809-1812-1803-1906-1909-19
In January to September 2019, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €1 741.9 bn (an increase of 2.9% compared with January-September 2018), and imports rose to €1 586.3 bn (an increase of 2.7% compared with January-September 2018). As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of €155.5 bn, compared with +€147.3 bn in January-September 2018. Intra-euroarea trade rose to €1 470.9 bn in January-September 2019, up by 1.4% compared with January-September 2018.
|
EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data
|
|
|
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flows
|
Sep 18
|
Sep 19
|
Growth
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
Growth
|
Extra-EA19 exports
|
186.5
|
196.2
|
5.2%
|
1 692.3
|
1 741.9
|
2.9%
|
Extra-EA19 imports
|
173.9
|
177.6
|
2.1%
|
1 545.0
|
1 586.3
|
2.7%
|
Extra-EA19 trade balance
|
12.6
|
18.7
|
|
147.3
|
155.5
|
|
Intra-EA19 trade
|
161.9
|
163.4
|
0.9%
|
1 451.0
|
1 470.9
|
1.4%
The source dataset is available here.
European Union
The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in September 2019 was €168.3 billion, up by 4.3% compared with September 2018 (€161.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €173.3 bn, up by 6.4% compared with September 2018 (€162.8 bn). As a result, the EU28 recorded a €5.0 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2019, compared with -€1.5 bn in September 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €301.0 bn in September 2019, +2.3% compared with September 2018.
International trade in goods of the EU28, € bn
180
ImportsExports
160
140
120
100
80
60
09-0912-0903-1006-1009-1012-1003-1106-1109-1112-1103-1206-1209-1212-1203-1306-1309-1312-1303-1406-1409-1412-1403-1506-1509-1512-1503-1606-1609-1612-1603-1706-1709-1712-1703-1806-1809-1812-1803-1906-1909-19
In January to September 2019, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to €1 502.8 bn (an increase of 3.6% compared with January-September 2018), and imports rose to €1 532.8 bn (an increase of 4.9% compared with January- September 2018). As a result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of €29.9 bn, compared with -€10.3 bn in January- September 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €2 671.9 bn in January-September 2019, +1.8% compared with January-September 2018.
|
EU28 trade - non seasonally adjusted data
|
|
|
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flows
|
Sep 18
|
Sep 19
|
Growth
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
Growth
|
Extra-EU28 exports
|
161.3
|
168.3
|
4.3%
|
1 450.9
|
1 502.8
|
3.6%
|
Extra-EU28 imports
|
162.8
|
173.3
|
6.4%
|
1 461.2
|
1 532.8
|
4.9%
|
Extra-EU28 trade balance
|
-1.5
|
-5.0
|
|
-10.3
|
-29.9
|
|
Intra-EU28 trade
|
294.3
|
301.0
|
2.3%
|
2 625.5
|
2 671.9
|
1.8%
The source dataset is available here.
|
Main products - EU28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extra-EU28 exports
|
Extra-EU28 imports
|
Trade balance
|
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
Growth
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
Growth
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
Total
|
1 450.9
|
1 502.8
|
3.6%
|
1 461.2
|
1 532.8
|
4.9%
|
-10.3
|
-29.9
|
Primary goods:
|
212.5
|
217.3
|
2.3%
|
447.6
|
435.1
|
-2.8%
|
-235.2
|
-217.8
|
Food & drink
|
88.9
|
98.2
|
10.5%
|
83.4
|
86.4
|
3.6%
|
5.5
|
11.7
|
Raw materials
|
38.1
|
39.7
|
4.2%
|
60.9
|
62.4
|
2.5%
|
-22.8
|
-22.7
|
Energy
|
85.5
|
79.5
|
-7.0%
|
303.4
|
286.3
|
-5.6%
|
-217.9
|
-206.9
|
Manufactured goods:
|
1 186.7
|
1 237.8
|
4.3%
|
972.9
|
1 028.7
|
5.7%
|
213.7
|
209.1
|
Chemicals
|
265.6
|
290.1
|
9.2%
|
152.4
|
165.4
|
8.5%
|
113.2
|
124.7
|
Machinery & vehicles
|
596.0
|
607.9
|
2.0%
|
450.7
|
479.6
|
6.4%
|
145.3
|
128.2
|
Other manuf'd goods
|
325.0
|
339.9
|
4.6%
|
369.8
|
383.7
|
3.8%
|
-44.8
|
-43.9
|
Other
|
51.8
|
47.7
|
-7.9%
|
40.6
|
68.9
|
69.7%
|
11.2
|
-21.2
The source dataset is available here.
