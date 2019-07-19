Log in
Europcar Mobility Group : Continues to Expand Its Global Footprint With the Opening of New Franchises in 10 Countries

07/19/2019 | 01:44am EDT

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the opening of new franchises in 10 countries and territories between January and July 2019: 6 franchises with the Europcar® brand, 1 franchise with the InterRent® brand and 3 franchises with the Global® brand. This takes place in the context of the strategic roadmap of the Group – SHIFT 2023 -,which re-emphasis the ambition of the Group to both expand its international presence and grow its customer base.

- Europcar® new franchises: Panama, Saint Martin, Gabon, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Qatar

- InterRent® new franchise: Lebanon

- Global® new franchises: Romania, Czech Republic, Moldova

This extension represents a total of 115 stations and an average fleet of 17,500 vehicles owned by franchisees.

Europcar Mobility Group is now present in more than 140 countries - with both its wholly owned subsidiaries and its strong network of franchises and partners -, which allows the Group to benefit from substantial flows of business and leisure customers.

Marcus Bernhardt, Europcar Mobility Group’s, Managing Director, International Coverage: “We are proud to expand the footprint of our brands, with differentiated value propositions fitting customers’ needs. In 2019 and onwards, we will pursue our ongoing business developments in order to reach our ambitious 2023 goals: in particular, double our customer base, from 7.7 M active customers today to 15 M active customers by 2023”.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental. Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar® - the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar® - the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent® – ‘mid-tier’ brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 140 countries (including 20 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Further details available at:
www.europcar-mobility-group.com


© Business Wire 2019
