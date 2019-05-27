Europcar Mobility Group : Announces the Appointment of Xavier Corouge, as Managing Director for Its Business Unit Dedicated to Urban Mobility

Regulatory News:
Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is today a « mobility service
company », offering a wide range of mobility solutions, including
vehicle rental, chauffeur services, cars & scooters sharing. Its “New
Mobility” Business Unit - operating the Ubeeqo, GoCar, E-Car, Brunel and
Scooty brands, as well as overseeing the minority stakes* of the Group -
is at the forefront of this strategic repositioning. To accelerate the
ramp-up of these activities, Europcar Mobility Group is now appointing
Xavier Corouge, as Managing Director of the Business Unit, member of the
Group’s Executive Committee. At this occasion, the “New Mobility”
Business Unit, is rebranded “Urban Mobility”, to better reflect the
addressed mobility needs.
Xavier Corouge was previously Europcar Mobility Group’s Chief Marketing
and Digital Officer, responsible for Marketing, E-commerce, Direct sales
and Customer relationship for all brands and markets. He joined the
Group in 2013 and since then, he successfully contributed to the digital
transformation of the company. Prior to this, Xavier Corouge held
several senior positions in the travel and digital industry, from
E-Commerce Director at Thomas Cook Group to Head of Marketing and CRM at
OUI.Sncf and Vivendi Group.
This appointment will reinforce and support the Urban Mobility Business
Unit scale-up. Well positioned on double digit growth segments in
Europe, the Urban Mobility activities of the Group experienced a +45%
revenue growth in 2018 ; a positive trend that has been confirmed by Q1
2019 results (over 40% revenue growth for the vehicle sharing business).
In addition to these good records, the Business Unit will benefit from
the recent win of the “Mobilib service” tenders of the Paris City Hall,
that make Ubeeqo the number one car-sharing player in Paris with 1,100
self-service vehicles available before end of 2019.
Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group Deputy CEO, Head of Business
Units, comments:
“We have set an ambitious target for our Urban
Mobility activities for 2019, with a doubling of its revenue, achieved
through growth in cities where services are already operated and through
services openings in new cities and new countries. This will be played
with the Group’s expertise in fleet management – one of the historical
assets our car rental business – and our expertise in e-commerce, which
is key to grow customer base and utilization rates. Xavier Corouge is
ideally positioned to take up this challenge, in a very customer-centric
and integrated manner, enhancing our ONE Group approach”.
Xavier Corouge comments: “In all countries where we operate, our
Urban Mobility teams have done an amazing job over the past few years.
We are now in a position to play a major role in the reshaping of the
urban mobility ecosystem, providing attractive alternative solutions to
vehicle ownership. “I am delighted to take this new role, at a time
when synergies between Europcar Mobility Group Business Units are
critical to enhance customer experience and foster profitable scale-up.”
*Minority stakes in Wanderio (multimodal search and comparison
platform of transportation means) and Snappcar (second largest
international peer-to-peer car-sharing player in Europe).