|
Main trading partners - EU28
|
|
|
|
|
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU28 exports to
|
|
EU28 imports from
|
Trade balance
|
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
|
Growth
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
Growth
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
Jan-Sep 19
|
United States
|
298.7
|
333.8
|
|
11.8%
|
197.0
|
218.6
|
11.0%
|
101.7
|
115.2
|
China
|
155.5
|
163.9
|
|
5.4%
|
286.6
|
309.4
|
8.0%
|
-131.1
|
-145.5
|
Switzerland
|
118.7
|
118.6
|
|
-0.1%
|
80.2
|
99.6
|
24.2%
|
38.5
|
18.9
|
Russia
|
63.2
|
66.3
|
|
4.9%
|
125.7
|
116.8
|
-7.1%
|
-62.5
|
-50.5
|
Turkey
|
61.1
|
53.4
|
|
-12.6%
|
56.0
|
59.7
|
6.6%
|
5.1
|
-6.3
|
Japan
|
47.7
|
51.4
|
|
7.8%
|
52.3
|
56.0
|
7.1%
|
-4.6
|
-4.6
|
Norway
|
40.1
|
41.7
|
|
4.0%
|
60.7
|
53.6
|
-11.7%
|
-20.6
|
-11.9
|
South Korea
|
38.1
|
35.5
|
|
-6.8%
|
37.3
|
39.1
|
4.8%
|
0.8
|
-3.6
|
India
|
33.5
|
31.7
|
|
-5.4%
|
35.0
|
36.9
|
5.4%
|
-1.4
|
-5.2
|
Canada
|
31.1
|
33.2
|
|
6.8%
|
22.8
|
25.4
|
11.4%
|
8.3
|
7.8
The source dataset is available here.
|
Member States' total trade (intra-EU + extra-EU)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total exports
|
|
|
|
|
Total imports
|
|
|
|
|
Trade balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Intra-EU
|
Extra-EU
|
Total
|
Intra-EU
|
Extra-EU
|
Total
|
Intra-EU
|
Extra-EU
|
|
|
Jan-Sep
|
Growth /
|
Jan-Sep
|
Growth /
|
Jan-Sep
|
Growth /
|
Jan-Sep
|
Growth /
|
Jan-Sep
|
Growth /
|
Jan-Sep
|
Growth /
|
Jan-Sep
|
Jan-Sep
|
Jan-Sep
|
Jan-Sep
|
Jan-Sep
|
Jan-Sep
|
|
19
|
Jan-Sep
|
19
|
Jan-Sep
|
19
|
Jan-Sep
|
19
|
Jan-Sep
|
19
|
Jan-Sep
|
19
|
Jan-Sep
|
19
|
18
|
19
|
18
|
19
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
294.8
|
0%
|
212.9
|
-1%
|
82.0
|
1%
|
282.5
|
-1%
|
180.3
|
-1%
|
102.1
|
0%
|
12.4
|
11.7
|
32.6
|
32.7
|
-20.2
|
|
-20.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bulgaria
|
21.7
|
5%
|
14.8
|
3%
|
6.9
|
9%
|
23.2
|
-1%
|
15.4
|
2%
|
7.7
|
-8%
|
-1.5
|
-2.9
|
-0.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.9
|
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Czechia
|
132.1
|
5%
|
111.1
|
5%
|
21.0
|
7%
|
116.9
|
2%
|
88.6
|
0%
|
28.3
|
8%
|
15.2
|
11.0
|
22.5
|
17.6
|
-7.3
|
|
-6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denmark
|
73.1
|
6%
|
42.9
|
2%
|
30.2
|
13%
|
65.0
|
0%
|
45.4
|
0%
|
19.6
|
0%
|
8.2
|
4.0
|
-2.5
|
-3.1
|
10.6
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
998.8
|
1%
|
586.1
|
0%
|
412.7
|
2%
|
826.7
|
2%
|
552.0
|
2%
|
274.6
|
1%
|
172.1
|
179.5
|
34.1
|
46.5
|
138.1
|
|
133.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estonia
|
10.8
|
2%
|
7.7
|
5%
|
3.2
|
-5%
|
12.0
|
1%
|
9.4
|
2%
|
2.6
|
-4%
|
-1.2
|
-1.3
|
-1.7
|
-1.9
|
0.5
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ireland
|
113.5
|
10%
|
54.3
|
5%
|
59.2
|
16%
|
63.5
|
-2%
|
42.0
|
-2%
|
21.6
|
-3%
|
50.0
|
37.9
|
12.3
|
9.1
|
37.7
|
|
28.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece
|
25.3
|
2%
|
14.1
|
8%
|
11.2
|
-4%
|
41.8
|
4%
|
21.8
|
4%
|
19.9
|
5%
|
-16.5
|
-15.4
|
-7.8
|
-8.0
|
-8.8
|
|
-7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spain
|
221.5
|
1%
|
147.3
|
1%
|
74.2
|
2%
|
248.2
|
1%
|
142.7
|
-1%
|
105.5
|
4%
|
-26.7
|
-27.3
|
4.6
|
1.0
|
-31.3
|
|
-28.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
