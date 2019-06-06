Europcar Mobility Group : Announces the Completion of Its Finnish and Norwegian Franchisees Acquisition

Regulatory News:
Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle
rental services and global provider of mobility solutions, announces the
completion of its Finnish and Norwegian franchisees acquisition. Through
these acquisitions, Europcar Mobility Group extends its corporate
network from 18 to 20 countries in Europe and therefore strengthens its
global footprint.
These acquisitions will enable Europcar Mobility Group to reinforce its
leadership in Northern Europe and to build on the strong positions both
businesses hold in their respective national markets:
-
In Finland, Europcar is the undisputed market leader with a 31% market
share and a network of 56 branches throughout the country.
Characterized by its strong service culture, the business can rely on
the growing tourist market in the country, along with a number of
important infrastructure projects.
-
In Norway, Europcar ranks third in the market and has returned to
profitability thanks to the implementation of a successful turnaround
plan. It expects strong top and bottom line growth, thanks to a
combination of IT systems investments, station upgrades including a
review of the domestic sub-franchisees and fleet management
improvements.
The combined revenue of the two businesses was approximately €56m in
2018 with customer bases covering both leisure and corporate travellers.
These companies are acquired from Matti and Jussi Holopainen, who remain
with the business.
“We are delighted to welcome our Finnish and Norwegian franchisees as
our newest corporate countries. These acquisitions mark the next chapter
of our growth and development in Northern Europe. They will enable us to
achieve synergies and to consolidate our leadership position in our core
European market. We look forward to working together with Jussi and
Matti Holopainen and their teams; they will bring their entrepreneurial
spirit while benefiting from our Group’s assets and expertise, in order
to develop new and innovative mobility solutions profiled to meet all
our customers’ needs.” - Olivier Baldassari, Chief Countries and
Operations Officer of Europcar Mobility Group.
