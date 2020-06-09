Europa Kommissionen Repræsentation i Danma : Remarks by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the ECOFIN press conference

Good evening everyone, good evening Minister,

First of all, I would like to thank Minister Zdravko Marić and the Croatian President for the efficient and skilful handling of the Presidency. This Presidency had to work in unprecedented circumstances, facing a major health pandemic and an economic crisis, which affected both the content and form of the Presidency's work. So once again thank you.

Right now, Europe is gradually and cautiously emerging from lockdown measures and is dealing with the multiple challenges of the pandemic.

We need to do everything we can to avoid lasting damage to our economies, to our labour markets and to our businesses. We need to preserve the integrity of the Single Market and avoid economic and social divergences.

This is why the Commission has proposed Next Generation EU, with massive financial firepower to invest in our common priorities and to bring about a recovery in the entire EU.

So I am glad that we today has substantive discussions on the recovery plan. In this unprecedented crisis, time is of the essence, and we need to make quick progress on getting this package agreed, so that money can start flowing to our Member States.

The instrument at the heart of this package is the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RFF), which will provide major financial support for growth-enhancing reforms and public investments - and for the green and digital transitions.

The Facility will provide both grants and loans with an overall envelope of €560 billion; of which €310 billion will be for grants and €250 billion for loans.

It will serve three main goals: help our economies recover faster from this crisis, to help boost growth, and to increase the resilience of our economies.

The Facility aims to tackle the medium-term and longer-term consequences of the crisis. So it is designed to complement our 3 safety nets: SURE for workers, the EIB funding for companies - focussing on SMEs - and the ESM's Pandemic Crisis Support, which aim to tackle the short-term consequences of the crisis.

As you know, this Facility will be fully embedded in the European Semester - and we need each Member State to take strong ownership.

When they draw up their plans, they should set out reforms and investments that address country-specific needs and challenges identified in the context of the European Semester.

We also discussed other elements of the recovery package, like InvestEU to mobilise investment; the Solvency Support Instrument for companies and REACT-EU, which will help to maintain jobs, keep companies afloat and provide support for the most vulnerable.

As I mentioned, time is of the essence. So today, I encouraged Member States to come quickly to an agreement so that the first disbursements can take place early next year. On our side, we stand ready to have informal discussions with Member States on their draft plans even before the Recovery and Resilience Facility is adopted.

I would also briefly welcome the fact that the Council is of the same view as regards the Country-Specific Recommendations - which are of course directly linked to the recovery plan.

As you know, our latest recommendations were re-calibrated in light of the crisis. Urgent priorities include investing in health, protecting jobs, making sure companies have enough liquidity and tackling the impact on society.

To put our economies back on the path towards sustainable and inclusive growth, we need to follow four guiding principles: economic stability, fairness, environmental sustainability and productivity. These principles were already outlined in our Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy.

Clearly, our pre-crisis recommendations covering a broader range of reform and investment priorities also remain relevant.

What matters most is policy action - so I encourage all Member States to quickly and fully implement these recommendations.

Thank you.