378.4
|
5%
|
222.3
|
3%
|
156.1
|
7%
|
434.6
|
3%
|
295.9
|
2%
|
138.6
|
6%
|
-56.1
|
-60.2
|
-73.6
|
-75.2
|
17.5
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Croatia
|
11.4
|
5%
|
7.7
|
5%
|
3.8
|
7%
|
18.9
|
6%
|
15.1
|
10%
|
3.8
|
-5%
|
-7.5
|
-6.9
|
-7.4
|
-6.5
|
0.0
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
352.4
|
2%
|
199.2
|
1%
|
153.3
|
4%
|
317.4
|
1%
|
185.8
|
1%
|
131.5
|
1%
|
35.1
|
28.7
|
13.4
|
12.0
|
21.7
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cyprus
|
2.4
|
-34%
|
1.2
|
29%
|
1.2
|
-55%
|
6.1
|
-7%
|
4.1
|
3%
|
2.1
|
-21%
|
-3.8
|
-3.0
|
-2.9
|
-3.0
|
-0.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latvia
|
10.1
|
1%
|
6.9
|
4%
|
3.2
|
-4%
|
12.4
|
1%
|
9.5
|
4%
|
2.8
|
-8%
|
-2.3
|
-2.3
|
-2.6
|
-2.5
|
0.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lithuania
|
21.9
|
6%
|
13.1
|
7%
|
8.9
|
6%
|
23.8
|
5%
|
16.1
|
3%
|
7.7
|
10%
|
-1.9
|
-2.0
|
-3.0
|
-3.4
|
1.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
11.5
|
12%
|
9.7
|
12%
|
1.8
|
12%
|
16.2
|
8%
|
13.5
|
2%
|
2.7
|
48%
|
-4.7
|
-4.7
|
-3.8
|
-4.5
|
-0.9
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hungary
|
83.1
|
5%
|
68.0
|
5%
|
15.1
|
5%
|
80.2
|
5%
|
58.8
|
2%
|
21.4
|
13%
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
9.2
|
7.4
|
-6.3
|
|
-4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
2.0
|
6%
|
1.1
|
1%
|
0.8
|
14%
|
4.9
|
20%
|
3.7
|
25%
|
1.2
|
8%
|
-3.0
|
-2.2
|
-2.6
|
-1.9
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
467.4
|
3%
|
345.3
|
3%
|
122.1
|
4%
|
420.1
|
4%
|
192.0
|
4%
|
228.0
|
5%
|
47.3
|
51.7
|
153.2
|
151.8
|
-105.9
|
|
-100.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Austria
|
119.4
|
3%
|
85.2
|
2%
|
34.2
|
4%
|
124.6
|
3%
|
96.8
|
3%
|
27.9
|
2%
|
-5.3
|
-5.1
|
-11.6
|
-10.7
|
6.3
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poland
|
173.4
|
6%
|
138.4
|
5%
|
35.0
|
9%
|
172.6
|
4%
|
118.6
|
2%
|
54.0
|
8%
|
0.8
|
-2.9
|
19.8
|
14.8
|
-18.9
|
|
-17.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portugal
|
44.6
|
2%
|
34.3
|
4%
|
10.3
|
-1%
|
60.2
|
8%
|
45.8
|
9%
|
14.4
|
4%
|
-15.6
|
-12.3
|
-11.5
|
-8.8
|
-4.1
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Romania
|
51.6
|
2%
|
39.8
|
2%
|
11.9
|
2%
|
63.9
|
5%
|
47.7
|
5%
|
16.2
|
6%
|
-12.3
|
-10.2
|
-7.9
|
-6.5
|
-4.3
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slovenia
|
30.0
|
8%
|
22.2
|
5%
|
7.7
|
19%
|
29.0
|
11%
|
18.6
|
5%
|
10.4
|
23%
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
-2.6
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slovakia
|
59.2
|
2%
|
50.2
|
1%
|
9.0
|
9%
|
59.6
|
4%
|
48.2
|
5%
|
11.4
|
-1%
|
-0.4
|
0.8
|
2.1
|
4.1
|
-2.4
|
|
-3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finland
|
48.7
|
2%
|
28.4
|
1%
|
20.3
|
4%
|
49.2
|
0%
|
34.9
|
1%
|
14.2
|
-5%
|
-0.4
|
-1.8
|
-6.5
|
-6.3
|
6.1
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweden
|
107.2
|
4%
|
62.6
|
1%
|
44.6
|
7%
|
105.2
|
0%
|
73.8
|
-1%
|
31.4
|
0%
|
2.0
|
-2.3
|
-11.2
|
-12.5
|
13.2
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
308.2
|
-1%
|
145.2
|
0%
|
163.0
|
-1%
|
457.6
|
9%
|
226.7
|
1%
|
230.9
|
17%
|
-149.4
|
-110.2
|
-81.5
|
-78.2
|
-67.9
|
|
-32.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The source dataset is available here.
