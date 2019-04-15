Europcar Mobility Group announces the launch of an offering of 450 million Senior Notes

Regulatory News:
Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (“Europcar Mobility Group”)
(Paris:EUCAR), a société anonyme organized under the laws of
France, announced today the launch of an offering of €450 million of
Senior Notes due 2026 to be issued by Europcar Mobility Drive D.A.C., a
special purpose vehicle (the “Notes”).
The proceeds of the Notes will be deposited into an escrow account to be
released upon the completion of certain conditions precedent upon
which Europcar Mobility Group will assume the obligations of Europcar
Mobility Drive D.A.C. under the Notes.
The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Notes, together with
drawings under Europcar Mobility Group’s Senior Revolving Facility and
cash-in-hand, will be used for the:
i) early redemption in full or in part of Europcar Mobility Group’s
existing €600 million 5.750% Notes due 2022; and
ii) payment of estimated costs and expenses related to the issuance of
the Notes.
About Europcar Mobility Group
Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed
on Euronext Paris.
The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be
the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering alternative
attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of
mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services,
car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.
Customers’
satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its
employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new
services.
Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands
meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being:
Europcar® - the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar® -
the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent® –
‘mid-tier’ brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo® – one of the European
leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).
Europcar Mobility Group
delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network
in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in
Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).
Further details on:
europcar-mobility-group.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005277/en/