Geographical information
The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.
The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Methods and definitions
Since the introduction of Intrastat for intra-EU trade on 1 January 1993, the value of intra-EU exports has been consistently higher than that of intra-EU imports. In theory, as exports are declared FOB and imports CIF, the value of corresponding imports should be slightly higher than that of exports. Eurostat uses intra-EU exports as the more reliable measure of total intra-EU trade as, at aggregated levels, total intra-EU exports has better coverage than total intra-EU imports. Due to this divergence in intra-EU trade, and to the difficulties of interpreting figures in absolute terms at the level of individual Member States, trade balances for individual Member States must be interpreted with caution. The same caution applies to the trade balance of the euro area, which includes some intra-EU trade.
Dutch trade flows are over-estimated because of the so-called 'Rotterdam effect' (or quasi-transit trade): that is goods bound for other EU countries arrive in Dutch ports and, according to EU rules, are recorded as extra-EU imports by the Netherlands (the country where goods are released for free circulation). This in turn increases the intra-EU flows from the Netherlands to those Member States to which the goods are re-exported. Although to a lesser extent, trade figures of other Member States like Belgium or Luxembourg may also be overestimated due to quasi-transit.
National concepts may differ from the harmonised methodology used by Eurostat, leading to differences between figures in this release and those published nationally, both for raw data and for seasonally adjusted series.
Products are classified according to the Standard international trade classification(SITC), Revision 4.
Revisions and timetable
This News Release is based on data available on 13 November 2019. These are provisional figures based on information provided by Member States. They are subject to frequent revision for up to two years after the month in question.
For more information
Eurostat website sectionon international trade in goods
Eurostat database sectionon international trade in goods
Eurostat Statistics Explained articleon international trade in goods statistics
Eurostat €-indicatorsrelease calendar
Media requests: Eurostat media support / Tel: +352-4301-33 408 / eurostat-mediasupport@ec.europa.eu
Annex - Seasonally adjusted data
In September 2019 compared with August 2019, euro area seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.6%, while imports increased by 1.5%. The seasonally adjusted balance was +€18.3 bn, a fall compared with August (+€19.7 bn).
|
EA19 trade - seasonally adjusted data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flows
|
Oct 18
|
Nov 18
|
Dec 18
|
Jan 19
|
Feb 19
|
Mar 19
|
Apr 19
|
May 19
|
Jun 19
|
Jul 19
|
Aug 19
|
Sep 19
|
Extra-EA19 exports
|
193.7
|
192.4
|
193.4
|
195.5
|
194.5
|
196.2
|
193.1
|
195.4
|
193.8
|
193.7
|
194.3
|
195.6
|
Extra-EA19 imports
|
181.7
|
178.0
|
178.4
|
178.7
|
175.2
|
179.2
|
177.5
|
176.8
|
176.2
|
176.6
|
174.6
|
177.2
|
Extra-EA19 trade balance
|
12.0
|
14.4
|
15.1
|
16.8
|
19.3
|
17.0
|
15.6
|
18.6
|
17.7
|
17.1
|
19.7
|
18.3
|
Intra-EA19 trade
|
165.2
|
163.3
|
163.2
|
166.0
|
164.8
|
163.8
|
163.9
|
165.5
|
162.9
|
162.7
|
161.9
|
161.2
The source dataset is available here.
In September 2019 compared with August 2019, EU28 seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.0%, while imports increased by 0.5%. The seasonally adjusted balance was -€5.1 bn, an increase compared to the previous month (-€5.9 bn).
|
EU28 trade - seasonally adjusted data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flows
|
Oct 18
|
Nov 18
|
Dec 18
|
Jan 19
|
Feb 19
|
Mar 19
|
Apr 19
|
May 19
|
Jun 19
|
Jul 19
|
Aug 19
|
Sep 19
|
Extra-EU28 exports
|
166.6
|
164.3
|
163.0
|
166.8
|
166.0
|
167.0
|
170.6
|
171.2
|
169.1
|
167.8
|
167.4
|
169.1
|
Extra-EU28 imports
|
174.3
|
170.5
|
170.3
|
172.7
|
168.2
|
169.1
|
170.3
|
168.6
|
166.6
|
175.0
|
173.4
|
174.2
|
Extra-EU28 trade balance
|
-7.6
|
-6.3
|
-7.3
|
-5.9
|
-2.3
|
-2.1
|
0.3
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
-7.2
|
-5.9
|
-5.1
|
Intra-EU28 trade
|
299.2
|
297.1
|
296.7
|
301.8
|
301.7
|
304.1
|
294.1
|
298.1
|
294.2
|
294.4
|
294.9
|
294.3
The source dataset is available here.
|
Contribution of EU28 Member States to extra-EU28 trade - seasonally adjusted data
|
bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total exports
|
|
Total imports
|
|
Trade balance
|
|
Aug 19
|
Sep 19
|
|
Growth
|
Aug 19
|
Sep 19
|
|
Growth
|
Aug 19
|
Sep 19
|
EU28
|
167.4
|
169.1
|
|
1.0%
|
173.4
|
174.2
|
|
0.5%
|
-5.9
|
-5.1
|
Belgium
|
9.5
|
9.2
|
|
-2.5%
|
10.9
|
11.7
|
|
7.3%
|
-1.5
|
-2.5
|
Bulgaria
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
|
-5.5%
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
|
3.7%
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Czechia
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
|
-0.2%
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
|
0.5%
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
Denmark
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
|
-4.3%
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
|
2.3%
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
Germany
|
45.0
|
45.3
|
|
0.5%
|
29.9
|
30.2
|
|
0.9%
|
15.1
|
15.1
|
Estonia
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
-8.5%
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
14.8%
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
Ireland
|
6.8
|
7.0
|
|
2.9%
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
|
-8.5%
|
4.3
|
4.7
|
Greece
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
|
7.3%
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
|
-4.4%
|
-1.1
|
-0.9
|
Spain
|
8.2
|
8.3
|
|
1.3%
|
11.5
|
12.0
|
|
4.5%
|
-3.3
|
-3.7
|
France
|
17.9
|
17.3
|
|
-3.5%
|
15.9
|
15.4
|
|
-3.4%
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
Croatia
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
-2.3%
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
-8.5%
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
Italy
|
17.3
|
18.0
|
|
3.6%
|
14.3
|
14.9
|
|
4.2%
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
Cyprus
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
|
-26.2%
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
|
34.3%
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
Latvia
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
-6.1%
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
6.9%
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Lithuania
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
|
-4.3%
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
|
-9.0%
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Luxembourg
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
7.2%
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
|
-27.4%
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
Hungary
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
|
0.1%
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
|
4.0%
|
-0.7
|
-0.8
|
Malta
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
|
-48.6%
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
|
-34.2%
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Netherlands
|
13.4
|
14.3
|
|
6.0%
|
25.5
|
25.7
|
|
1.1%
|
-12.0
|
-11.5
|
Austria
|
3.9
|
3.7
|
|
-2.9%
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
|
7.8%
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
Poland
|
3.9
|
4.0
|
|
1.6%
|
6.1
|
5.9
|
|
-4.1%
|
-2.2
|
-1.9
|
Portugal
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
|
7.1%
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
|
24.6%
|
-0.2
|
-0.5
|
Romania
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
|
6.9%
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
|
2.0%
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
Slovenia
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
|
2.2%
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
|
17.2%
|
-0.1
|
-0.3
|
Slovakia
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
-2.9%
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
|
2.6%
|
-0.3
|
-0.4
|
Finland
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
|
-2.1%
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
|
-2.4%
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
Sweden
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
|
1.2%
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
|
-7.0%
|
1.3
|
1.7
|
United Kingdom
|
17.7
|
18.4
|
|
4.2%
|
30.4
|
29.3
|
|
-3.7%
|
-12.7
|
-10.9
The source dataset is available here.
|
40-
|
30-
|
20-
|
10-
|
0
|
10
|
20
|
30
|
09-09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
06-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trade
|
12-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in
|
09-13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonally balance, goods
|
12-13
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU28 area Euro
|
03-14
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-14
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-14
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-14
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted,
|
03-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€
|
03-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bn
|
06-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Europa-Kommissionen - Repræsentation i Danmark published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 12:29:01 UTC